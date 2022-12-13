Read full article on original website
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
House Bill Establishes Federal Agency Dedicated to Patient Safety
U.S. Representative Nanette Barragán (D-CA) has announced the introduction of H.R.9377 - National Patient Safety Board Act of 2022, legislation to establish an independent federal agency dedicated to preventing and reducing healthcare-related harms. This landmark legislation is a critical step to improve safety for patients and healthcare providers by coordinating existing efforts within a single independent agency solely focused on addressing safety in health care through data-driven solutions.
Some employers easing degree requirements for jobs
With more jobs than job seekers, companies are rethinking qualifications even for high-paying jobs.
Nursing 'burnout': Nurses worry shortage will worsen if measures aren't taken
Nurses are feeling physically and mentally drained from being overworked as an ongoing nursing shortage continues. If things don't change, experts fear it could get even worse.
McKnight's
Providers anxious for $30 million in relief six months after it was promised
On June 23, skilled nursing providers in Rhode Island cheered as the just-passed state budget promised them $30 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Those facilities are still waiting for the money, a slice of $1.1 billion the state received from the federal Rescue Plan. State lawmakers required that at least 80% of the $30 million be “dedicated to direct care workers,” according to the House Fiscal Office. The money was set to be distributed among the state’s more than 80 nursing homes according to each facility’s 2020 Medicaid patient census.
Foundations, major donors tackle nation’s nursing shortage
As more nurses leave their jobs in hospitals and health-care centers, foundations are pouring millions of dollars into efforts to ensure that more stay in the profession and get more out of the job than just the applause and pats on the back they got during the bleakest days of the pandemic. Philanthropic pledges announced this year to help nurses and the nursing profession include: — A $125 million donation in February from Leonard Lauder, heir to the Estee Lauder cosmetics fortune, to the University of Pennsylvania to create a tuition-free program that eventually will train 40 nurses a year. The gift is designed to extend for decades. — United Health Foundation, which said in June it would devote $100 million to finance the training of 10,000 nursing and other clinical students who are people of color or have low incomes
McKnight's
Long-term care pharmacy to pay $3 million over dispensing, reimbursement violations
Residents in nursing homes received controlled substances without valid prescriptions from a long-term care pharmacy that has agreed to pay $3 million to resolve allegations it broke federal law. PharmScript of KS, LLC, received money from Medicare and Medicaid programs for the wrongful distribution of the Schedule II controlled substances,...
Employment helps adults with intellectual disabilities see what they're capable of
One photographer explores what employment means to those in the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities community.
McKnight's
Potential staff mandate costs rocket upward when latest wages factored in
The projected costs of meeting a possible nursing home staffing mandate have skyrocketed by $1.3 billion over the last five months, a report issued Thursday by accounting firm CliftonLarsonAllen on behalf of the American Health Care Association found. In July, CLA issued initial projections. The latest report uses updated Payroll...
science.org
‘Exhausting’ and ‘energizing’: First leader of high-risk medical research agency discusses startup
Nine months after it was created by Congress, President Joe Biden’s new agency for high-risk biomedical research has begun to take shape under its first chief, Renee Wegrzyn. The 45-year-old applied biologist is a veteran of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the model for the new agency that, for now, is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
McKnight's
An embarrassment of long-term care’s good role models
Doing well in long-term care is not easy. Regulators, families, financial challenges and simply the nature of the frail, vulnerable clientele will always make it so. That’s why when you find somebody doing long-term care well, it pays to sit up and take notice. And when you find somebody...
infomeddnews.com
How Healthcare Organizations Can Ace Remote Work
The concept of remote work has been around in sectors like IT and travel, but some industries did not embrace it until the pandemic pushed them into the zone. Healthcare is one of them because treating patients from miles away sounds impossible. While telehealth was around before the pandemic, it became commonplace in the new normal. In fact, patients no longer expect to visit clinics and hospitals unless they require invasive procedures and critical care. Remote care can be convenient, safe, and effective, provided healthcare organizations manage their processes effectively. You will probably have a process in place if you run a medical facility. But you must do your bit to ace remote work in the new normal. Here are some tips for healthcare organizations looking to go the extra mile with remote patient care.
AMA
Physician-led team-based care: Council on Medical Service reports
These Council reports address payment and insurance coverage for, and delivery, supervision, and coordination of, care provided by physician-led teams of clinicians. Key Council reports on this topic highlight team-based care in the context of wellness, preventive care, behavioral health care, and pain management. Council on Medical Service Reports. Review...
Home delivery of medications can help improve access, especially when time is tight
Covid-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in the United States, with more than 34,000 new admissions last week, but millions of vaccines and doses of antiviral treatments that could help prevent severe outcomes from the virus remain unused.
Physician Reimbursement Amid Quality-Driven Medical Service
How International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD) Negatively Affects Physicians' Administrative Workload. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!
bestcolleges.com
Watchdog: Few Colleges Accurately Disclose Cost of Attendance
The Government Accountability Office found that financial aid offers generally lack the information needed for many students to determine whether an institution is affordable for them. Edited by. Published December 7, 2022. The Government Accountability Office analyzed financial aid offers from 176 colleges in the U.S. for this report. It...
bhbusiness.com
Behavioral Health Startup Grow Therapy Expands into 22 States
Mental health tech startup Grow Therapy has announced that it is expanding into 22 new states. The New York-based company now offers its services in a total of 36 states. Grow Therapy developed technology that enables mental health clinicians to start their own practice. Providers in Grow Therapy’s network can access digital tools including scheduling, billing, telehealth infrastructure, electronic health records and marketing resources.
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: CMS Proposes Interoperability Rule; FDA Report Urges Major Changes; AMA, IHI Form Coalition
CMS proposed a rule to streamline the prior authorization process and expand health information access; a scathing report urged the FDA to consider restructuring and potentially dividing the agency; the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) and American Medical Association (AMA) are coleading the Rise to Health Coalition. Proposed CMS Rule...
MedicalXpress
New visions for mental health care
Globally, 1 in 5 people will be affected by a serious mental health issue. Yet, according to Thomas Insel, the former head of the National Institute of Mental Health, despite tens of billions of dollars invested in neuroscience and genetics research, we've hardly moved the needle in improving the lives of people living with mental illness.
Harvard Health
New toolkit to help clinics care for patients during climate shocks
The Climate Resilience for Frontline Clinics toolkit offers a host of resources for community health centers and free clinics across the U.S., including clinical guidance, how to develop action plans and alert systems, tip sheets for patients, checklists for clinic staff, and materials to protect patients with certain health conditions from extreme heat.
AMA
AMA statement on MedPAC meeting
“The AMA thanks the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) for acknowledging during their meeting today the growing gap between the costs of practicing medicine and what Medicare pays. AMA research shows that, adjusted for inflation in practice costs, Medicare physician pay declined 22 percent from 2001 to 2021, or by 1.2 percent per year on average. This widening gap has created instability for physician practices and threatens Medicare patient access to care. The AMA strongly urges (PDF) Congress to stop the 4.5% payment cut scheduled for Jan. 1, 2023, and to work with physicians on wholesale payment system reforms that include inflationary updates reflecting the costs to practice medicine.”
