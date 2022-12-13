ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
crowdfundinsider.com

Real Estate Software Firm CubiCasa Launches MLS Partnership Program to Put a Floor Plan on Every Listing in the US

CubiCasa, a global-reaching real estate software company, announced the launch of its partnership program for Multiple Listing Services (MLS). The company is also announcing a contract with PrimeMLS, the first MLS “to benefit from CubiCasa’s new MLS program, with more to be announced soon.”. In today’s market conditions,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
crowdfundinsider.com

Kaiju ETF Advisors Announces Launch of BTD Capital Fund, an AI-Driven Actively Managed ETF

Kaiju ETF Advisors announced the launch of BTD Capital Fund, an AI-driven actively managed ETF. By harnessing the power of big data and artificial intelligence, the company “believes it has eliminated the guesswork in finding dips.”. While most ETFs track indices or sectors, DIP seeks “to capitalize on quick-return...
crowdfundinsider.com

Trovata, JP Morgan Asset Management to Make it Easier for Businesses to Invest Excess Cash

Trovata, a bank-connected platform that makes it easier for finance and treasury professionals to manage cash, and J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a global player focused on investment management with $2.3 trillion of assets under management, announced they are partnering “to help joint customers tap into Morgan Money’s services to access higher yields on corporate investing amidst rising interest rates.”
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
crowdfundinsider.com

British Business Bank Announces New Board Directors

The British Business Bank has appointed Eilish Jamieson and Matthew Elderfield as new non-executive Directors (NEDs) to the board of British Business Bank plc, effective from 21 and 22 November 2022, respectively. Jamieson was previously the Head of Audit at Goldman Sachs, where she led strategic initiatives around internal control,...
crowdfundinsider.com

ICE Announces Wealth Management Platform Integration with BNY Mellon | Pershing

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, and BNY Mellon | Pershing, a provider of clearing and custody solutions, announced that the web-based version of the ICE Connect wealth management platform has been “integrated into BNY Mellon | Pershing’s clearing and custody platform NetX360+®. Davenport & Company, one of the oldest, employee-owned financial services firms in the U.S., is the first client to migrate over 250 advisors to the new integrated solution.”
Markets Insider

Here's why BlackRock is forecasting a brutal global recession

Good morning, readers. I'm Phil Rosen, reporting from New York. Some good news: We're on the brink of the weekend. Even better news: Tomorrow you'll receive a special weekend edition of the Opening Bell newsletter, featuring my conversation with one of Wall Street's most sought-after strategists. But today we're talking...
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Banking: ZA Bank Announces Currency Exchange Service

ZA Bank has announced a currency exchange service. The digital bank states that the service will incorporate zero handling fees with no additional charges and real-time quotations to offer users a transparent experience. Last month, Wise, a digital currency transfer and payment provider, announced services for ZA Bank. According to...
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Wise Plans Increased US Presence in 2023

Wise (LSE:WISE), a global Fintech enabling the movement of money and aspiring neobank, says it will boost its presence in the US to meet the increasing demand of its services. Based in London, Wise states that it plans to increase its headcount by 250 in the US during 2023. Wise...
crowdfundinsider.com

Clear Junction Introduces Escrow Accounts for Fiat, Crypto Trading

Clear Junction has announced the launch of a new escrow accounts solution which will act as a DVP (delivery versus payment) protection “for those wishing to trade in digital currencies and fiat.”. The recent headlines surrounding FTX and other digital currency exchanges “has led to a drop in trust...
Business Insider

Here’s how to invest in the stock market next year, according to Bank of America

As it turns out, one benefit of the pandemic is that it made money-savers out of us. Investors have built up a $1.9 trillion cash pile since the onset of COVID-19. Some commentators say it's just about time to unload their wallets into markets as the new year sets in on hopes of loosening Fed policy and thus a stock rally.
Reuters

Auditing firm Mazars pauses work for crypto clients

Dec 16 (Reuters) - French auditing firm Mazars said on Friday it has paused all work for clients in the crypto business, reflecting a broader sentiment in the global high-finance industry as companies distance themselves from the beleaguered sector.

