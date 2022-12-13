LANSING, Mich. — Susan Shilton, District Director of Junior Achievement of Mid-Michigan, DeAsia Ray, Senior at Everett High School and Brian Town, Owner of Michigan Creative talk about their Starmakers Breakfast which showcases the impact that Junior Achievement has on not only students and educators but our community and businesses. Would you like to make an impact on tomorrows leaders? Join our mission. There is still time to make a heartfelt donation and always time to volunteer in a classroom. For more information or to donate please visit midmichigan.ja.org/donate or call (517) 371-5437.

