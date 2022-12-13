ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

overtimeheroics.net

Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade

Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
Centre Daily

Why Did The Guardians Trade Owen Miller?

The Owen Miller saga in Cleveland is officially over. The team traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for a player to be named later. Why would the Guardians decide to move on from a player such as Miller? Let's take a look at the situation. To...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Centre Daily

Dodgers News: LA Brings Back Reliever from 2020 World Series Team

When we talk about pitchers who came to the Dodgers and reached new heights, one of the names that often comes up is Adam Kolarek. In parts of three seasons with the Rays, Kolarek posted a 4.19 ERA. In parts of two seasons with Los Angeles, his ERA was 0.88. And then, in two partial seasons with Oakland, Kolarek posted a 5.74 ERA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Dodgers Offseason: 2 Teams Have ‘Inside Track’ for Carlos Correa

The Dodgers are looking for a shortstop, either internally or externally, but recent reports have said they're not in on the best shortstop on the free-agent market, Carlos Correa. Between Correa's time with the 2017 cheaters and their financial uncertainty because of the Trevor Bauer situation, it's reported that L.A. won't be willing to pay Correa what he's looking for.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Falcons DB Mike Ford, Coach Marquice Williams Elevating Special Teams

Ask a casual Atlanta Falcons fan to name a cornerback. It's probable that names such as All-Pro A.J. Terrell, starting nickel Isaiah Oliver and even the injured Casey Hayward will come up ... but probably not Mike Ford. Granted, Ford has only played nine percent of Atlanta's defensive snaps this...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Lakers: An Impending Free Agent Worth Pursuing

It's full steam ahead for your Los Angeles Lakers, who were on the verge of being the worst team in the NBA, before slowly turning their season around. The team is currently 11-15 and could make up further ground tonight against the Boston Celtics. Even so, fans may argue they shouldn't have been in this mess to begin with.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Top Potential Landing Spots for Tom Brady in 2023

Tom Brady, 45, is going to have decisions to make at the end of the 2022 NFL season. After retiring this past offseason and then un-retiring not 2 months later, it is hard to imagine Brady coming back just for one year - especially with how the season has played out so far for himself and the Bucs.
TAMPA, FL

