Edward Waitman Miller
Edward Waitman Miller, 73, of Fairmont, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022. He was born in Fairmont on November 12, 1949, a son of the late George Thomas and Erma Mae Miller. Edward served in the United States Army with distinction in Vietnam. He retired from Lyons Excavating after nearly...
George “Peewee” James Holloway, Jr.
George “Peewee” James Holloway, Jr., 64, of Rivesville, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born in Fairmont on February 3, 1958, a son of the late George Holloway, Sr. and Anna Holloway. George attended Grant Town Grade School and graduated from Rivesville High School, where he...
Florence M. “Flo” Cassidy
Florence M. “Flo” Cassidy, 96, of Bridgeport passed away December 13, 2022. She was born April 17, 1926, in Swissvale, PA, a daughter of the late John J. Matta and Josephine J Kalup Matta. She was preceded in death by her husband John W. Cassidy on June 23,...
Donna Ray McGinnis
Donna Ray McGinnis, 71, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2022, at her residence. She was born on July 1, 1951, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Robert Day and Grace (Davis) Day. Donna worked for Chestnut Ridge Center as a CNA. Donna is survived by her husband of 52 years, Colin L McGinnis of Fairmont; her sons, Brian McGinnis of Huntington, and Jeremy McGinnis of Fairmont; her grandson, Dillion McGinnis; her sister, Patricia Guidish of Delaware; her brothers-in-law, Rodney McGinnis and his wife, Nina of Shinnston and Lonnis McGinnis and his wife, Cheryl of Bridgeport. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her sister, Janice G. Thompson; her brother, Thomas “Tommy” Day; and her brother-in-law, Patrick Guidish. Per her request, Donna will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at Norway Church of Christ, 182 Norway Road, Fairmont, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Wright, officiating. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Greene Turtle donating “Tips for Tots”
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grill in Morgantown is hosting their annual “Tips for Tots”. The restaurants manager Joe Campbell says a little extra money on the end of a customers tab could really make a kids Christmas this year. At the end...
Clarksburg man celebrates 100th birthday
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local businessman is celebrating a major milestone. Pete Kaites celebrated his 100th birthday Tuesday evening. Friends, family, and even the mayor stopped by to wish Kaites well at his birthday party at the Wonder Bar. Kaites, who for decades owned a high-end clothing store in...
First at 4 Forum: Micki Pauley
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Micki Pauley, a personal trainer and owner of Warrior Body, joined First at 4. She talked about staying healthy during the winter, how to feel comfortable at the gym, and if pre-workout is effective. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4...
Upshur County chief deputy surprised with purple heart
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Some of West Virginia’s finest received special honors Thursday for their service in an awards ceremony at the Upshur County Courthouse. Even K-9 A.J., who was adopted by the department in 2015, and his handler got a plaque, along with a special message that went out over dispatch.
Buckhannon man charged for shooting neighbor
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man has been charged after authorities said he shot his neighbor. Officers were dispatched to a home in Buckhannon on Tuesday in reference to a man being shot, according to a criminal complaint. Authorities spoke with 70-year-old Charles Wolford who said the victim,...
13 bridges on I-79 in NCWV to be renovated
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A construction project to renovate 13 different bridges along a 40-mile stretch on Interstate 79 is among 21 contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways. The contracts were awarded from a bid letting held on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Triton Construction Inc. was awarded a...
Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68
HAZLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-truck accident on I-68 has one lane shut down westbound. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. at mile marker 29 westbound on I-68 in Hazelton, according to the Preston County 911 Center. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident. One lane...
Davis & Elkins College receives $10 million to enhance dorm life
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Students at Davis & Elkins College are going to be living it up, thanks to a $10 million donation. Former trustee and supporter of Davis and Elkins College Jim McDonnell led and effort that will provide students with an enhanced college experience and upgraded housing. The...
Family of 11 picks up pieces after devastating house fire
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - A family of 11 in Jane Lew were picking up the pieces after a devastating fire over the weekend. A house on Second Street caught on fire December 10. Due to what homeowners Carl and Connie Freeman said was an electrical fire. “There was nothing...
U.S. Winter Diving Nationals held at Mylan Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park is hosting the USA Winter Diving Nationals this week. The event is the first of its kind at the Aquatic Center and is a big moment for not just Morgantown, but West Virginia. More than 100 Olympic divers are competing....
First at 4 Forum: WVU Dance Team
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bella and Courtney with the WVU Dance Team joined First at 4. They talked about upcoming events, the work that goes into being a dance athlete, and where to find them on social media. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4...
DOCS: Authorities searching for body of missing Buckhannon man
ELLAMORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are actively searching an Ellamore property for the body of a man reported missing 10 years ago, according to documents. 5 News obtained a copy of a search warrant at a property on Old Elkins Rd. seeking “the deceased human remains of Luke David Stout and/or any other human remains which may be concealed or buried upon the property,” along with any weapons used to kill Stout that may be found.
Buckhannon City Council votes on ordinance that would enforce consequences for those that don’t pay parking tickets
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon City Council voted on the first reading of an amendment to its parking ordinance that would allow the city to take action for those with unpaid parking tickets. This amendment would allow the parking enforcement officer to work with the municipal judge and police to...
Officers on scene of dig site in Ellamore
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE. A search warrant obtained by 5 News says authorities are seeking “the deceased human remains of Luke David Stout and/or any other human remains which may be concealed or buried upon the property,” along with any weapons that may be found. Law...
Rain and ice this morning, cloudy, cool weekend!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain will push through the lowlands, and freezing rain will lift through the mountains, this morning and afternoon. As for what happens after the precipitation leaves, and what the weekend will be like, find out in the video above!. A cold front is lifting into West...
