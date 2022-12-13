ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ETOnline.com

Best Amazon Deals on Winter Coats: Get $120 Off The Viral Down Coat with 23,000 Five-Star Reviews

Winter will be here in two weeks which means we're starting to pull out our winter coats — some of us are looking to upgrade our outerwear, some are looking for coats and others are just looking for deals on winter coats now that the cold weather is here. No matter what the reason is for you, Amazon has plenty of markdowns and discounts on essentials like jackets and winter coats with Amazon Deals.
WWD

Chloé Pre-Fall 2023

Every time Gabriela Hearst flickers onto a Zoom screen for a collection preview, you learn much about the climate crisis, gaze at some very luxurious clothes — and hear quite a lot about buttons. Hard to fault the American designer on her “button game” at Chloé, where for pre-fall...
NJ.com

The best women’s slippers to buy for winter in 2022, according to reviews

Keeping warm this winter is essential, and having the perfect pair of women’s slippers can help. Some of the top slippers are made for ultimate comfort, while many options have arch support and memory foam. However, deciding on which slippers to buy can be an overwhelming task. Many retailers,...
Parade

The Amazon Sweater Bloggers Are Obsessed With Is Almost 50% Off Today

Amazon is jam-packed with wardrobe staples at rock-bottom prices, but there are some items that catch a cult following thanks to that can't-resist combination of affordability, comfort and style. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item...
Robb Report

Perfumer H Just Unveiled a Collection of Candles Inspired by Classic 17th-Century Paintings

Sotheby’s doesn’t just want you to look at artwork—it also wants you to smell it. The auction house recently tapped Lyn Harris of Perfumer H to create a three-piece candle collection designed to bring 17th-century Dutch Old Master paintings to life through scent. The trio is an olfactory homage to the works featured in the Grasset Collection. The renowned private art collection was auctioned off at Sotheby’s Old Master Evening in London last night. Two of the still lifes Harris referenced to create the collection depict an abundance of roses and exotic citrus fruits that signify the prosperity of the Dutch...
TODAY.com

How to build a winter capsule wardrobe

Style expert Jasmine Snow shares how to build a winter capsule wardrobe filled with classic staples of the season that you can mix-and-match for all occasions.Nov. 29, 2022.
Variety

The Reformation Winter Sale Is Here (And It Doesn’t Disappoint)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re on the Reformation email list then I’m telling you news you already know: the Reformation Winter Sale is here, and it’s really good. The entire site is up to 40% off and cuts a swath through every type of clothing on the site, from holiday and wedding dresses to cozy knitwear and trench coats to office-ready loafers. They’re also including some of their most coveted items in the deals event, even the pieces that are so good we wouldn’t...
hypebeast.com

RTA's Pre-Fall 2023 Collection Is a Mix of the Weird and Wonderful

RTA has just presented its new Pre-Fall collection for 2023. Following the appointment of the brand’s new Creative Director, Robert Liptak — who’s CV shows experience at Rick Owens, Anthony Vaccarello, Saint Laurent, and, most recently, Tom Ford — RTA’s new collection shows a combination of denim and leather, while its contemporary outlook also leans into elements of streetwear through dark color palettes and boxy silhouettes.
Vogue Magazine

The New Faces of Street Style in 2022, According to Vogue Runway’s Street Style Photographers

There’s a changing of the guard in street style in 2022. A new generation is joining existing street style stars at the shows, and the result is a more diverse and inclusive fashion community in each of our global fashion cities. No one has noticed it more than our resident street style photographers—Phil Oh and Acielle Tanbetova, both of whom have been shooting guests at the shows for over a decade.
NEW YORK STATE
housebeautiful.com

Scandi Christmas table setting ideas

A thoughtfully decorated table is a wonderful way to make any family meal more special, and this year, a Scandi-inspired tablescape will make for a cosy yet laidback Christmas dinner. After all, Scandinavians are masters of hygge, so there's no better way of achieving an inviting table setting than by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy