WCTV
New details emerge in deadly gang shooting on FAMU’s campus
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details have emerged as to what led up to a deadly shooting on the campus of Florida A&M recently. According to recently unsealed court documents for alleged gunman Chedderick Thomas, his alleged co-conspirator told police that the shooting stemmed from a “feud between northside groups and southside groups,” and was in retaliation for comments made on social media about a deceased person. The pair allegedly drove to the outdoor basketball courts to carry out the shooting on November 27.
WALB 10
2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents
National Weather Service comments on tornado damage in Colquitt Co. City officials: Water tank maintenance causing discolored water in Douglas. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. Updated: 4 hours ago. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. EF-2 tornado hits Doerun; cotton gin severely damaged.
WCTV
Davhon Young, Sr. indicted on first degree murder charges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has indicted 41-year-old Davhon Young, Sr., on charges of first-degree murder. Young was arrested in October. He’s accused of strangling a woman and dumping her body on Wiley Road in northern Leon County. Court records say Young paid the Valdosta...
WCTV
Shooting in Tallahassee leaves one person with injuries
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot inside his apartment Monday evening, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A Watch Commander with TPD told WCTV it happened on the 2400 block of Jackson Bluff Road at the Boulevard Apartment Complex around 6:40 p.m. Monday.
WALB 10
Man sentenced in Grady Co. 2020 murder
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in connection to a December 2020 killing in Grady County, according to officials with the South Georgia Judicial Circuit. Tyreke Dresean Adams pleaded guilty in connection to the death of Sheddrick Hardy. He was sentenced to life in prison.
GBI investigation leads to meth arrest
PELHAM — The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested Lucius Williams, 39, for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Williams was taken to the Mitchell County...
Man sentenced to prison for shaking, beating girlfriend’s 2-year-old nearly to death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TCD) -- A 26-year-old man was recently sentenced to 37 years in prison for severely abusing his live-in girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter in 2019, causing critical injuries. On May 6, 2019, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4700 block of Crossway Court to a report of...
WALB 10
Pedestrian fatalities on the rise in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The roads are becoming more and more unsafe as pedestrian-struck car accidents are increasing throughout Georgia, including in Thomasville. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said just a week and a half ago, they had a pedestrian-involved accident. “In the last 10 years, there’s been a 54%...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 12, 2022
Martice Parham, 35, Grand Ridge, Florida: Domestic battery: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Darvoush Jones, 46, Marianna, Florida: felony theft- third or subsequent, resisting officer without violence, possession of controlled substance- crack cocaine, possession of a controlled substance- alpha PIHP: Marianna Police Department. Kentra Custis, 38, Marianna, Florida: Felony battery,...
WCTV
Judge could set trial date for Charlie Adelson
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A judge could set a trial date for Charlie Adelson during a court hearing Friday morning. Adelson was arrested earlier this year and is accused in the 2014 murder of his former brother-in-law, Dan Markel. Markel, an FSU law professor, was gunned down behind the wheel of his car in what prosecutors call a murder for hire plot.
TCSO: Student arrested for compiling a list of students to harm
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office arrested a student at Taylor County Middle School on Monday for compiling a list of students' names and making statements to do harm to them.
WCTV
Sopchoppy family home damaged after tornado in Wakulla Co.
SOPCHOPPY, Fla. (WCTV) - Hiding in the hallway of her mother’s home, Polly and Alita Lawhorn were taking cover during Wednesday night’s storm after a confirmed tornado made its way through the Sopchoppy area. “I didn’t hear that freight train that everyone says they hear, but everyone around...
UPDATE: Gas leak contained; Killearn Shopping Center expected to reopen
The Killearn Shopping Center near Thomasville Road was evacuated Wednesday evening because of a gas leak.
Yahoo!
Tallahassee man sentenced to 37 years in prison in 'horrific' abuse of toddler
A Tallahassee man who was arrested after a toddler in his care was found near death from severe abuse was sentenced Friday to 37 years in prison. Clayton Pafford, 26, was found guilty at trial in August on charges of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm, aggravated child neglect and other crimes. Leon Circuit Judge Frank Allman presided over the trial and handed down the sentence.
WCTV
‘Very, very concerning’: local activists react to FBI hate crime report
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An FBI report released Monday is painting an unclear picture of the state of hate crimes in the U.S. The report found that nearly 9,000 people were victims of a hate crime in 2021. But the actual number is likely much higher. Only 65% of law...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Tornado damages cotton gin, houses in Doerun area
A tornado that took a two-mile path through Colquitt County on Thursday morning demolished a large building at Mobley Gin Co. and a residence when it struck at about 5:30 a.m. The storm also damaged another house and a driver struck a tree that had been downed across the road. No injuries were reported from the storm that also spawned suspects in three Florida counties.
niceville.com
Marianna woman charged with constitutional amendment petition fraud crimes
MARIANNA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has charged a Marianna woman with constitutional amendment petition fraud crimes, the FDLE has announced. The FDLE said its agents arrested Kattie McCalister, 60, of Marianna, on five felony counts of false swearing, submission of false voter information, and five misdemeanor counts of perjury when not in an official proceeding.
GBI makes arrest of alleged important figure in drug trafficking network
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday it made an arrest related to a drug trafficking network in south Georgia.
Tallahassee Doctor Cleared In Medical Pot Probe
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A state medical board has cleared a doctor who ordered medical marijuana for two undercover investigators posing as patients, finding the Florida Department of Health failed to prove wrongdoing. The Department of Health sought to strip physician Joseph Dorn of his medical
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Three for Theft, Fleeing, Aggravated Assault, Suspended License on December 6, 2022
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, around 1:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was known to have been involved in a pursuit and an incident that resulted in charges of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. When deputies made contact with the vehicle, they recognized the...
