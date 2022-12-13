Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Officer, driver shoot at each other after crash, Gonzales police say
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — A Gonzales police officer is on administrative leave after allegedly exchanging shots with a suspect Wednesday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, who is leading the investigation, the suspect shot himself before being shot by the police officer. The Gonzales Police Department said the officer was placed on administrative leave with pay and the sheriff’s office took control of the scene.
New details released after murder-suicide at Bay St. Louis motel
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WGNO) — Police released more information following an apparent murder-suicide at a Mississippi hotel that left three people dead on Wednesday, including two police officers. At 10 a.m. Thursday, officials with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Bay St. Louis Police Department, and the Mississippi Bureau...
Baton Rouge deputies lead drug bust that results in five arrests, discovery of fentanyl laboratory
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A weeks-long Baton Rouge-based investigation into suspected drug activity led to a bust, the arrests of five individuals, and the possibility of additional arrests in the near future, according to local authorities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office’s (EBRSO) Narcotics Division says agents spent...
Louisiana man accused of murdering Jackson State student claims donuts started fight
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man accused of killing a fellow Jackson State University (JSU) student claims he did it out of self-defense. Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey, was found dead inside a vehicle on JSU’s campus on Friday, Dec. 2. He had been fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans, was taken into custody.
Two Bay St. Louis police officers killed in shooting
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said two Bay St. Louis police officers were killed during an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14 at the Motel 6 on Highway 90. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the officers responded to...
Missing person in Hammond is unsolved murder case in Covington
COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A case that began as a missing person report in one city turned into an unsolved murder investigation in another. It’s the latest case to roll on the Wheel of Justice. The case began this year on July 24 when the family of Jyrion...
Two malnourished dogs and probation violation land Louisiana man in jail
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana man remains behind bars after the discovery of two malnourished dogs and failure to report to his probation officer. Mitchell Wayne Bodin, 33, of Lockport, was arrested on Thursday, December 8, by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. The recent arrest comes after...
Ascension Parish Deputy honored for saving citizen’s life during emergency
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – This week, a local hero was honored for saving a man’s life. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) praised one of its own for making the quick decision to help a man who was experiencing a frightening health emergency. According to APSO,...
VIDEO: Tornado strikes town of Arabi for the second time this year
ARABI, La. (WGNO) — Officials continue to assess the damage after a tornado touched down in St. Bernard Parish on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the parish government, the tornado struck Arabi — the second to strike the town this year. Officials say the storm caused major damage and it is currently unknown if anyone was hurt.
Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Livingston Parish
SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly accident involving a Schwinn bicycle and 2018 Mazda 3. Perry Winder, 59, of Springfield, was killed while riding a bike in Livingston Parish. Troopers arrived at the scene of the two-vehicle crash around 9 p.m. on Tuesday,...
GALLERY: See the damage left behind after 3 tornadoes strike Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — People from all around Louisiana continue to assess the damage after a series of tornadoes blew through the Bayou State, including three in WGNO’s direct viewing area on Wednesday. On Tuesday (Dec. 14), residents across the state faced a series of tornadoes that made...
Protect packages from “Porch Pirates” this Christmas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — This Christmas, Louisiana Attorney General and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office offer tips to protect your packages from “porch pirates.”. “Many of our neighbors are shopping online more this holiday season than before,” says Attorney General Landry, adding “unfortunately, means an increase...
Supporters fight for books on LGBTQ+ community to remain on library shelves
COVINGTON, La. (WGNO)— The St. Tammany Parish Library Board of Control was tasked with an appeal on two books. I Am Jazz and My Rainbow both were voted to not be removed from the shelves. A sea of supporters marched into the St. Tammany Parish Library in Covington on...
Donaldsonville High’s Student of the Year excels in and out of the classroom
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The student of the year at Donaldsonville High School wants to make her parents proud and is well on her way to doing so with a 4.2 GPA. Laila Philip was born in Plaquemine and attended a handful of schools in Donaldsonville. Prior to attending...
