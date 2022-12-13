Read full article on original website
aao.org
Doxycycline shows efficacy in improving symptoms of thyroid-associated orbitopathy
Review of: Doxycycline vs placebo at 12 weeks in patients with mild thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy: A randomized clinical trial. Pan Y, Chen Y-X, Zhang J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, November 2022. Short-term outcomes of doxycycline vs placebo for mild thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) were assessed in a prospective, randomized, double-masked, parallel-group trial...
ajmc.com
Patients With CKD Report Burden Could Improve Through Communication With Physicians
Speaking with patients diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD) about the burdens associated with care could help improve understanding of the disease and their communication with health care professionals. A study published in Advances in Therapy found that therapeutic options, communication with patients, and the role of the patient community...
ajmc.com
Dr Dena Behm Dillon on Treating Patients With HIV and Medication Affordability, Adherence
Once patients with HIV start treatment, pharmacists can play a key role in addressing patient accessibility and affordability of HIV treatments and promoting adherence, said Dena Behm Dillon, PharmD, AAHIVP, HIV clinical pharmacy specialist, University of Iowa Health Care. Knowing if a patient has been on pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) before...
Tufts Medical Center relaunches liver transplant program after 15 years
Tufts Medical Center is pictured on Nov. 19.Photo by(Quan Tran / The Tufts Daily) Tufts Medical Center will relaunch its liver transplant program in 2023 through its newly established Abdominal Transplant Institute. The institute, which will be led by clinical co-directors Dr. Fred Gordon and Dr. Martin Hertl, aims to build an effective and patient-focused liver transplant program.
Medical News Today
Which treatments can help with sinus tarsi syndrome?
Sinus tarsi syndrome refers to pain and swelling on the outside of the foot, just below the ankle joint. Noninvasive treatment methods can often help improve symptoms and allow a full recovery. However, in some cases, surgery may be necessary to resolve symptoms. Sinus tarsi syndrome describes when a person...
MedicalXpress
Machine learning predicts risk of opioid use disorder for individual patients
Clinicians and policy makers might get assistance from artificial intelligence in predicting opioid use disorder, thanks to a team of Alberta researchers. The researchers have created and tested a machine learning model that reliably predicts the risk of developing the disorder in individual patients by analyzing administrative health data at the population level. Administrative health data are created every time a patient interacts with the health-care system—for example, by visiting a doctor, getting a diagnostic test, being admitted to hospital or filling a prescription.
ajmc.com
Two Pediatric Tertiary Care Centers Evaluate Efficacy of CBD on Refractory, Intractable Epilepsy
Abstracts from the American Epilepsy Society (AES) display potential benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) on pediatric patients with epilepsy in tertiary care centers and highlight areas where further research is needed. New studies on the therapeutic impact of cannabidiol (CBD) in pediatric patients with genetic and other etiologies of epilepsy are...
2minutemedicine.com
Extended rivaroxaban treatment reduces recurrence rate for patients with deep vein thrombosis
1. In a cohort of patients who had symptomatic isolated distal deep vein thrombosis, an additional 6 weeks of rivaroxaban therapy in addition to standard therapy reduced the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism. 2. Additional treatment with rivaroxaban was not associated with increased incidence of hemorrhage. Evidence Rating Level: 1...
MedicineNet.com
Platelet Disorder - Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)
Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) or idiopathic thrombocytopenia is a platelet disorder. The platelet count goes lower than normal (ranges from 150,000 to 400,000 µL). The decreased platelet count leads to excessive bruising and bleeding. However, significant bleeding does not occur until the platelet count is lower than 50,000 µL or sometimes, 30,000 µL. ITP occurs when the person has a platelet count of approximately 100,000 µL or lower.
psychreg.org
Virtual Reality Helps Reduce Patient Anxiety and Need for Sedatives During Hand Surgery
As an anesthesiologist, Adeel Faruki, MD, works with patients to manage not just pain, but also anxiety. It can be a particular concern for patients receiving a nerve block, rather than sedation or general anaesthesia, for upper extremity procedures such as hand surgery. “If a nerve block is done and...
aiexpress.io
Voice quality changes after functional endoscopic sinus surgery in patients with nasal polyps
This observational pre- and postsurgery potential examine was performed between August 2015 and August 2017 on a consecutive collection of sufferers presenting with bilateral nasal polyposis. Sufferers older than 18 years who introduced with bilateral nasal polyposis with scheduled practical endoscopic sinus surgical procedure (FESS) have been considered eligible for inclusion. Exclusion standards included sufferers with any of the next: earlier historical past of cleft palate and/or submucosal cleft, had beforehand undergone FESS with tonsillectomy or uvulopalatopharyngoplasty, or had laryngeal illness or earlier historical past of laryngeal surgical procedure.
