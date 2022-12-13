Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Alzheimer's: Brain protein offers clues about higher risk in older women
Previous research has shown that women are at a higher risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease than men. A new study recently discovered that women who died from Alzheimer’s had a higher amount of a chemically-modified version of the protein complement C3 in their brains compared to men who died from the disease.
Medical News Today
Eczema and children: Lotions, creams, emollients may help prevent the condition
Between 15% to 20% of children globally have eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis. There is currently no cure for eczema. Researchers from the Xinjiang Clinical Research Center for Dermatologic Diseases say that applying emollients to high-risk infants can help prevent eczema from forming. Between 15% to 20% of children...
Exercise, Mindfulness May Not Boost Seniors' Thinking, Memory
Exercising and practicing mindfulness may be good for your overall health if you are a senior, but don't expect either to boost your brainpower. In a new study, those who did both didn't do better on memory tests than those who did just one or nothing at all after six or 18 months.
Doctors Say You Shouldn’t Waste Your Money On This One Type Of Vitamin–It’s Practically Useless!
While it’s important to get as many nutrients as possible into your daily diet, we’re all bound to run into gaps and deficiencies sometimes. That’s where supplements come in. Supplements are a fantastic way to ensure your body is getting everything it needs to function properly and stay as healthy as possible. However, it’s important to note that not all supplements are created equally. In fact, there’s one kind of vitamin that experts say you should skip altogether. Believe it or not, it’s a multivitamin—especially the gummy kind.
Foods You Should Stop Eating If You Suffer From Hair Loss, According To Experts
This article has been updated since its initial publish date. You may already be well aware that what you eat and drink greatly affects the health of your hair. When it comes to hair loss, that doesn’t mean your diet is always to blame. Although not...
Health Experts Say You Should Avoid This Canned Food At All Costs–It Leads To Stomach Fat!
A balanced diet is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle—especially if you want to lose weight. That means you should always try load up on fresh, whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains rather than processed options like frozen meals and salty snacks. One major type of processed food that experts say you should cut back on if you’re trying to shed a few pounds is canned foods, which are typically loaded with sodium and preservatives. While these may be popular pantry items that can last on the shelf for a long time without going bad, the health risks they pose typically aren’t worth it. This is especially true when it comes to canned meat.
The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Daily For A Healthier Body Over 40
There are so many factors that play into our overall health, from the food we eat to the way we move our bodies and even to our stress levels. Keeping up with healthy habits that can keep everything running in tip-top shape is especially essential as we age and our bodies change over time. Luckily, there are tons of ways you can help your body thrive on a daily basis, including regularly drinking one beverage health experts swear by: tea!
People Who Never Gain Weight Avoid This One Food, According to Nutritionists
In the midst of the holiday season, many of us are stressed about packing on extra pounds. Let’s face it: With so many parties and tempting treats (Christmas cookies and cocktails, anyone?), it’s difficult not to indulge. To manage your weight, it’s helpful to know what foods to...
3 Types Of Fruit You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 40, According To Doctors
Fruits are an important part of any healthy diet. They’re typically high in fiber, packed with essential vitamins and minerals, and not to mention one of the best ways to satisfy a sweet tooth without packing in unhealthy sugars. In fact, certa...
These 2 Sugary Snacks Are So Bad For Your Overall Health, Experts Say
We all know it, but we all hate to admit it: as good as sugar tastes, it’s no good for our bodies. This deviously delicious (and addictive) ingredient makes its way into so many foods, but unfortunately, it’s terrible for your overall health. “...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: How intermittent fasting could help reverse the condition
In a recent study, researchers observed the effects of intermittent fasting on type 2 diabetes. After 3 months, they found that intermittent fasting reversed type 2 diabetes in nearly half of the study’s participants. Further research is needed in broader populations to understand the extent to which intermittent fasting...
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers factors linked to optimal aging
What are the keys to "successful" or optimal aging? A new study followed more than 7000 middle aged and older Canadians for approximately three years to identify the factors linked to well-being as we age. They found that those who were female, married, physically active and not obese and those...
Medical News Today
What causes Alzheimer's? Research in mice points to swelling on axons
More than 55 million people around the world live with dementia, the most common form of which is Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers from Yale University found swelling caused by amyloid plaques in the brain may be the true cause of Alzheimer’s disease. Scientists also discovered a new biomarker to...
Medical News Today
End stage dementia: Care, support, and more
Dementia is a condition that causes a gradual decline of various cognitive functions, such as memory, thinking, and reasoning. Late stage dementia, or end stage dementia, is the last and most severe stage of the condition. Dementia occurs in stages, with the final stage being the shortest. It may last...
Avoiding Alzheimers: Adjusting your diet to avoid the disease
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is nothing more heartbreaking than watching a loved one go down the Alzheimer's path. It's in the top-ten causes of death and currently impacts one person out of every nine in the United States over the age of 65. But is there something you could do right now to better your chances against Alzheimer's? It's easily done by everyone, and the sooner you start, the better your odds no matter your age. Three times a day and more, we can improve our mental health horizon. "There actually have been a few studies that have shown that what we eat can definitely...
Medical News Today
What causes the bottom of the feet to peel without itching?
The skin on the feet can peel but not itch for many reasons. A person may have dry and peeling skin, athlete’s foot, blisters, or peeling due to hyperhidrosis, which causes excessive sweating. While athlete’s foot. causes itching, some people may not experience this symptom. Therefore, if the...
Medical News Today
What to know about anisakiasis
Anisakiasis refers to a parasitic infection where worms attach to parts of the gastrointestinal tract. It occurs when a person ingests raw or undercooked seafood. Anisakid nematodes are a type of roundworm that may be present in certain fish and squid. Anisakiasis is a parasitic infection that occurs after consuming raw or undercooked and improperly prepared fish or squid that contains these worms.
studyfinds.org
Aging 101: Scientists reveal how to successfully age gracefully
TORONTO, Ontario — Aging is a topic few people like discussing, especially in their later years. So, how do some people manage to stay healthy and vital — what scientists call “optimal aging”? A new study is revealing the key factors which can keep you lively well into old age.
How To Motivate Yourself To Drink More Water
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. We all know it's important to drink water, but the benefits of staying hydrated daily are so vast, it's actually a necessity to keep filling up your water bottle. According to the CDC, when you get dehydrated, you lose your ability to think straight and can become moody and uneasy. It also leads to an array of serious health issues, including kidney problems and constipation.
Medical News Today
Why do we always seem to catch a cold or flu in cold weather? A new study explains
Fall and winter are associated with a higher incidence of upper respiratory infections, such as the common cold and flu, due to the increased transmission of respiratory viruses. Although cooler temperatures and low humidity are associated with increased susceptibility to respiratory viruses, the biological mechanisms underlying this relationship are not...
