JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — From Ripley to Randolph, freezing rain paved the way for slick driving, and for some, walking conditions during the day Thursday. Ice accumulations of around a tenth of an inch in parts of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties made travel difficult early on in the day, with untreated side streets, back roads, sidewalks and parking lots the prime place for black ice to form.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO