New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 15 game?

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders play on Sunday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 15 schedule .

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL Week 15 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 6:20 p.m. MST on NBC.

The Commanders are a 4.5-point favorite in the game.

The Arizona Republic : Commanders 23, Giants 20

Jeremy Cluff writes: "These teams just tied in Week 13 and then the Commanders had a bye, while the Giants were beat up by the Eagles. Advantage: Washington."

Bookies.com : Take the Commanders to cover vs. Giants

Bill Speros writes: "The Commanders are coming off a bye. The Giants are coming off an R-rated beatdown delivered by the Eagles. That scheduling quirk gives the Commanders an edge here, in addition to having home field and the Giants’ lack of any sustainable offense."

ESPN : Commanders have a 63.2% chance to win the game

The site gives the Giants a 36.3% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Bet the Giants with the points vs. Commanders

It writes: "Washington is coming in off a bye while the Giants have to be demoralized after an ugly home loss to the Eagles. But, considering last week’s tie, I’m inclined to take my chances on another close one."

Sports Betting Dime : Commanders 15.6, Giants 13.4

The site's formula predicts that the Commanders will win the Week 15 NFL game.

OddsChecker : Go with the Commanders to cover vs. Giants

It writes: "Given the Commanders extra time to prep, their recent dominance, and the Giants recent struggles it’s easy to take Washington in this one. Everything is pointing their way and it feels like the Giants would need to turn everything on it’s head to compete in this one."

