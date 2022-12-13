ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Here's how WR JuJu Smith-Schuster completes Chiefs' offense

It’s no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs’ top offensive weapon is TE Travis Kelce. The 33-year-old tight end just recorded 10,000 career receiving yards and his seventh consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season. He has a reputation for being tough to defend. One of the reason’s that he’s so tough to defend is that Kansas City has done a good job of finding a player to counter the work he does in the middle of the field.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KAKE TV

Mahomes family welcomes second child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - Baby Mahomes two is here. Patrick Mahomes announced to the world the birth of his and Brittany's second child, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, in a tweet Monday. Brittany gave birth to the Mahomes' first child, Sterling Skye, on Feb. 20, 2021.
gotodestinations.com

Best Breakfast Restaurants in Kansas City, Missouri – (With Photos)

In search of the best breakfast restaurants in Kansas City? Look no further! This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for...
KANSAS CITY, MO

