ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

VIDEO: Officer, driver shoot at each other after crash, Gonzales police say

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — A Gonzales police officer is on administrative leave after allegedly exchanging shots with a suspect Wednesday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, who is leading the investigation, the suspect shot himself before being shot by the police officer. The Gonzales Police Department said the officer was placed on administrative leave with pay and the sheriff’s office took control of the scene.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

New details released after murder-suicide at Bay St. Louis motel

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WGNO) — Police released more information following an apparent murder-suicide at a Mississippi hotel that left three people dead on Wednesday, including two police officers. At 10 a.m. Thursday, officials with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Bay St. Louis Police Department, and the Mississippi Bureau...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
brproud.com

Louisiana man accused of murdering Jackson State student claims donuts started fight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man accused of killing a fellow Jackson State University (JSU) student claims he did it out of self-defense. Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey, was found dead inside a vehicle on JSU’s campus on Friday, Dec. 2. He had been fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans, was taken into custody.
JACKSON, MS
brproud.com

Two Bay St. Louis police officers killed in shooting

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said two Bay St. Louis police officers were killed during an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14 at the Motel 6 on Highway 90. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the officers responded to...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
brproud.com

Missing person in Hammond is unsolved murder case in Covington

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A case that began as a missing person report in one city turned into an unsolved murder investigation in another. It’s the latest case to roll on the Wheel of Justice. The case began this year on July 24 when the family of Jyrion...
COVINGTON, LA
brproud.com

Two malnourished dogs and probation violation land Louisiana man in jail

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana man remains behind bars after the discovery of two malnourished dogs and failure to report to his probation officer. Mitchell Wayne Bodin, 33, of Lockport, was arrested on Thursday, December 8, by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. The recent arrest comes after...
LOCKPORT, LA
brproud.com

VIDEO: Tornado strikes town of Arabi for the second time this year

ARABI, La. (WGNO) — Officials continue to assess the damage after a tornado touched down in St. Bernard Parish on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the parish government, the tornado struck Arabi — the second to strike the town this year. Officials say the storm caused major damage and it is currently unknown if anyone was hurt.
ARABI, LA
brproud.com

Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Livingston Parish

SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly accident involving a Schwinn bicycle and 2018 Mazda 3. Perry Winder, 59, of Springfield, was killed while riding a bike in Livingston Parish. Troopers arrived at the scene of the two-vehicle crash around 9 p.m. on Tuesday,...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Protect packages from “Porch Pirates” this Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — This Christmas, Louisiana Attorney General and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office offer tips to protect your packages from “porch pirates.”. “Many of our neighbors are shopping online more this holiday season than before,” says Attorney General Landry, adding “unfortunately, means an increase...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy