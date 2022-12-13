Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Clifford A. Sorenson
Clifford A. Sorenson, 99, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home. Cliff was born on September 19, 1923 in Keene, North Dakota, son of the late Severin and Marie (Fevig) Sorenson. In 1943, he enlisted in the US Navy, serving during WWII. On March 25,...
Michael J. Krebs Sr.
Michael J. Krebs Sr., 80, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 surrounded by his family. Mike was born on June 4, 1942 in Whitewater, son of the late William and Ella (Luebke) Krebs Sr. On June 27, 1959 he married the love of his life, LaVern Raddatz at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
34th Annual Fort Atkinson Community Christmas Dinner slated; volunteers needed
The 34th Fort Atkinson Community Christmas Dinner will be held Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1660 Endl Blvd., Fort Atkinson. According to event organizers, the dinner is free and available to any member of the community who may be alone for Christmas or unable to prepare a Christmas meal.
Fort warehouse destroyed by fire to be rebuilt
The Fort Atkinson Plan Commission on Tuesday approved a site plan for rebuilding a portion of an Oak Street warehouse that was heavily damaged by fire last year. The Aug. 10, 2021, blaze destroyed the north section of D.B. Oak, located at 700 Oak St. on the city’s north side. The south portion, which served as an office and staging area for several small businesses, was saved.
Paid advertisement, job opportunity: First Congregational Church Organist/Pianist
The First Congregational Church, UCC, 31 Milwaukee Ave. W., Fort Atkinson, is seeking to fill the position of church organist/pianist. The position pays $75 an hour. • Proficiency in organ and/or piano. • Proficiency in sight reading hymns and choral anthems. • Ability to accompany a choral rehearsal. • Availability...
Walker & Dunlop plays role in financial arrangement for Renna Senior Living
Walker & Dunlop, A Maryland-based commercial real estate financing company, has announced that it recently arranged refinancing for Reena Senior Living. The 80-unit, 80-bed assisted living and memory care facility is in Fort Atkinson. The property consists of a three-story assisted living building, which was built in 2016, and a...
Plan panel advances airport aid petition
Plans for improvements to Fort Atkinson Municipal Airport could be taxiing down the runway soon. The Fort Atkinson Plan Commission on Tuesday recommended that the city council petition the state Department of Transportation secretary for airport improvements aid. Located between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson, the airport was built in 1948....
Whitewater Arts Alliance to present special effects makeup artist
The Whitewater Arts Alliance (WAA) has announced it will be presenting Kim Witte, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater who is a professional special effects makeup artist. Witte operates Witte Artistry, LLC, a company through which she creates entertaining and educational content, based in beauty, makeup and traditional art...
