Read full article on original website
Related
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Peru accuses Mexico of interference in internal affairs after Castillo ouster
Mexico's Ambassador in Lima was summoned by Peru's foreign ministry, which accused it of interfering in the country's internal affairs, after Mexico Foreign Minister revealed that Peru's former President Pedro Castillo asked for asylum, and Mexican President Lopez Obrador criticized Peruvian elites, calling for the protection of the ousted president's human rights.
Peru's ousted president may have been drugged: ex-aide
Pedro Castillo's former chief of staff said Friday that the Peruvian ex-president "could have been induced" by drugs to dissolve Congress and does not remember delivering the national address that led to his downfall. Bellido, who was Castillo's first chief of staff in 2021, posted a photo of Castillo in detention, with the message "Be strong, President, the people will free you."
Former Peruvian President Castillo's impeachment: a warning sign to Latin America's left
Observers say President Pedro Castillo's impeachment by Peru's Congress this week sent a damning message to Latin America's left that attempts to play fast and loose with the rules will be met with a stern institutional response.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
BBC
Peru's President Pedro Castillo replaced by Dina Boluarte after impeachment
Peru has a female president for the first time, after ex-president Pedro Castillo was impeached - hours after he tried to dissolve parliament. Dina Boluarte - previously the vice-president - was sworn in after a dramatic day in Lima on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Mr Castillo had said he...
US News and World Report
Reaction in Americas Region to Ousting of Peru's Castillo
(Reuters) - The following are reactions from political leaders across the Americas to the ousting of Pedro Castillo as Peru's president on Wednesday and the swearing in of Vice President Dina Boluarte as the country's first woman president:. ANDRES MANUEL LOPEZ OBRADOR, PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, ON TWITTER. "Non-intervention and self-determination...
New Peru president appears with military to cement power
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s first female president appeared in a military ceremony on national television on Friday in her first official event as head of state, an attempt to cement her hold on power and buck the national trend of early presidential departures. In an indication of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Disillusioned with democracy, Tunisians to elect parliament
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — To the outside world, Saturday's elections in Tunisia raise several red flags: Many opposition parties are boycotting them, foreign media are banned from talking to candidates and critics say the new electoral law makes it harder for women to compete. But many Tunisians believe their...
Peru’s president Pedro Castillo removed from office by Congress and accused of sedition
Peruvian president Pedro Castillo has been removed from office after trying to dissolve Congress to avoid impeachment over corruption allegations. He was replaced by his vice president Dina Boluarte, who becomes the Andean nation’s first-ever female leader, inheriting a highly unstable political arena.Mr Castillo lasted one year and four months in the job, facing fierce opposition in a fractious legislature that twice before moved to impeach him before Wednesday’s successful ousting.The Congress voted 101-6 to remove the socialist from office for reasons of “permanent moral incapacity”, a charge that finally stuck on the third attempt.In a desperate attempt to cling...
Mexico says it is consulting with Peru over Castillo asylum request
MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mexico has started consultations with Peruvian authorities regarding former President Pedro Castillo's request to seek asylum in the country, Mexico's foreign minister said on Twitter on Thursday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched at least 60 missiles across Ukraine on Friday, officials said, reporting explosions in at least four cities, including Kyiv. At least two people were killed by a strike on a residential building in central Ukraine, where a hunt was on for survivors.
Citrus County Chronicle
US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist
BANGKOK (AP) — The U.S. Department of Commerce is adding 36 Chinese high-tech companies, including makers of aviation equipment, chemicals and computer chips, to an export controls blacklist, citing concerns over national security, U.S. interests and human rights. The inclusion of the companies in the trade “Entity List” means...
US News and World Report
Lula Taps Close Ally as Brazil's Next Finance Minister
BRASILIA (Reuters) - When Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was barred from running for office four years ago, he turned to one of his most trusted allies to take up the banner of his Workers Party (PT) in the 2018 presidential race. Former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad...
Peru's new president says she is open to early election talks
LIMA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Friday said she was willing to discuss early elections with the country's political and civil organizations, but ruled out kick-starting constitutional changes for the time being.
Venezuelans stranded in Mexico hold out hope Biden will shift border policy: 'I want to have faith'
Hope is spreading among the tens of thousands of Venezuelans trapped in Mexico that the United States will soon start letting them in again.
Cristina Fernández may not go to jail but verdict upends Argentina’s politics
For decades, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner dominated Argentina’s political landscape: as a senator, first lady, president and then vice-president. But on Tuesday she was sentenced to six years in prison in a verdict, which if upheld on appeal, will also ban her from holding public office for the rest of her life.
Ousted Peru president appears in court to face rebellion charge
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s stunning political crisis grinded forward Thursday, as former President Pedro Castillo appeared in court following a failed attempt to close a hostile congress and his successor looked for ways to unite the country behind institutions already hollowed out by endemic corruption and mistrust.
ABC News
New Peru president vows to finish term, others want election
LIMA, Peru -- Peru's first female president is pushing to cement her hold on power, saying she expects to complete the term of her ousted predecessor and buck the trend of presidential failures blighting the Andean nation. Yet, even as Dina Doluarte made the call Thursday, some politicians already were...
Comments / 0