BetMGM free bets: Bet $10, Get $200 offer for Thursday Night Football

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this BetMGM promo code, new users gambling on any NFL Week 15 matchup this week can receive a Bet $10, Win $200 offer...
Maryland Sports Betting: Sites & Apps Go Live in Bonus Bonanza

Legal sports betting has arrived in Maryland. Online sports betting has officially launched in Maryland as of Wednesday November 23rd 9AM EST, with those in MD able to sign-up and bet with some seriously strong sportsbooks right now. Maryland Sports Betting Offers Check out the best Maryland Sports Betting Sites Find out more about the best sports betting sites and betting apps.  More on Maryland Sports Betting MD Sports Betting: Current SituationMaryland Sports Betting FAQsMaryland Sports Betting SitesLatest MD Sports Betting NewsHistory of Maryland Sports BettingMaryland Sports Teams to bet on Maryland Sports Betting: As it stands  Retail sports betting became legal in Maryland in December 2021, with the first...
CFB world reacts to Elon Musk ending legendary tradition

Tracking university jets on Twitter during the coaching carousel season is one of college football’s silliest, yet somehow still revered, traditions. That tradition came to a screeching halt Thursday night when Twitter CEO Elon Musk personally announced a new company policy banning the practice. Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Elon Musk ending legendary tradition appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Micah Parsons clarifies his Jalen Hurts comments

Micah Parsons ruffled Eagle feathers this week when he made some comments that seemed to downplay Jalen Hurts’ accomplishments, but the Dallas Cowboys star insists his remarks have been blown out of proportion. Parsons discussed Hurts and the NFC East division rival Philadelphia Eagles during an appearance on Von Miller’s “The Voncast.” The star pass-rusher... The post Micah Parsons clarifies his Jalen Hurts comments appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Pa. casino, sportsbook operator fined for taking unapproved wagers on 2021 Evander Holyfield exhibition bout

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board fined Hollywood Casino Morgantown and online sportsbook operator BetMGM Wednesday for accepting and paying out unapproved wagers on a 2021 exhibition boxing match. The $7,500 fine is the result of a consent agreement by all parties and the Office of Enforcement Counsel following negotiations, the...
Reports of Bally Sports RSNs’ Impending Doom Are Greatly Exaggerated

Media makes catastrophists out of even the most level-headed observers of the space, but the reaction to the news that Diamond Sports is putting some distance between itself and Sinclair Broadcasting suggests that more than a few pundits may want to look into getting their hands on a steady supply of Ativan. While this may read as a contrarian take on the latest upheaval in the RSN universe, make no mistake: As onerous as Diamond’s debt load is, the Bally Sports properties are not at death’s door. Given some of the changes that have been carried out this week, it’s...
