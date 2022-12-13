Read full article on original website
Capital Area Michigan Works! - 12/14/22
LANSING, Mich. — Nick Chaffin, Program Compliance Manager at Capital Area Michigan Works! talks about the program's 2022 accomplishments and how they have been able to serve job seekers and employers this year. For more information please visit camw.org. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the...
Junior Achievement - 12/14/22
LANSING, Mich. — Susan Shilton, District Director of Junior Achievement of Mid-Michigan, DeAsia Ray, Senior at Everett High School and Brian Town, Owner of Michigan Creative talk about their Starmakers Breakfast which showcases the impact that Junior Achievement has on not only students and educators but our community and businesses. Would you like to make an impact on tomorrows leaders? Join our mission. There is still time to make a heartfelt donation and always time to volunteer in a classroom. For more information or to donate please visit midmichigan.ja.org/donate or call (517) 371-5437.
Rules: Winter Lansing Bridal Show Giveaway!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The Fall Lansing Bridal Show Giveaway (“Sweepstakes”) begins on December 19, 2022 at 12:01 AM Eastern Time (“ET”) and ends on January 3, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET (“Promotion Period”). The time will be determined by Sponsor’s timekeeping systems. Sponsor will have the sole discretion in determining the timeliness of any action or inaction related to this Sweepstakes. All times mentioned in these Official Rules are Eastern Time unless expressly noted otherwise.
Olivet College - 12/13/22
LANSING, Mich. — Steven M. Corey Ph.D., President of Olivet College talks about their diversity and inclusion along with all of their nationally recognized outstanding programs and majors. For more information please visit olivetcollege.com or call (269) 749-7635. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News...
Whitmer, Olivet College announce tuition-free scholarship program
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new scholarship program to Olivet College alongside President Steven M. Corey Thursday morning. The Michigan governor’s office says the Olivet College ADVANTAGE Scholarship will commence in fall 2023, giving students in Michigan the opportunity to attend the small, private college tuition-free.
DeWitt and Okemos boy's, girl's basketball teams face off
LANSING, Mich. — The DeWitt and Okemos high schools boy's and girl's basketball teams faced off Tuesday night. On the boy's side, Okemos knocked off DeWitt 61-28. On the girl's side, DeWitt beat Okemos 69-22. Watch the full FOX 47 Sports coverage in the video player above.
Michigan football waiting and preparing for CFP semifinal, again, but it feels different this time around
In the same position they were in last season, Michigan football is waiting and preparing for the College Football Playoff semifinal. They'll face TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on New Years Eve. Despite familiar ground, this time around feels a lot different due to confidence and experience. TCU's offense boasts...
