Hypebae

Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal

London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
shefinds

3 Life-Changing Short Haircuts Women Over 40 Can Try To Look Years Younger

Turning 40 is a major accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate this than with a flattering haircut? We reached out to professional hair stylists and hair experts to learn more about three timeless, trendy and celeb-fave haircuts that beauties over 40 can utilize to emphasize their best features, rock a youthful-esque glow and use for a fresh change to ring in the holiday season. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jean Will, hair expert and co-founder of NiaWigs Inc. and Gina Rivera, celebrity hair stylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
shefinds

4 Haircut Tips From Stylists To Look Younger With Gray Hair

Gone are the days when gray hair was thought of as more of a hindrance — or as a thing you had to work around. Women are embracing their grays and silvers at every age, and the shade looks both natural and stunning. With that said, gray doesn’t mean no maintenance whatsoever (sorry to be the bearer of bad news). If you want your hair to remain shiny, bouncy, and youthful looking, it’s going to require a little bit of work and a few great haircut, hairstyle, and haircare tips. Watson Anthony, editor-in-chief for Hairstyle Camp, offers four smart tips to look younger with gray hair.
Mary Duncan

Entitled woman gets expensive mixer for free, scoffs that she doesn’t like the color

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have never been the luckiest person in the world. I’ve never won on a lottery ticket and only a few times on scratch offs, I have given up on raffles because I’ve never won those, either. I have never even found a four leaf clover.
SPY

Guys, I Swear This $20 Gift For Her Will Earn You Major Brownie Points This Holiday Season

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’m the Site Director here at SPY, a product review website, and I take a lot of pride in helping connect our readers with the best possible gift ideas. Every year, our guide to the 101 Best Christmas Gifts of the Year helps thousands of people pick out something extra special, and it’s a task I take very seriously. One side effect of being a professional shopping editor? People are constantly asking me what they should buy their significant others, parents and...
Mic

75 clever, cheap gifts on Amazon for people who are hard to shop for

No matter the occasion or the recipient, gift-giving can be tricky. Whether you’re trying to impress the in-laws or looking for something memorable for your best friend, you just might find it on this list of clever, cheap gifts on Amazon. When it comes to shopping for picky people,...
domino

We Asked Designers: What’s the Next Big Kitchen Cabinet Color?

What does 2023 have in store? Our community of editors, experts, and tastemakers predicts the trends coming soon to a house near you. The color of our kitchens say a lot about our mindset. When we were huddled indoors at the onset of the pandemic, suddenly everyone started painting their cabinets sage green—a nod to nature and all things zen. Now it’s clear we’re ready to disrupt the status quo. Over the past 12 months, we’ve seen homeowners and designers experiment with shades as bold as plum and as playful as tangerine. But in an effort to find out which ideas will last well into 2023, we polled interior designers and asked them: What is the next big kitchen cabinet color? Here are the three they predict we’ll be seeing everywhere.
shefinds

3 Classic, Ultra-Flattering Haircuts Every Woman Over 40 Should Try At Least Once

Has it been a good while since you sat in a salon chair and let a stylist work their magic fingers and scissors on your strands? Can you not remember the last time you visited a salon and asked for something other than a “trim” (no more than an inch or two at most)? Change is hard, especially when it comes to your hair. But if you are feeling a little less than inspired by your current ‘do and are longing for something more stylish, but have no clue where to start, allow Krysta Biancone, co-founder of Amari Salon & Spa and hair stylist at Hair by Krysta, to offer some much-needed inspo.
Mic

75 cheap, clever gifts that are 10x more impressive than what you usually give

When it comes to gifting, it’s the thought that counts... but I’d be lying if I didn’t get a deep feeling of satisfaction when someone truly loves the thing I’ve picked out for them. Plus, coming up with clever, impressive gifts for your loved ones doesn’t have to cost a lot of money — so why not get them something they’ll really enjoy?

