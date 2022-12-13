Read full article on original website
msn.com
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
crowdfundinsider.com
Real Estate Software Firm CubiCasa Launches MLS Partnership Program to Put a Floor Plan on Every Listing in the US
CubiCasa, a global-reaching real estate software company, announced the launch of its partnership program for Multiple Listing Services (MLS). The company is also announcing a contract with PrimeMLS, the first MLS “to benefit from CubiCasa’s new MLS program, with more to be announced soon.”. In today’s market conditions,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Kaiju ETF Advisors Announces Launch of BTD Capital Fund, an AI-Driven Actively Managed ETF
Kaiju ETF Advisors announced the launch of BTD Capital Fund, an AI-driven actively managed ETF. By harnessing the power of big data and artificial intelligence, the company “believes it has eliminated the guesswork in finding dips.”. While most ETFs track indices or sectors, DIP seeks “to capitalize on quick-return...
CNBC
‘There is a slowdown happening’ – Wells Fargo, BofA CEOs point to cooling consumer amid Fed hikes
After two years of pandemic-fueled, double-digit growth in Bank of America card volume, "the rate of growth is slowing," CEO Brian Moynihan said. While retail payments surged 11% so far this year to nearly $4 trillion, that increase obscures a slowdown that began in recent weeks: November spending rose just 5%, he said.
crowdfundinsider.com
Trovata, JP Morgan Asset Management to Make it Easier for Businesses to Invest Excess Cash
Trovata, a bank-connected platform that makes it easier for finance and treasury professionals to manage cash, and J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a global player focused on investment management with $2.3 trillion of assets under management, announced they are partnering “to help joint customers tap into Morgan Money’s services to access higher yields on corporate investing amidst rising interest rates.”
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
The Fed cutting rates by 200 basis points and oil falling to $40 a barrel are among Standard Chartered's list of potential surprises for 2023
In another 2023 surprise scenario, bitcoin could crash a further 70% to $5,000, according to Standard Chartered.
JP Morgan asset managers buck the doomsayers of Wall Street, predicting a better 2023 for stocks and bonds
JP Morgan Asset Management sees a better 2023 for stocks, even as big Wall Street banks warn of sharp falls. "The worst of the market volatility is behind us and both stocks and bonds look increasingly attractive," JP Morgan Asset said. More interest-rate rises look limited, bringing some cheer for...
crowdfundinsider.com
GFANZ Establishes Working Group to Support Capital Mobilization for Viet Nam Just Energy Transition Partnership
Recently, in Brussels, it was announced that the Government of Viet Nam will pursue an ambitious national effort under a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) in order to ramp up renewable energy and “accelerate the phasing down of fossil fuels, alongside investment in transition-aligned jobs and industries of the future.”
crowdfundinsider.com
British Business Bank Announces New Board Directors
The British Business Bank has appointed Eilish Jamieson and Matthew Elderfield as new non-executive Directors (NEDs) to the board of British Business Bank plc, effective from 21 and 22 November 2022, respectively. Jamieson was previously the Head of Audit at Goldman Sachs, where she led strategic initiatives around internal control,...
crowdfundinsider.com
ICE Announces Wealth Management Platform Integration with BNY Mellon | Pershing
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, and BNY Mellon | Pershing, a provider of clearing and custody solutions, announced that the web-based version of the ICE Connect wealth management platform has been “integrated into BNY Mellon | Pershing’s clearing and custody platform NetX360+®. Davenport & Company, one of the oldest, employee-owned financial services firms in the U.S., is the first client to migrate over 250 advisors to the new integrated solution.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Investment Banking Firm Stifel Teams Up with KX to Enhance Market Intelligence, Trade Execution Impact
KX — maker of kdb+, the “fastest” time series database and real-time analytics engine — announced that Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), the full service brokerage and investment banking firm, has “chosen KX to enhance market data analytics and drive real-time decision making.”. With over...
Here's why BlackRock is forecasting a brutal global recession
Good morning, readers. I'm Phil Rosen, reporting from New York. Some good news: We're on the brink of the weekend. Even better news: Tomorrow you'll receive a special weekend edition of the Opening Bell newsletter, featuring my conversation with one of Wall Street's most sought-after strategists. But today we're talking...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking: ZA Bank Announces Currency Exchange Service
ZA Bank has announced a currency exchange service. The digital bank states that the service will incorporate zero handling fees with no additional charges and real-time quotations to offer users a transparent experience. Last month, Wise, a digital currency transfer and payment provider, announced services for ZA Bank. According to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Wise Plans Increased US Presence in 2023
Wise (LSE:WISE), a global Fintech enabling the movement of money and aspiring neobank, says it will boost its presence in the US to meet the increasing demand of its services. Based in London, Wise states that it plans to increase its headcount by 250 in the US during 2023. Wise...
crowdfundinsider.com
Clear Junction Introduces Escrow Accounts for Fiat, Crypto Trading
Clear Junction has announced the launch of a new escrow accounts solution which will act as a DVP (delivery versus payment) protection “for those wishing to trade in digital currencies and fiat.”. The recent headlines surrounding FTX and other digital currency exchanges “has led to a drop in trust...
Business Insider
Here’s how to invest in the stock market next year, according to Bank of America
As it turns out, one benefit of the pandemic is that it made money-savers out of us. Investors have built up a $1.9 trillion cash pile since the onset of COVID-19. Some commentators say it's just about time to unload their wallets into markets as the new year sets in on hopes of loosening Fed policy and thus a stock rally.
Auditing firm Mazars pauses work for crypto clients
Dec 16 (Reuters) - French auditing firm Mazars said on Friday it has paused all work for clients in the crypto business, reflecting a broader sentiment in the global high-finance industry as companies distance themselves from the beleaguered sector.
