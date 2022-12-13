Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnynewsnow.com
Environmental Cleanup Of Former Jamestown Brewery Completed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The New York Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that the cleanup effort at the former Jamestown Brewery has been completed. The DEC worked to clean up the contaminated site disposing of approximately 430 tons of hazardous materials and 1,584 tons of non-hazardous...
wnynewsnow.com
School Zone Cameras Tabled
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Lawmakers have decided to table two ordinances involving the installation of cameras to improve school safety, following questions over the legality of the surveillance systems. The two proposals would install speed zone cameras within school zones, and install traffic cameras to bus...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown’s Largest Food Donation Drive Kicks Off Thursday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — One of Jamestown’s largest food donation drives kicked off on Thursday. This is the 10th year organizers Keith Martin and Dan Keefe have hosted the “Holiday Haul” collecting donations for the St. Susan’s Center. From now until Saturday, volunteers...
wnynewsnow.com
Freezing Rain Creates Difficult Conditions For Chautauqua County Crews
FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) – With freezing rain in the forecast, road crews in Chautauqua County are preparing ahead of the storm. Freezing rain is quite possibly one of the most difficult weather conditions to maneuver, which is why it’s important to be prepared with proper tires on your vehicle.
wnynewsnow.com
Freezing Rain Brings Slick Driving Conditions To Our Area
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — From Ripley to Randolph, freezing rain paved the way for slick driving, and for some, walking conditions during the day Thursday. Ice accumulations of around a tenth of an inch in parts of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties made travel difficult early on in the day, with untreated side streets, back roads, sidewalks and parking lots the prime place for black ice to form.
wnynewsnow.com
Buffalo Man Sees Prison Time In Connection With Jamestown Shooting
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A 24-year-old Buffalo man will see prison time in connection with a 2020 shooting in Jamestown. Torrie Jones will spend up to four years in state prison after he previously plead guilty attempted criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a shooting on Jefferson Street in March 2020.
wnynewsnow.com
Florida Woman Faces Federal Charges Following Major Fentanyl Bust
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A 64-year-old Miami Florida woman is facing federal charges after law enforcement seized a major amount of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in Jamestown last week. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo announced on Tuesday at Elina Martinez was charged by criminal...
wnynewsnow.com
Record Fentanyl Bust Likely Saved 1,000s Of Lives In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A former law enforcement officer turned city councilman in Jamestown is highlighting the importance of getting deadly narcotics off the streets, citing a record bust by local investigators last week. In a continued drug crackdown effort, investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task...
wnynewsnow.com
Historic Jamestown House Features Christmas Trees From Around The World
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A historic Jamestown home is hosting an “Old Fashioned Christmas” to celebrate the holidays, by featuring Christmas trees decorated with ornaments collected from locations around the world. Originally gathered by architect Marlin Casker, the collection was donated to the Marvin House.
wnynewsnow.com
Dry Weather In Place Through Wednesday
JAMESTOWN – Dry weather will remain in place through Wednesday. Winter weather will return in full force by the end of the week and into the weekend. The rest of the day on Tuesday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies across the region with high temperatures in the lower-30’s.
wnynewsnow.com
“tWitch” Suicide Raises Concerns About Mental Health During the Holidays
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — Following the suicide of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, best known as the energetic DJ from “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” some are concerned with how the holidays may impact mental health struggles. “People feel worthless,” said Paul Lukach, Executive Director of...
Comments / 0