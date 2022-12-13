Read full article on original website
Related
When Should You Go to the Bathroom During ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’?
NOTE: If you’re reading this we assume you a) haven’t seen Avatar: The Way of Water yet and b) you have a small bladder. (We can relate.) So we’re not going to spoil the movie in this piece. It contains only the minimal essential info you need to make an informed decision about when to make a dash for the restroom.
Everything New on Disney Plus in January
With the new year comes a new batch of titles coming to Disney+. And, in fact, there’s a new bad batch as well — Star Wars: The Bad Batch is back for its second season on the streaming service next month. There’s a two-episode premiere followed by new weekly episodes after that on Wednesdays starting on January 4.
‘Twister’ Sequel Finds Director
Quick: What do you call a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Twister?. Although the original film is 25 years old, it remains a nostalgic favorite from the period — to the point that Amblin and Universal are now looking to make a sequel even though one of the film’s two original stars, Bill Paxton, has since passed away. In October, we first heard about this project, dubbed Twisters, based on a script by Mark L. Smith, the writer of The Revenant.
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0