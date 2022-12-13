Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Walmart launches drone delivery in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas football star has gone viral as people ask is he really 12 years old?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Wife Hired Ex-Boyfriend For Husband’s MurderThe Mystery ReporterDallas, TX
Former Mavs Draft Pick Tyrell Terry Retires from the NBA at the Age of 22Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
dmagazine.com
Mapped: The Households Responsible for the Highest Emissions in Dallas-Fort Worth
The New York Times published an interactive map this week that seeks to understand the climate impact of households in metro areas across the country. What it found is fascinating, if not something we knew anecdotally: denser neighborhoods that feature a mix of housing, services, jobs, and retail tend to generate less greenhouse gases than suburbs and neighborhoods far from those things. It also shows that wealthier people account for a larger carbon footprint because of their consumption and travel patterns.
Texas city ranked in top 10 best small towns to retire in the U.S. in 2022 report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is known for its beauty, sports, amazing food and its big cities, but there’s something to be said about the many small towns that truly make the Lone Star State what it is, a home. It’s the small towns of any state across the...
Plano Building Sale Adds To Over $33 Billion In Property Trade In North Texas
A group headed by St. Louis, MO-based alternative investment partner, Larson Capital Management purchased the Plaza at Legacy office building located in Legacy Business Park in Plano. This sale adds to Dallas-Fort Worth’s $33 billion in commercial property deals this year alone. In September, at a time when nationwide...
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Here is an inside look into Texas’ first Latina-owned chocolatier
Did you know that the first Latina-owned chocolatier in Texas is right here in North Texas?
Fort Worth Mexican eatery around since 1930s named best traditional restaurant in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to traditions, there aren’t many states out there that withhold them to such high standards as the Lone Star State does. As one of the most diverse states in the country, there are traditions beyond the state and even the U.S. that reside deep within Texas’ borders.
fortworthreport.org
Unexpected rainfall pushes back drought restrictions for 11 North Texas counties
An hour after tornado sightings and severe thunderstorms rocked Tarrant County, Rachel Ickert arrived at the Tarrant Regional Water District’s Dec. 13 meeting with a positive update. “I have great news, actually. It rained,” Ickert, the district’s water resources director, said with a laugh. “We could have done without...
Study: Texas ranked among states with the least Christmas spirit in 2022 but second-best for charitable giving
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the holiday season, and as many of you know Dallas and most of Texas as a whole really know how to spruce up the area for it, but does that coincide with a good amount of holiday cheer?. Well, according to a study conducted...
dallasexpress.com
Holiday Drone Light Show in North Texas
A North Texas company is using drones to take holiday light displays to the next level this season. Preston Ward and Rick Boss work for the two-year-old drone show company Sky Elements, which utilizes hundreds of drones to put on light shows and will hold over 30 shows around the country in December.
DFW Airport most complained about among country’s largest airports by travelers: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know that traveling can be stressful and everyone has different factors that stress them out when going to the airport, but have you wondered what airport is the most complained about in the country?. Well, according to a study conducted by Upgraded Points, among...
WFAA
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
5 injured after likely tornado strikes Dallas-Fort Worth suburb
Video and photos of the aftermath showed metal roofs peeled from the rafters, shattered windows of a diner and a semi-truck jackknifed off the road after the violent tornado-warned storm tore through the area. Storms that moved through northeastern Texas communities on Tuesday spawned a likely tornado in the Dallas...
Following grocer growth: Changes abound in Plano’s grocery store market
In the last year, Kroger, Walmart and Tom Thumb have held grand reopenings for three grocery stores in Plano after renovations. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Plano is seeing a shakeup of its grocery store offerings as new brands open, and grocers adapt to changing shopping habits and work to attract employees in a post-pandemic market. H-E-B’s expansion into Plano and surrounding cities along with an October announcement of a merger between two other major players, Kroger and Albertsons, are just the most recent of changes. Other stores across the city have also undertaken major remodeling projects and upped efforts to recruit workers.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Pilot Ejects From F-35B During Failed Vertical Landing at NAS JRB Fort Worth
A pilot ejected from a Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II fighter jet during a failed landing at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth Thursday morning. "We are aware of the F-35B crash on the shared runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth and understand that the pilot ejected successfully," Lockheed Martin said in a statement. "Safety is our priority, and we will follow appropriate investigation protocol."
CandysDirt.com
Buying a New Home in Dallas-Fort Worth? Don’t Forget a Home Inspection on New Construction
According to the Urban Land Institute’s Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2023 forecast report, Dallas-Fort Worth ranks 6th in the nation for homebuilding prospects in 2023. And depending on whose report you look at, D-FW is ranked somewhere in the top 10 for home building in 2022, though that number slowed in the second half of the year.
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
The winning keeps on happening in North Texas alongside the Dallas Cowboys and the College Football Playoff-bound TCU Horned Frogs a top-prize Texas Lottery winning ticket was sold around North Texas.
Scary Footage Shows Motorists Fleeing Grapevine, TX Tornado [VIDEO]
A video posted this morning via The Weather Channel revealed a terrifying moment in Grapevine, Texas yesterday as drivers were compelled to turn around in an attempt to escape an approaching tornado. Friends, this is the stuff that nightmares are made of. In fact, I'm fairly certain I've had at...
8 Confirmed Tornadoes Touch Down In Texas Causing Widespread Damage
The National Weather Service confirmed eight tornadoes touched down.
KTSA
3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
CW33
Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.https://www.cw33.com
Comments / 1