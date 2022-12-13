ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson Creek, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Clifford A. Sorenson

Clifford A. Sorenson, 99, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home. Cliff was born on September 19, 1923 in Keene, North Dakota, son of the late Severin and Marie (Fevig) Sorenson. In 1943, he enlisted in the US Navy, serving during WWII. On March 25,...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Michael J. Krebs Sr.

Michael J. Krebs Sr., 80, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 surrounded by his family. Mike was born on June 4, 1942 in Whitewater, son of the late William and Ella (Luebke) Krebs Sr. On June 27, 1959 he married the love of his life, LaVern Raddatz at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Fort warehouse destroyed by fire to be rebuilt

The Fort Atkinson Plan Commission on Tuesday approved a site plan for rebuilding a portion of an Oak Street warehouse that was heavily damaged by fire last year. The Aug. 10, 2021, blaze destroyed the north section of D.B. Oak, located at 700 Oak St. on the city’s north side. The south portion, which served as an office and staging area for several small businesses, was saved.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Walker & Dunlop plays role in financial arrangement for Renna Senior Living

Walker & Dunlop, A Maryland-based commercial real estate financing company, has announced that it recently arranged refinancing for Reena Senior Living. The 80-unit, 80-bed assisted living and memory care facility is in Fort Atkinson. The property consists of a three-story assisted living building, which was built in 2016, and a...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Plan panel advances airport aid petition

Plans for improvements to Fort Atkinson Municipal Airport could be taxiing down the runway soon. The Fort Atkinson Plan Commission on Tuesday recommended that the city council petition the state Department of Transportation secretary for airport improvements aid. Located between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson, the airport was built in 1948....
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Whitewater Arts Alliance to present special effects makeup artist

The Whitewater Arts Alliance (WAA) has announced it will be presenting Kim Witte, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater who is a professional special effects makeup artist. Witte operates Witte Artistry, LLC, a company through which she creates entertaining and educational content, based in beauty, makeup and traditional art...
WHITEWATER, WI

