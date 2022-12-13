ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Everything New on Disney Plus in January

With the new year comes a new batch of titles coming to Disney+. And, in fact, there’s a new bad batch as well — Star Wars: The Bad Batch is back for its second season on the streaming service next month. There’s a two-episode premiere followed by new weekly episodes after that on Wednesdays starting on January 4.
Kate Hudson Is Releasing an Album in 2023

Kate Hudson is gearing up to release her very first album. The Glass Onion star dropped the revelation while chatting with Jimmy Fallon Monday (Dec. 12), when she appeared on The Tonight Show. The conversation began when Fallon asked Hudson if she sang "on the soundtrack of Almost Famous or...
