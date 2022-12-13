Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Soak Up SoCal Cool at VEA In the Heart of Newport BeachRebekah BartonNewport Beach, CA
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
ETOnline.com
Best Amazon Deals on Winter Coats: Get $120 Off The Viral Down Coat with 23,000 Five-Star Reviews
Winter will be here in two weeks which means we're starting to pull out our winter coats — some of us are looking to upgrade our outerwear, some are looking for coats and others are just looking for deals on winter coats now that the cold weather is here. No matter what the reason is for you, Amazon has plenty of markdowns and discounts on essentials like jackets and winter coats with Amazon Deals.
Chloé Pre-Fall 2023
Every time Gabriela Hearst flickers onto a Zoom screen for a collection preview, you learn much about the climate crisis, gaze at some very luxurious clothes — and hear quite a lot about buttons. Hard to fault the American designer on her “button game” at Chloé, where for pre-fall...
When Has The Mandela Effect Completely Bodied Your Notion Of Time And Memory?
At least you know it's not just your memory that's shot.
The best women’s slippers to buy for winter in 2022, according to reviews
Keeping warm this winter is essential, and having the perfect pair of women’s slippers can help. Some of the top slippers are made for ultimate comfort, while many options have arch support and memory foam. However, deciding on which slippers to buy can be an overwhelming task. Many retailers,...
The Amazon Sweater Bloggers Are Obsessed With Is Almost 50% Off Today
Amazon is jam-packed with wardrobe staples at rock-bottom prices, but there are some items that catch a cult following thanks to that can't-resist combination of affordability, comfort and style. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item...
Perfumer H Just Unveiled a Collection of Candles Inspired by Classic 17th-Century Paintings
Sotheby’s doesn’t just want you to look at artwork—it also wants you to smell it. The auction house recently tapped Lyn Harris of Perfumer H to create a three-piece candle collection designed to bring 17th-century Dutch Old Master paintings to life through scent. The trio is an olfactory homage to the works featured in the Grasset Collection. The renowned private art collection was auctioned off at Sotheby’s Old Master Evening in London last night. Two of the still lifes Harris referenced to create the collection depict an abundance of roses and exotic citrus fruits that signify the prosperity of the Dutch...
In Style
Amazon Quietly Added 7,000 New Winter Fashion Deals to Its Outlet, and We Found the 10 Best Starting at $13
While many brands have extended their Cyber Monday sales beyond just one day and into Cyber Week, Amazon has an under-the-radar section that offers deals on the season’s best-selling items year round. The retailer’s best-kept secret is its clothing outlet, and recently, Amazon quietly added 7,000 new winter fashion deals that start at just $13.
TODAY.com
How to build a winter capsule wardrobe
Style expert Jasmine Snow shares how to build a winter capsule wardrobe filled with classic staples of the season that you can mix-and-match for all occasions.Nov. 29, 2022.
The Reformation Winter Sale Is Here (And It Doesn’t Disappoint)
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re on the Reformation email list then I’m telling you news you already know: the Reformation Winter Sale is here, and it’s really good. The entire site is up to 40% off and cuts a swath through every type of clothing on the site, from holiday and wedding dresses to cozy knitwear and trench coats to office-ready loafers. They’re also including some of their most coveted items in the deals event, even the pieces that are so good we wouldn’t...
hypebeast.com
RTA's Pre-Fall 2023 Collection Is a Mix of the Weird and Wonderful
RTA has just presented its new Pre-Fall collection for 2023. Following the appointment of the brand’s new Creative Director, Robert Liptak — who’s CV shows experience at Rick Owens, Anthony Vaccarello, Saint Laurent, and, most recently, Tom Ford — RTA’s new collection shows a combination of denim and leather, while its contemporary outlook also leans into elements of streetwear through dark color palettes and boxy silhouettes.
The New Faces of Street Style in 2022, According to Vogue Runway’s Street Style Photographers
There’s a changing of the guard in street style in 2022. A new generation is joining existing street style stars at the shows, and the result is a more diverse and inclusive fashion community in each of our global fashion cities. No one has noticed it more than our resident street style photographers—Phil Oh and Acielle Tanbetova, both of whom have been shooting guests at the shows for over a decade.
housebeautiful.com
Scandi Christmas table setting ideas
A thoughtfully decorated table is a wonderful way to make any family meal more special, and this year, a Scandi-inspired tablescape will make for a cosy yet laidback Christmas dinner. After all, Scandinavians are masters of hygge, so there's no better way of achieving an inviting table setting than by...
disneyfoodblog.com
HURRY! 🚨 Vans Shoes and Loungefly Bags Are Part of a HUGE Disney Sale Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. HURRY! 🚨 shopDisney is having a HUGE sale on some of the most popular Disney merchandise, but it’s not going to last long. The Magical Rush sale...
Comments / 0