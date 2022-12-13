Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 12/13: 75-Year-Old Man Dead in Fight at the Wonder Bur Lounge in Grants Pass, Central Point Police Department Holding Concealed Handgun License Class

Read full article on original website
Related
kezi.com
Roseburg Senator Dallas Heard retiring from Oregon Legislature
ROSEBURG, Ore. – Senator Dallas Heard (R-Roseburg) will be retiring from the Oregon Legislature, his office announced on December 15. Senator Heard’s decision will be effective starting January 1, 2023. Although he left the possibility of returning to politics open, his departure marks the end of eight years of service as Roseburg’s Senate representative in Salem. Senator Heard said he made the decision to retire to have more time to spend with his family and raise his sons. A replacement for Senator Heard’s position was not mentioned in his statement.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 12/15 – Man Arrested After Menacing Medford In-N-Out Burger, Ashland Albertson’s Robbery Suspect Taken Into Custody
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:27 AM DEC. 15, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM...
Oregon gray wolf killed illegally; $5,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for killing a male gray wolf in southwest Oregon. The GPS-collared wolf, known as OR 103, was found dead Oct. 6 near Upper Klamath Lake, about 70 miles west of Ashland. Gray wolves are federally protected and listed as endangered in the western two-thirds of Oregon, the federal agency said in a statement Thursday.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/14 – Medford’s Foothill Road Widening Project To Start In 2023, Rogue River Elementary Shuts Down For The Week Due To Widespread Illness
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:18 PM DEC. 13, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM...
KDRV
Medford Woman elected chair of the Oregon Bankers Association
MEDFORD, Ore. - Joan Reukauf, executive vice president and chief operating officer of People's Bank of Commerce in Medford, has been elected chair of the Oregon Bankers Association (OBA). This makes her the first known person of color to helm the association in its 117-year history. The OBA, Oregon's only trade association dedicated to the banking industry and its customers, elected its 2023 board officers and directors during its annual meeting on December 6.
KTVZ
More details emerge about 2 black bears illegally shot and left in trees near Talent
TALENT, Ore. (KTVZ) — Jackson County firefighters have seen it all, but even they were shocked to find the bodies of two black bears killed and found high in two pine trees this fall. Oregon State Police continue to seek information about the Oct. 29 case and are providing more details, in hopes of finding the perpetrators.
highway58herald.org
Oregon Department of Transportation: New I-5 Siskiyou Summit signs keep travelers safe, regulate speeds
ASHLAND –Six new electronic message signs on northbound Interstate 5 will help keep travelers informed on changing conditions and help regulate speeds on the highest summit on the Interstate 5 corridor. The signs are located between the Oregon-California border and Ashland, and will be live by January 1, 2023.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Roseburg reaches agreement in principle to settle majority of Mill Fire claims
WEED, Calif. -- Roseburg Forest Products has agreed in principle with four law firms representing the majority of claims to settle the families’ property losses, personal injuries, and wrongful death claims arising from the Sept. 2 Mill Fire. Pete Hillan, company spokesperson, told WoodworkingNetwork that "The settlement we announced...
KDRV
Medford considers motel purchase and utility fee increase tonight
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford is considering buying a motel and raising the City's Public Safety utility fee by $1.00. Medford's City Council is considering both matters tonight. The Medford City Council is considering a purchase of the Redwood Inn from local homeless service provider Rogue Retreat. It is also looking at adequate funding for Medford's public safety services which account for 64% of a projected $9.7-million deficit for the 2023-2025 biennium. Both topics are in the City Council's agenda list for its 6pm meeting tonight.
KTVL
Oregon State Police Seek Public's Assistance
Merlin, ORE. — Today marks the 2nd anniversary of the tragic death of Kurt Krauss. On the morning of December 14, 2020, Krauss was found deceased outside his place of business on Corporate Way in Merlin, Oregon. Investigators continue to work diligently to follow up on every tip received...
KDRV
Jackson County issues advisory about strained hospitals because of respiratory illness surge
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Jackson County's public health office is putting the community on alert that local hospitals are strained because of respiratory illness. Their increased patient loads coincide with a statewide level of emergency declared last month and extended this month by Governor Kate Brown. The local and state conditions...
theashlandchronicle.com
Uproot Meats: One More Charade: Correction on Hearing – Dec. 19th, at 9:00 am hearing at the Jackson County Circuit Court (100 S. Oakdale Ave, Medford, room 210)
It has been six months since I last posted news about Uproot Meats which set up operations four years ago on a denuded slope south of Ashland, promising ethically raised and slaughtered pigs and chicken to consumers across the valley. The reality has been disastrous, with unethical practices and behaviors, shameful by any standards and a threat to the entire community.
Klamath Falls News
Largest River Restoration Project in American History Set to Begin
KLAMATH RIVER BASIN – Gathering along the Klamath River in Siskiyou County today [December 8, 2022], Governor Kate Brown joined California Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and leaders of the Klamath, Yurok, and Karuk tribes to celebrate final approval of a transformative dam removal project that will revitalize nearly 400 miles of the Klamath River and tributaries – the largest river restoration project in American history.
hbsdealer.com
Kodiak adds a Diamond to its roster
Diamond Home Improvement operates two locations in Oregon and extends Kodiak’s reach in the Northwest. Kodiak Building Partners has announced the acquisition of Diamond Home Improvement (DHI). Diamond Home Improvement is a locally owned and family-operated home improvement retailer headquartered in Southern Oregon, with locations in Klamath Falls and...
KTVL
Firefighters put out fire at marijuana warehouse
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says multiple units contained a fire near Rossanley Drive Wednesday morning. According to officials, the fire was at a marijuana warehouse. The fire was contained in a single room. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
KDRV
Lincoln Heights neighborhood meets to discuss status of settlement with Roseburg
WEED, Cali -- The people of Lincoln Heights neighborhood had a meeting December 13, 2022 about the status of their settlement with Roseburg. Families met at the 'Son of Italy' with attorney Russell Reiner to discuss when families will be able to rebuild their homes. The Lincoln Heights neighborhood was...
Kirstie Alley owned hundreds of acres in southern Oregon
With the sudden death of Kirstie Alley, the nation lost a sitcom and Hollywood star, and Jackson County lost one of the area’s largest personal property owners. Public records and Mail Tribune archives show Alley bought property outside Jacksonville in 1989 at the height of her fame on the television series “Cheers” and still owned hundreds of acres in the Ruch area at the time of her death Dec. 5 at age 71 from cancer.
KTVL
Over 100 pieces of stolen mail recovered from Curry County arrest
HARBOR, Ore. — Curry County Sheriff's Office says a woman has been arrested after stealing mail from residents of Harbor. According to officials, Tasheena Michelle Cole, 31, was opening mailboxes and stealing the contents inside. Police responded to the theft reports and located a vehicle matching the description given...
mybasin.com
75-YEAR-OLD MAN DEAD AS RESULT OF FIGHT AT THE WONDER BUR LOUNGE IN GRANTS PASS
Grants Pass, Ore. – On Thursday, December 1st, Grants Pass Police responded to the Wonder Bur Lounge & Café regarding a fight between multiple subjects inside the establishment. Upon arrival, Officers learned an off-duty bartender, Todd A. Heckers, 40 years old, had been in a fight with three men ages 75, 75, and 63. One of the 75-year-old men sustained serious injuries, including broken ribs and a laceration above the eye. The other 75-year-old was transported to the Three Rivers Medical Center by ambulance with critical injuries, where he later died. Heckers fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. The fight was captured on surveillance video.
KDRV
Medford extends warming shelter with weather declaration extension
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford is extending is warming shelter availability with extension of its Severe Weather Event declaration. Today Medford City Manager Brian Sjothun extended the severe weather event declaration from today through Wednesday, December 14, 2022, to allow usage of approved severe weather event shelter. The declaration allows facilities to provide overnight lodging when outside temperature is expected to be below 25 degrees Fahrenheit or 32 degrees Fahrenheit with additional factors such as precipitation or wind.
Comments / 1