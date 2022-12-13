ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz.

On Tuesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Brandon Ingram has been ruled out due to a toe injury.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Brandon Ingram (toe) remains listed out for Tuesday."

The 2020 NBA All-Star has missed the last seven games, so this will be his eighth straight game out of the lineup.

Through 15 games this season, he is averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest (on 47.2% shooting from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range).

The Pelicans have won seven games in a row, so they have not lost in the span that Ingram has been out.

They come into the night as the first seed in the Western Conference with an 18-8 record in 26 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 9-1, and on Sunday afternoon, they beat the Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime.

On the road, the Pelicans are 6-5 in 11 games outside of Louisiana.

As for the Jazz, they come into the night with a 15-14 record in 29 games, which has them tied with the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks for the eighth seed in the west.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

However, the Jazz are solid at home, with a 9-5 record in 14 games hosted in Salt Lake City.

FastBreak on FanNation

