ktvo.com
Deputy used appropriate force in Mt. Pleasant shooting, review finds
MT. PLEASANT, Iowa — Jefferson County prosecutors have completed a review of the investigation into a Dec. 3 officer-involved shooting in Mount Pleasant. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding was asked to conduct a review of the incident to avoid conflicts of interest between the officers involved and the Henry County Attorney's Office.
ottumwaradio.com
Identity of Robbery Suspect Apprehended After Shooting Released
The Iowa Department of Public Safety released the name of the suspect accused of armed robbery who was apprehended in Blakesburg last week and got shot in the process. On December 7th, deputies from the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the pursuit of 35-year-old Charles Hall of Ottumwa that spanned multiple jurisdictions.
ktvo.com
Names released in officer-involved shooting near Blakesburg
BLAKESBURG, Iowa — State authorities have identified the suspect and officer involved in Wednesday's pursuit and subsequent shooting near rural Blakesburg, Iowa. Ottumwa police were attempting to arrest Charles Hall, 35, of Ottumwa, in connection with an armed robbery reported a few weeks prior. A multi-county chase ensued when...
KCCI.com
Accomplice in Iowa man's murder released from prison
GRINNELL, Iowa — An accomplice connected to the gruesome murder of a Grinnell man has been released from prison on parole. Cody Johnson was only about four months into his two-year sentence for his role in the killing of Michael Williams. It happened back in 2020. Steven Vogel is...
kciiradio.com
Truck Theft Halted By Henry County Sheriff’s Office
On Saturday at approximately 4:24 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office performed a routine traffic stop on a truck for failing to display taillights. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the blue, 2005 International semi, was stolen from the Quincy, Illinois area. The driver, 33-year-old, Jerad Dean Peach...
KCJJ
Sigourney man reportedly gave brother’s name when stopped for traffic violation
A Sigourney man who allegedly gave his brother’s name when stopped for a traffic violation to avoid being jailed for missing a court date got arrested anyway when the brother’s driving privileges were barred. The incident occurred in Tiffin at around 5:15am last Thursday. 25-year-old Adam Fry of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Putnam County Woman Arrested on Multiple Warrants
Multiple arrest warrants landed a Unionville woman in jail Tuesday afternoon. According to the arrest report from Troop B of the Highway Patrol, 66-year-old Unionville resident Rosemary Melsa was arrested at 4:27 P.M. Tuesday on three Putnam County warrants for insufficient funds on a check, failing to register a motor vehicle, and failing to maintain financial responsibility. She was also given a new citation for a seat belt violation.
ktvo.com
2 drivers flown to hospital following Macon County crash
EXCELLO, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri drivers were flown to the hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Macon County. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 63 at the Excello junction. State troopers said a car driven by Excello resident Roger Palmgren, who is in his 80s,...
khqa.com
More puppies dumped in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — There has been another litter of puppies dumped in Macon County, Mo., according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office. The puppies were found abandoned at the Macon County Fairgrounds in Macon on Saturday morning. A little later in the day, the sheriff's office posted...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation assigns three new agents to northern Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulated 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October. These new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program. The new agents are now looking forward to becoming familiar with their assigned counties.
KCCI.com
C6-Zero plant's sprinkler didn't trigger after explosion, appeared to not be working
MARENGO, Iowa — As firefighters responded to anexplosion and fire at the C6-Zero plant in Marengo, Iowa, they didn't know the chemicals inside and the plant's sprinkler system didn't go off and appeared to not be working, according to Marengo Police Chief Ben Gray. Gray and others asked for...
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
KCCI.com
Knoxville opts out of wrestling meet at Roland-Story High School
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The Knoxville High School wrestling team announced on its Facebook page Thursday that it would not be participating in a meet at Roland-Story High School. The meet is scheduled for Saturday. Instead, Knoxville is going to wrestle in the Regina Invitational at Iowa City Regina High...
