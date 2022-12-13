Grove City – On November 24-25th, 2022 Grove City police investigated several burglaries in the Hover Crossing Neighborhood, now they have a face with the crime. “Grove City Division of Police detectives have identified and charged a suspect for the burglaries that occurred in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood on November 25th, 2022. Twenty-five year old Kah’lil Wade, from Columbus, has been charged with burglary and attempted burglary. ”

GROVE CITY, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO