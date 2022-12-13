Formal charges filed against Decatur man accused in downtown Springfield shooting

A Decatur man accused of shooting a 22-year-old Springfield man in downtown Springfield early Saturday has been formally charged with two felony counts in relation to the incident.

Carlos R. Leyva, 33, was arraigned and charged Tuesday with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of aggravated fleeing/eluding of police. If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

According to the Springfield Police Department, Leyva shot a 22-year-old man about 1:19 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the 200 block of South Fifth Street. Officers who arrived on the scene heard gunshots and saw a car flee the scene. The victim was found on a sidewalk in front of the Wet Bar and Gin Mill.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Springfield Memorial Hospital where he underwent surgery and remains in stable condition.

Springfield Police stopped Leyva with two others in a car near Interstate 72 and Veterans Parkway. He was arrested and taken to the Sangamon County Jail. The two others were questioned and eventually released, but both could still face charges stemming from the incident.

SPD is continuing to investigate the shooting.