Dallas, TX

dmagazine.com

Mapped: The Households Responsible for the Highest Emissions in Dallas-Fort Worth

The New York Times published an interactive map this week that seeks to understand the climate impact of households in metro areas across the country. What it found is fascinating, if not something we knew anecdotally: denser neighborhoods that feature a mix of housing, services, jobs, and retail tend to generate less greenhouse gases than suburbs and neighborhoods far from those things. It also shows that wealthier people account for a larger carbon footprint because of their consumption and travel patterns.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Holiday Drone Light Show in North Texas

A North Texas company is using drones to take holiday light displays to the next level this season. Preston Ward and Rick Boss work for the two-year-old drone show company Sky Elements, which utilizes hundreds of drones to put on light shows and will hold over 30 shows around the country in December.
GRAPEVINE, TX
WFAA

Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Following grocer growth: Changes abound in Plano’s grocery store market

In the last year, Kroger, Walmart and Tom Thumb have held grand reopenings for three grocery stores in Plano after renovations. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Plano is seeing a shakeup of its grocery store offerings as new brands open, and grocers adapt to changing shopping habits and work to attract employees in a post-pandemic market. H-E-B’s expansion into Plano and surrounding cities along with an October announcement of a merger between two other major players, Kroger and Albertsons, are just the most recent of changes. Other stores across the city have also undertaken major remodeling projects and upped efforts to recruit workers.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pilot Ejects From F-35B During Failed Vertical Landing at NAS JRB Fort Worth

A pilot ejected from a Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II fighter jet during a failed landing at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth Thursday morning. "We are aware of the F-35B crash on the shared runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth and understand that the pilot ejected successfully," Lockheed Martin said in a statement. "Safety is our priority, and we will follow appropriate investigation protocol."
FORT WORTH, TX
KTSA

3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF's studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

