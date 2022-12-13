ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Drugs and a gun found in car after burglary attempt

MARION—Last night, officers were sent to a residence in Marion regarding a reported burglary in progress. The caller advised Dispatch that someone was trying to force entry into the house. As Officer Rostorfer was arriving in the area, she observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle....
MARION, OH
sciotopost.com

Grove City Police Charge Man for Thanksgiving Burglaries

Grove City – On November 24-25th, 2022 Grove City police investigated several burglaries in the Hover Crossing Neighborhood, now they have a face with the crime. “Grove City Division of Police detectives have identified and charged a suspect for the burglaries that occurred in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood on November 25th, 2022. Twenty-five year old Kah’lil Wade, from Columbus, has been charged with burglary and attempted burglary. ”
GROVE CITY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Wyandot Co. sheriff’s deputy killed in crash near Circleville

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A crash involving a Wyandot County Sheriff prisoner transport van ended in tragedy on Thursday after a deputy was killed. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, rescue crews arrived on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of routes 104 and 56 just before 11 a.m.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Morrow search warrant turns up drug paraphernalia, cash

MOUNT GILEAD — On Dec. 8 the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of catalytic converters being stolen on State Route 61 in Gilead Township. During the course of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a residence in the Village of Mount Gilead. While executing the search warrant, Deputies located what is believed to be parts of the alleged stolen catalytic converters.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Case dismissed against man charged with murder of brother in Amanda, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Prosecutors indicate they want to investigate a man's self-defense claim after he was charged with murder in connection with his brother's death. Fairfield County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Witt filed to have the murder case against Mickey L, Enmen, 39, dismissed without prejudice, writing, "additional investigation is needed on the issue of self-defense."
AMANDA, OH
WHIZ

Coshocton man charged with Trafficking in Cocaine

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Coshocton man is facing charges following a drug bust. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that 43-year-old Rick A. Dearston of Coshocton was formally charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, a first degree felony. On December12, at approximately 9:30 P.M., the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One man dead after crash in Eastmoor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a car accident near the Bexley area. Officers responded to the intersection of Astor Avenue and S. James Road at 11:28 a.m. on Thursday after a car accident, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Raymond Wickliffe was a passenger in a 2015 Chrysler Limited when […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Three Arrested in Drug House Raid in Circleville

Circleville – Three people were arrested when law enforcement performed a search warrant in full SWAT gear at 115 Mill Street in Circleville on Monday night. According to the Circleville Police department on December 13th, 2022, The Circleville Police Department, with assistance from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and Circleville Fire Department, served a high-risk search warrant at 115 E. Mill St.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot several times on the way to his car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning while walking to his car in the southside of Columbus. At around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Highview Landing in the Far South neighborhood. When police arrived, they met with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Search for Next of Kin for a 56-Year-Old Male

Fairfield County – The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office is attempting to locate next of kin for Jack Edward Kvochick, a 56 year old white male who was residing in Lancaster, Ohio. If you have information about Mr. Kvochick’s next of kin, please notify the Coroner’s Office. Contact with the Coroner’s Office can be made by email at [email protected] or leave a message at 740-652-2865. Thank you.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH

