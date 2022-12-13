ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

A Georgia First: Cobb County announces new Family Advocacy Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Cobb County is celebrating its new Family Advocacy Center, which is the first of its kind in Georgia. It’s a new way to care for victims, a place where people in abusive relationships or who have been assaulted in a crime can get the resources they need.
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County. Joseph Webb is accused of stealing letters and packages from Bogart residents over the course of several months. he has been charged with multiple counts of mail theft and financial transaction card theft.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gwinnett County police investigate homicide in Norcross

NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway in Norcross on Thursday evening. According to Gwinnett County Police officials, officers responded to the 5500 block of Stanfield Court after reports of a homicide. Officials say one person died from an apparent gunshot wound near the entryway to...
NORCROSS, GA
rolling out

20-year-old will spend decades in prison for terroristic act

A Henry County, Georgia, man who opened fire on two people at a local basketball court in McDonough in 2020 was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Dec. 14. Twenty-year-old Anthony Armstrong got into a confrontation with Christopher Renier at a basketball court at the Creekwood Station Subdivision in March 2020.
MCDONOUGH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County police department remembers fallen officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department paid tribute to a fallen officer on Wednesday morning. According to the DeKalb County police department’s social media, officer Thomas S. Atkisson died in a car crash on Dec. 14 in 1976. Officials say the Officer Down Memorial...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Athens police hand out gift cards instead of traffic tickets

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, Advance Auto Parts announced its partnership with Athens police to launch a program which expected to increase vehicle and roadway safety for local drivers. According to a release, Advance’s store team presented Athens-Clarke County Police Department with a gift card donation totaling...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

T.I., DeKalb Co. judge celebrates Project Pinnacle diversion program graduates

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mentors are making a beneficial change in the lives of young people who were on a violent path in Georgia. A diversion program called Project Pinnacle focuses on educating young people who have been arrested for their choices and gives them a chance to clear their record of a first-time non-violent felony charge.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County to distribute 5K boxes of groceries Dec. 17

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County will partner with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of food Dec. 17. Residents will receive a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters and a 20-pound box of food with fruits, vegetables and a dozen eggs. The boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
newsnationnow.com

Atlanta neighborhood wants to secede, citing recent killings

ATLANTA (NewsNation) — The killing of a grandmother in an Atlanta gated community is reigniting a push for neighborhoods to secede from the city and create their own cities. Atlanta police arrested Antonio Brown, 23, who they say killed 77-year-old Eleanor “Ellen” Bowles Saturday night in her home in a gated community in the Buckhead neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Former inmate says slain Gwinnett correctional officer left permanent mark

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are still searching for the suspect accused of murdering a Gwinnett County correctional officer. They said leads have slowed. After another new photo was released, authorities are hoping someone may recognize the person. Tributes continue to pour in for Scott Riner – with a...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Five arrested for domestic terrorism at ‘Cop City’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after yesterday’s raid on the planned location of so-called “Cop City.”. The future location of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center has been the site of public scrutiny; critics claim the southwest Atlanta location will lead to increased police brutality in the Black communities surrounding the Weelaunee Forest and bring environmental destruction to ancestral lands.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta Hartsfield concourse T ribbon cut

Arrest made in murder of beloved Buckhead grandmother. Arrest made in murder of beloved Buckhead grandmother. INTERVIEW: ‘Caroling with Q Parker & Friends’ is today!. INTERVIEW: ‘Caroling with Q Parker & Friends’ is today!
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy