Man accused of pointing gun at Columbus Walmart employees during robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a man in connection with a robbery at a southside Walmart store. The man was seen leaving an emergency exit of a Walmart at the 3500 block of South High Street in the Far South neighborhood, according to a CPD incident report. The suspect was pushing […]
WSYX ABC6
Delaware deputy fatally shoots man holding a rifle, sheriff says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He demanded that 911 dispatchers send deputies to his home. It ended in a fatal result after they found him in body armor and armed with a rifle. A Delaware Co Sheriff’s deputy is now on paid leave while investigators look into the incident from Monday night.
Deputy kills armed, ‘agitated’ man during Powell domestic disturbance
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A Delaware County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a “highly agitated” Powell man Monday after he called and told a dispatcher to “send the cops.” Around 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call from Sean Michael Hinton, 42, who urged law enforcement without giving a reason to come to his […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Drugs and a gun found in car after burglary attempt
MARION—Last night, officers were sent to a residence in Marion regarding a reported burglary in progress. The caller advised Dispatch that someone was trying to force entry into the house. As Officer Rostorfer was arriving in the area, she observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle....
sciotopost.com
Grove City Police Charge Man for Thanksgiving Burglaries
Grove City – On November 24-25th, 2022 Grove City police investigated several burglaries in the Hover Crossing Neighborhood, now they have a face with the crime. “Grove City Division of Police detectives have identified and charged a suspect for the burglaries that occurred in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood on November 25th, 2022. Twenty-five year old Kah’lil Wade, from Columbus, has been charged with burglary and attempted burglary. ”
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Wyandot Co. sheriff’s deputy killed in crash near Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A crash involving a Wyandot County Sheriff prisoner transport van ended in tragedy on Thursday after a deputy was killed. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, rescue crews arrived on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of routes 104 and 56 just before 11 a.m.
crawfordcountynow.com
Morrow search warrant turns up drug paraphernalia, cash
MOUNT GILEAD — On Dec. 8 the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of catalytic converters being stolen on State Route 61 in Gilead Township. During the course of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a residence in the Village of Mount Gilead. While executing the search warrant, Deputies located what is believed to be parts of the alleged stolen catalytic converters.
Police: Shots fired outside Columbus school hours after loaded gun found on grounds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to a call of shots fired outside a Columbus high school Wednesday afternoon, just hours after officers responded for a gun at the same school. According to Columbus police dispatchers, the call came in at approximately 2:43 p.m. at the Linden-McKinley STEM Academy on the 1300 block of […]
Man assisting friend during attempted robbery gunned down at a Hilltop Sunoco
An attempted robbery turned deadly when a man trying to help a friend was gunned down at a westside gas station just before midnight Wednesday.
Investigators tie $1.8 million in stolen public funds to former Ohio county employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Auditor of State’s office in Columbus released its final report Thursday on a man who stole more than $1.8 million from the Clark County Auditor’s Office. According to Auditor of State Keith Faber, 64-year-old Robert Vanderhorst, a former Clark County employee in Springfield since 1991, stole over 1.87 million dollars […]
cwcolumbus.com
Case dismissed against man charged with murder of brother in Amanda, Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Prosecutors indicate they want to investigate a man's self-defense claim after he was charged with murder in connection with his brother's death. Fairfield County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Witt filed to have the murder case against Mickey L, Enmen, 39, dismissed without prejudice, writing, "additional investigation is needed on the issue of self-defense."
Concrete block used in smash-and-grab at North Linden wireless store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two people they said broke into a store by throwing a concrete block into its front door window. According to the Columbus Division of Police, an unknown male suspect tossed a concrete block into the front door window of the Hudson Beauty and Wireless store on […]
WHIZ
Coshocton man charged with Trafficking in Cocaine
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Coshocton man is facing charges following a drug bust. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that 43-year-old Rick A. Dearston of Coshocton was formally charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, a first degree felony. On December12, at approximately 9:30 P.M., the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office...
One man dead after crash in Eastmoor
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a car accident near the Bexley area. Officers responded to the intersection of Astor Avenue and S. James Road at 11:28 a.m. on Thursday after a car accident, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Raymond Wickliffe was a passenger in a 2015 Chrysler Limited when […]
sciotopost.com
Update – Three Arrested in Drug House Raid in Circleville
Circleville – Three people were arrested when law enforcement performed a search warrant in full SWAT gear at 115 Mill Street in Circleville on Monday night. According to the Circleville Police department on December 13th, 2022, The Circleville Police Department, with assistance from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and Circleville Fire Department, served a high-risk search warrant at 115 E. Mill St.
Man shot several times on the way to his car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning while walking to his car in the southside of Columbus. At around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Highview Landing in the Far South neighborhood. When police arrived, they met with […]
Columbus man’s body identified in 31-year-old Pickaway County cold case
Watch the press conference from Pickaway County in the video player above. CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pickaway County cold case from the early 1990s on a missing person is now being investigated as a homicide after a major breakthrough. On Tuesday, Pickaway County law enforcement announced in a press conference that they identified the […]
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Search for Next of Kin for a 56-Year-Old Male
Fairfield County – The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office is attempting to locate next of kin for Jack Edward Kvochick, a 56 year old white male who was residing in Lancaster, Ohio. If you have information about Mr. Kvochick’s next of kin, please notify the Coroner’s Office. Contact with the Coroner’s Office can be made by email at [email protected] or leave a message at 740-652-2865. Thank you.
YAHOO!
Murder trial of Columbus man accused of shooting bystander in fight ends in hung jury
A jury could not reach a verdict Monday in the murder trial of a man Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack's office has accused of fatally shooting a bystander in a 2020 dispute outside a Downtown nightclub. Anthony Humphrey Jr., 21, is charged in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with aggravated...
