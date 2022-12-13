Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Adair Fish: New report reveals cops visited home prior to child’s deathLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
15 Kansas City Companies That Pay Over $15 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic home of nationally respected engineer, William B. Knight, and wife, Mary KnightCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic mansion of prominent Kansas Citian, August Meyer, became a part of the Kansas City Art InstituteCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
How to save $200+ on your next trip to the dentist in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
Why Mahomes changed critical Chiefs’ play call vs. Broncos — and what happened next
Chiefs coach Andy Reid gave Patrick Mahomes credit for his pre-snap work on one of the game’s biggest plays vs. Denver.
KMBC.com
Chiefs game against Texans practically a home game for Patrick Mahomes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Houston Texans on the road is a homecoming of sorts for Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback grew up in Tyler, Texas, a not-very-far drive from Houston. Mahomes graduated from White House High School back in 2014 and was...
Report: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes to invest in Major League Pickleball franchise
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is reportedly investing in a Major League Pickleball franchise that will be based in Miami.
Here's how WR JuJu Smith-Schuster completes Chiefs' offense
It’s no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs’ top offensive weapon is TE Travis Kelce. The 33-year-old tight end just recorded 10,000 career receiving yards and his seventh consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season. He has a reputation for being tough to defend. One of the reason’s that he’s so tough to defend is that Kansas City has done a good job of finding a player to counter the work he does in the middle of the field.
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown traded Chiefs' Travis Kelce to acquire himself in fantasy football league
Fantasy football is not just popular among fans at home. NFL players like to get in on the action too, and that includes Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, who just had to acquire himself via trade last season. Speaking with NBC Sports EDGE, Brown said he enjoys playing fantasy...
KAKE TV
Mahomes family welcomes second child
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - Baby Mahomes two is here. Patrick Mahomes announced to the world the birth of his and Brittany's second child, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, in a tweet Monday. Brittany gave birth to the Mahomes' first child, Sterling Skye, on Feb. 20, 2021.
The wealthiest person in Kansas City is giving away millions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
Patrick Mahomes’ Kids and Dogs Were All Named With a Common Theme in Mind
As many fans know, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a husband, a father of two young kids, and a dad to two dogs who are so beloved in the family they have their own social media accounts. More on that in a moment. Article continues below advertisement. First,...
PopSugar
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Are Parents of 2 — See the First Pic of Their Newborn Son
NFL star Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, have lots to celebrate, and not just related to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's winning season. The couple — who tied the knot back in March — recently welcomed their second child together, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, after previously announcing they were expecting in May. The birth of their baby boy comes over a year after they welcomed their firstborn, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, in February 2021.
Brittany Mahomes Shares First Photo of Baby Bronze with Daughter Sterling: 'Best Big Sissy'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed son Patrick Lavon III, known as Bronze, on Monday Brittany Mahomes is sharing a special moment between her two babies. On Thursday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared the first shot of daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months, with her new baby brother, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III. In the photo shared on her Instagram Story, Sterling sits down and holds the baby boy, whose face can't be seen in the photo, on her lap. He's loosely wrapped in a fuzzy blanket and wears a dark blue onesie...
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Get in the Holiday Spirit with Matching Snowman-Themed Onesies
The couple welcomed their first son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III earlier this month Brittany Mahomes has a very important question for her followers. The 27-year-old wife to Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes wants to know if her quarterback husband is alone in agreeing to wear matching onesies with his wife in public. Brittany wrote, "Will your husband wear matching onesies in public with you?" with two laughing emojis in the caption of her latest Instagram post. Brittany shared the adorable photo of her and Patrick sporting...
gotodestinations.com
Best Breakfast Restaurants in Kansas City, Missouri – (With Photos)
In search of the best breakfast restaurants in Kansas City? Look no further! This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for...
He was starting quarterback at his KC school as a freshman. A year later he was dead
“I told him to go as far as you can … Just see everything, see more stuff than this,” DeVohn Dudley-Reese’s father used to tell him.
Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Texans, Week 15
The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Some players saw their participation upgraded as the practice week progressed for both teams. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. S Justin Reid Shoulder FP.
Comments / 8