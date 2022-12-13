Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's EveJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Luxury Apartments In And Around AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A Georgia First: Cobb County announces new Family Advocacy Center
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Cobb County is celebrating its new Family Advocacy Center, which is the first of its kind in Georgia. It’s a new way to care for victims, a place where people in abusive relationships or who have been assaulted in a crime can get the resources they need.
Man arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County. Joseph Webb is accused of stealing letters and packages from Bogart residents over the course of several months. he has been charged with multiple counts of mail theft and financial transaction card theft.
Gwinnett County police investigate homicide in Norcross
NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway in Norcross on Thursday evening. According to Gwinnett County Police officials, officers responded to the 5500 block of Stanfield Court after reports of a homicide. Officials say one person died from an apparent gunshot wound near the entryway to...
20-year-old will spend decades in prison for terroristic act
A Henry County, Georgia, man who opened fire on two people at a local basketball court in McDonough in 2020 was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Dec. 14. Twenty-year-old Anthony Armstrong got into a confrontation with Christopher Renier at a basketball court at the Creekwood Station Subdivision in March 2020.
17-year-old cheerleader at metro Atlanta high school killed in wreck
An Austell teenager who was a cheerleader at a Douglas County Christian high school was killed in a two-car crash last w...
DeKalb County police department remembers fallen officer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department paid tribute to a fallen officer on Wednesday morning. According to the DeKalb County police department’s social media, officer Thomas S. Atkisson died in a car crash on Dec. 14 in 1976. Officials say the Officer Down Memorial...
New technology allows 911 callers to livestream with dispatchers in Troup Co.
LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New software is enabling 911 dispatchers across the state of Georgia to see what’s happening in real time when someone calls for help. Inside the Troup County 911 Center in LaGrange, dispatchers answer, on average, around 150,000 every year. The holiday season is especially busy.
Athens police hand out gift cards instead of traffic tickets
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, Advance Auto Parts announced its partnership with Athens police to launch a program which expected to increase vehicle and roadway safety for local drivers. According to a release, Advance’s store team presented Athens-Clarke County Police Department with a gift card donation totaling...
T.I., DeKalb Co. judge celebrates Project Pinnacle diversion program graduates
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mentors are making a beneficial change in the lives of young people who were on a violent path in Georgia. A diversion program called Project Pinnacle focuses on educating young people who have been arrested for their choices and gives them a chance to clear their record of a first-time non-violent felony charge.
More metro Atlanta schools fall onto state’s help list
The Georgia Department of Education's list of schools performing at the bottom has many new entries from metro Atlanta.
'She was completely unconscious, if not dead for a moment' | Family of Delta worker hit by truck at Atlanta airport speaks out
ATLANTA — Delta employee, Camdyn Davis is still recovering after being run over by a truck Saturday night while directing a plane on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Video of the accident started surfacing online this week. In it, you can see Davis being hit from behind. Once...
DeKalb County to distribute 5K boxes of groceries Dec. 17
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County will partner with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of food Dec. 17. Residents will receive a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters and a 20-pound box of food with fruits, vegetables and a dozen eggs. The boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Missing state official found dead in his car in Peachtree City
Missing state official found dead in his car in Peachtree City. A Cobb County man and official with the Ga. Dept. of Juvenile Justice who has been missing for more than a week was found deceased in his vehicle in Peachtree City in the early morning hours of Dec. 13.
Atlanta neighborhood wants to secede, citing recent killings
ATLANTA (NewsNation) — The killing of a grandmother in an Atlanta gated community is reigniting a push for neighborhoods to secede from the city and create their own cities. Atlanta police arrested Antonio Brown, 23, who they say killed 77-year-old Eleanor “Ellen” Bowles Saturday night in her home in a gated community in the Buckhead neighborhood.
Former inmate says slain Gwinnett correctional officer left permanent mark
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are still searching for the suspect accused of murdering a Gwinnett County correctional officer. They said leads have slowed. After another new photo was released, authorities are hoping someone may recognize the person. Tributes continue to pour in for Scott Riner – with a...
5 arrested around metro Atlanta in connection with violent New Jersey home invasion
Five men were arrested Tuesday around the metro Atlanta area after a months-long investigation connected them to a violent home invasion and shooting at a home in New Jersey, authorities said.
‘He saved my life:’ Former inmate reflects on slain corrections officers impact
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County corrections officer killed in the line of duty was not just loved by his family, friends, and colleagues, he had an impact on the lives of the inmates he oversaw. Though they were six years apart in age, John Starts looked...
Man to serve 20 years in prison for Henry County basketball court shooting
A Henry County man, who opened fire on two people running away from an argument at a McDonough basketball court in 2020, received a 20-year prison sentence, officials said.
Five arrested for domestic terrorism at ‘Cop City’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after yesterday’s raid on the planned location of so-called “Cop City.”. The future location of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center has been the site of public scrutiny; critics claim the southwest Atlanta location will lead to increased police brutality in the Black communities surrounding the Weelaunee Forest and bring environmental destruction to ancestral lands.
Atlanta Hartsfield concourse T ribbon cut
