The Fort Atkinson Plan Commission on Tuesday approved a site plan for rebuilding a portion of an Oak Street warehouse that was heavily damaged by fire last year. The Aug. 10, 2021, blaze destroyed the north section of D.B. Oak, located at 700 Oak St. on the city’s north side. The south portion, which served as an office and staging area for several small businesses, was saved.

FORT ATKINSON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO