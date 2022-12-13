ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

98.1 KHAK

UNI Lands Another FBS Receiver Via Transfer Portal

Prior to the start of last season, UNI added former FBS wide receivers Desmond Hutson (Iowa), Devell Washington (West Virginia), and Peter Udoibok (Minnesota). Prior to that, wideout Quan Hampton joined the program as a transfer from Kansas. Add another to the list. Following a commitment from D.J. Hart, an...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
WFLA

USF Bulls adds new QB coach Joel Gordon

TAMPA (WFLA) -USF Bulls football head coach Alex Golesh has named Joel Gordon as the Bull’s passing game coordinator/ quarterbacks coach. Gordon comes to USF from Iowa State where he was the passing game coordinator since 2019. Gordon and Golesh worked together for four seasons at Iowa State helping the Cyclones to a run of […]
TAMPA, FL
hawkeyesports.com

Game Notes: Northern Iowa at No. 12/11 Iowa

No. 12/11 Iowa (8-3, 2-0) is set to host the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-3, 0-0) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff for this contest is set for 2:01 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. PROGRAM QUICK HITS. • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. •...
IOWA CITY, IA
1650thefan.com

12.13.22 – Metro boys & girls basketball results

It was a busy evening of Metro High School basketball last night. 4A 2nd-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy took down 4A 7th-ranked Cedar Falls, 63-54. Waterloo West ran past Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 71-34. Des Moines East held off Waterloo East, 75-71. And Oelwein slipped past Waterloo Columbus in overtime, 63-59. In...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Front Office Sports

Tampa Pitches Domed Waterfront Stadium to Rays

St. Petersburg is angling to keep the Tampa Bay Rays, but Tampa remains interested in luring the team. Renderings for a 25-acre development in Tampa’s Ybor Channel, centered around a stadium, were shown at a virtual meeting that included Tampa city officials, a Hillsborough County administrator, and the Tampa Sports Authority CEO, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?

Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
PALM HARBOR, FL
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport is adding non-stop service to Washington, D.C.’s DCA airport starting on June 1 through American Airlines. Marty Lenss, the Director of the Eastern Iowa Airport, made the announcement Friday morning during a press conference alongside Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell and City Manager Jeff Pomeranz.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Better Not Do This The Next Time It Snows in Iowa

Whether you're a fan of snow this time of the year or not, dealing with snow is just a way of life for the people of Iowa during the winter months. Some people love having snow around the holidays and others wish it stayed 75 degrees year-round. Whether you like having snow or not, driving in it, shoveling it, or snow-blowing it is something Iowans deal with every year.
IOWA STATE
thatssotampa.com

3 Tampa spots make OpenTable’s best restaurants in America list

Three of the top restaurants in America are right here in Tampa, according to a recent list from OpenTable. To determine the list, the site analyzed more than 13 million reviews from restaurants across America — all submitted by verified OpenTable diners. The result is a selection of spots across the country that leave a lasting impression. One standout in Tampa, Ulele, has delighted diners due to its dreamy outdoor seating, exceptional craft beer, excelsior service, and commitment to Florida history.
TAMPA, FL
thrillgeek.com

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Holiday Sale

Those looking for gift ideas can give the gift of Busch Gardens with the recently launched Holiday sale. During the limited-time offer, valid now through Dec. 25, shoppers can save over $20 on Annual Passes and up to 40 percent savings on admission tickets. Save over $20 on select Annual...
TAMPA, FL
KCRG.com

One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kchanews.com

Northeast Iowa Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen Wednesday

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a northeast Iowa woman missing since Wednesday, and who was involved in a traffic crash almost a week earlier. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Bailee Pavlovec of Fayette was reported missing Thursday and she was last seen on Wednesday in Hawkeye. A Facebook post reads that Pavlovec left her phone behind and is believed to be with 20-year-old Tyler Vogt from Waterloo. Law enforcement is not sure if she willingly left or unwillingly, and there is potential she could be in danger.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA

