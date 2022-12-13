Quick: What do you call a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Twister?. Although the original film is 25 years old, it remains a nostalgic favorite from the period — to the point that Amblin and Universal are now looking to make a sequel even though one of the film’s two original stars, Bill Paxton, has since passed away. In October, we first heard about this project, dubbed Twisters, based on a script by Mark L. Smith, the writer of The Revenant.

