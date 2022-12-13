ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

New details emerge in deadly gang shooting on FAMU’s campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details have emerged as to what led up to a deadly shooting on the campus of Florida A&M recently. According to recently unsealed court documents for alleged gunman Chedderick Thomas, his alleged co-conspirator told police that the shooting stemmed from a “feud between northside groups and southside groups,” and was in retaliation for comments made on social media about a deceased person. The pair allegedly drove to the outdoor basketball courts to carry out the shooting on November 27.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents

National Weather Service comments on tornado damage in Colquitt Co. City officials: Water tank maintenance causing discolored water in Douglas. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. Updated: 4 hours ago. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. EF-2 tornado hits Doerun; cotton gin severely damaged.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

Davhon Young, Sr. indicted on first degree murder charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has indicted 41-year-old Davhon Young, Sr., on charges of first-degree murder. Young was arrested in October. He’s accused of strangling a woman and dumping her body on Wiley Road in northern Leon County. Court records say Young paid the Valdosta...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Shooting in Tallahassee leaves one person with injuries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot inside his apartment Monday evening, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A Watch Commander with TPD told WCTV it happened on the 2400 block of Jackson Bluff Road at the Boulevard Apartment Complex around 6:40 p.m. Monday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Man sentenced in Grady Co. 2020 murder

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in connection to a December 2020 killing in Grady County, according to officials with the South Georgia Judicial Circuit. Tyreke Dresean Adams pleaded guilty in connection to the death of Sheddrick Hardy. He was sentenced to life in prison.
GRADY COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

GBI investigation leads to meth arrest

PELHAM — The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested Lucius Williams, 39, for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Williams was taken to the Mitchell County...
PELHAM, GA
WALB 10

Pedestrian fatalities on the rise in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The roads are becoming more and more unsafe as pedestrian-struck car accidents are increasing throughout Georgia, including in Thomasville. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said just a week and a half ago, they had a pedestrian-involved accident. “In the last 10 years, there’s been a 54%...
THOMASVILLE, GA
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for December 12, 2022

Martice Parham, 35, Grand Ridge, Florida: Domestic battery: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Darvoush Jones, 46, Marianna, Florida: felony theft- third or subsequent, resisting officer without violence, possession of controlled substance- crack cocaine, possession of a controlled substance- alpha PIHP: Marianna Police Department. Kentra Custis, 38, Marianna, Florida: Felony battery,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Judge could set trial date for Charlie Adelson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A judge could set a trial date for Charlie Adelson during a court hearing Friday morning. Adelson was arrested earlier this year and is accused in the 2014 murder of his former brother-in-law, Dan Markel. Markel, an FSU law professor, was gunned down behind the wheel of his car in what prosecutors call a murder for hire plot.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Sopchoppy family home damaged after tornado in Wakulla Co.

SOPCHOPPY, Fla. (WCTV) - Hiding in the hallway of her mother’s home, Polly and Alita Lawhorn were taking cover during Wednesday night’s storm after a confirmed tornado made its way through the Sopchoppy area. “I didn’t hear that freight train that everyone says they hear, but everyone around...
SOPCHOPPY, FL
Yahoo!

Tallahassee man sentenced to 37 years in prison in 'horrific' abuse of toddler

A Tallahassee man who was arrested after a toddler in his care was found near death from severe abuse was sentenced Friday to 37 years in prison. Clayton Pafford, 26, was found guilty at trial in August on charges of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm, aggravated child neglect and other crimes. Leon Circuit Judge Frank Allman presided over the trial and handed down the sentence.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Tornado damages cotton gin, houses in Doerun area

A tornado that took a two-mile path through Colquitt County on Thursday morning demolished a large building at Mobley Gin Co. and a residence when it struck at about 5:30 a.m. The storm also damaged another house and a driver struck a tree that had been downed across the road. No injuries were reported from the storm that also spawned suspects in three Florida counties.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
niceville.com

Marianna woman charged with constitutional amendment petition fraud crimes

MARIANNA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has charged a Marianna woman with constitutional amendment petition fraud crimes, the FDLE has announced. The FDLE said its agents arrested Kattie McCalister, 60, of Marianna, on five felony counts of false swearing, submission of false voter information, and five misdemeanor counts of perjury when not in an official proceeding.
MARIANNA, FL