MedicalXpress
New mobile health technology for sleep apnea care to address individual patient needs
Sleeping with a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, or CPAP, machine is the most effective treatment for sleep apnea, yet getting patients to use the devices consistently remains a major challenge. Now, a development by University of Chicago Medicine and Northwestern University scientists gives both patients and physicians a new tool for monitoring adherence to therapy.
Update: Potential Medical Breakthrough in Treatment of Asthma
The late-fall through the winter months are particularly dangerous for those who suffer from the common lung-related illness. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to asthma, or who suspects an asthma diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to organizations and media outlets, including MedicineNet.com, Dr. Jill Johnson of Aston University’s School of Biosciences, and ReachMD.com.
MedicalXpress
AI technology to help reduce the risk of vision loss, stroke
New artificial intelligence (AI) technology that detects subtle changes in the retina could prove a game-changer in helping millions of people avoid vision loss or blindness. The retinal deep learning model, developed during a three-year study by Monash University, helps GPs and health care professionals detect and predict the risk of retinal vein occlusion (RVO), which occurs when a blood clot blocks a vein in the eye's retina.
MedicalXpress
Gynecologists practice minimally invasive hysteroscopy on innovative simulator with tactile feedback
Researchers from Skoltech and KU Leuven have developed a gynecological training simulator with tactile feedback for in-office hysteroscopy. This outpatient diagnostic procedure involves examining the inside of the uterus with an endoscope, which is introduced through the cervix without or with local anesthesia and without any other medical instruments. Presented...
neurologylive.com
Wide Variety Exists for First Antiseizure Medication Prescriptions in Children With Epilepsy
Data from the Pediatric Epilepsy Learning Healthcare System suggest that a variety of factors—including age, preference, insurance, and demographics—affect physician selection of antiseizure medications, with little standardization among this population. New data from an analysis of prescribing patterns for young children with epilepsy suggest that there is little...
NIH Director's Blog
Popular Diabetes Drugs Compared in Large Trial
Type 2 diabetes occurs when your body has trouble controlling blood glucose, also called blood sugar. High blood glucose levels can cause problems throughout the body. It can lead to nerve damage, heart disease, and other concerns. Health care professionals often recommend a healthy diet, exercise, and a drug called...
physiciansweekly.com
Albuminuria Testing and Nephrology for Insured US CKD Patients
Estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and albuminuria must be evaluated in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in order to properly stratify risk and decide whether or not a referral to a nephrologist is required. If the eGFR is less than 30 ml/min/1.73m2 or the urine albumin/creatinine ratio is greater than or equal to 300 mg/g, a referral to nephrology is suggested by the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes clinical practice guidelines for CKD. Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who were being closely monitored by their primary care physicians were discovered using a nationwide claims database of US citizens covered by commercial insurance or Medicare Advantage. Researchers looked at how often these individuals visited a nephrologist over the course of a year and how that number varied by eGFR and albuminuria stage.
neurologylive.com
Need for Increased Multidisciplinary Study of Newborn and Infant Sleep in Epilepsy: Renee Shellhaas, MD, MS, FAES
The professor of neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis spoke about the field of newborn sleep and epilepsy based on a special lecture from the 2022 AES annual meeting. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. “Newborn and infant sleep is really a field that's...
medtechdive.com
Dexcom’s G7 glucose monitor wins awaited FDA clearance
Dexcom received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for its G7 continuous glucose monitor, the company’s newest device that it expects will become a driver of growth. The CGM is Dexcom’s smallest and most accurate device, the company claims. The FDA cleared the device to be used in...
