Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Come to Tampa Bay to Warm UpModern GlobeClearwater, FL
Top 5 Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in the Tampa Bay AreaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Evaluating the Proposals for the St. Pete Historic Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
UNI Lands Another FBS Receiver Via Transfer Portal
Prior to the start of last season, UNI added former FBS wide receivers Desmond Hutson (Iowa), Devell Washington (West Virginia), and Peter Udoibok (Minnesota). Prior to that, wideout Quan Hampton joined the program as a transfer from Kansas. Add another to the list. Following a commitment from D.J. Hart, an...
USF Bulls adds new QB coach Joel Gordon
TAMPA (WFLA) -USF Bulls football head coach Alex Golesh has named Joel Gordon as the Bull’s passing game coordinator/ quarterbacks coach. Gordon comes to USF from Iowa State where he was the passing game coordinator since 2019. Gordon and Golesh worked together for four seasons at Iowa State helping the Cyclones to a run of […]
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: Northern Iowa at No. 12/11 Iowa
No. 12/11 Iowa (8-3, 2-0) is set to host the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-3, 0-0) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff for this contest is set for 2:01 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. PROGRAM QUICK HITS. • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. •...
weareiowa.com
Joel Gordon leaving Iowa State for University of South Florida
He's been with the Cyclones since 2019 and has spent seven seasons with ISU. At USF, he'll be the passing game coordinator and quarterback coach.
1650thefan.com
12.13.22 – Metro boys & girls basketball results
It was a busy evening of Metro High School basketball last night. 4A 2nd-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy took down 4A 7th-ranked Cedar Falls, 63-54. Waterloo West ran past Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 71-34. Des Moines East held off Waterloo East, 75-71. And Oelwein slipped past Waterloo Columbus in overtime, 63-59. In...
Tampa Pitches Domed Waterfront Stadium to Rays
St. Petersburg is angling to keep the Tampa Bay Rays, but Tampa remains interested in luring the team. Renderings for a 25-acre development in Tampa’s Ybor Channel, centered around a stadium, were shown at a virtual meeting that included Tampa city officials, a Hillsborough County administrator, and the Tampa Sports Authority CEO, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.
Coming to Tampa? New renderings show vision of possible new Rays stadium
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the conversation over a possible move for the Tampa Bay Rays continue, new renderings for an envisioned stadium near downtown Tampa were revealed. During a recent virtual meeting with several local leaders, the photos of the envisioned stadium, no longer in St. Petersburg, include a domed stadium in the Ybor Channel.
995qyk.com
Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?
Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
27 of the best live music events and concerts coming to Tampa Bay this weekend
Ol' Dirty Sundays is going to be lit.
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport is adding non-stop service to Washington, D.C.’s DCA airport starting on June 1 through American Airlines. Marty Lenss, the Director of the Eastern Iowa Airport, made the announcement Friday morning during a press conference alongside Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell and City Manager Jeff Pomeranz.
Better Not Do This The Next Time It Snows in Iowa
Whether you're a fan of snow this time of the year or not, dealing with snow is just a way of life for the people of Iowa during the winter months. Some people love having snow around the holidays and others wish it stayed 75 degrees year-round. Whether you like having snow or not, driving in it, shoveling it, or snow-blowing it is something Iowans deal with every year.
South Tampa and Wesley Chapel homes have some of the worst carbon footprints in Tampa Bay, says new report
On the flip side, Tampa Bay's more densely populated neighborhoods scored very well.
KCRG.com
Iowa Restaurant Association addresses concerning trend of local restaurant closures
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More restaurants are expected to close their doors in the months ahead. It comes as a number of local restaurants have shut down over the last several weeks. The closures are happening at seemingly popular restaurants. Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids closed it’s doors last month....
thatssotampa.com
3 Tampa spots make OpenTable’s best restaurants in America list
Three of the top restaurants in America are right here in Tampa, according to a recent list from OpenTable. To determine the list, the site analyzed more than 13 million reviews from restaurants across America — all submitted by verified OpenTable diners. The result is a selection of spots across the country that leave a lasting impression. One standout in Tampa, Ulele, has delighted diners due to its dreamy outdoor seating, exceptional craft beer, excelsior service, and commitment to Florida history.
thrillgeek.com
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Holiday Sale
Those looking for gift ideas can give the gift of Busch Gardens with the recently launched Holiday sale. During the limited-time offer, valid now through Dec. 25, shoppers can save over $20 on Annual Passes and up to 40 percent savings on admission tickets. Save over $20 on select Annual...
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings to Open New Convenience Store Model in New Port Richey
Local franchisee Paul Rezkalla, whose restaurant will be family-run, says they hope to open more locations inside convenience stores should this one prove successful.
KCRG.com
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids water main break closes street, repairs to take 2 weeks
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in northeast Cedar Rapids may need to find a new route for the next couple of weeks. The City of Cedar Rapids said there was a water main break at 29th Street northeast. The city says the street will be closed from A Avenue...
kchanews.com
Northeast Iowa Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen Wednesday
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a northeast Iowa woman missing since Wednesday, and who was involved in a traffic crash almost a week earlier. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Bailee Pavlovec of Fayette was reported missing Thursday and she was last seen on Wednesday in Hawkeye. A Facebook post reads that Pavlovec left her phone behind and is believed to be with 20-year-old Tyler Vogt from Waterloo. Law enforcement is not sure if she willingly left or unwillingly, and there is potential she could be in danger.
