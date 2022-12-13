Read full article on original website
World Cup reporter’s fatal heart condition unrelated to COVID vaccine
CLAIM: Longtime sports journalist Grant Wahl, who died in Qatar last week, was killed by the COVID-19 vaccine. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Wahl died of a ruptured blood vessel in his heart — an injury unrelated to any vaccine, his wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, confirmed to The Associated Press. The COVID-19 vaccines have not been associated with the heart condition that killed Wahl, experts told the AP.
Grant Wahl autopsy report reveals cause of death
The circumstances surrounding the death of Grant Wahl have led to some questions, but the soccer reporter’s widow says doctors in the U.S. have confirmed there was no foul play. Wahl collapsed while covering the Argentina-Netherlands match at the World Cup in Qatar last week and died. He revealed...
World Cup WAG goes to hospital after finding glass in her drink
Controversies are continuing to pile up at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. On Tuesday, Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez’s girlfriend, Agustina Gandolfo, was taken to the hospital after she found glass in her drink while at a club in Doha, according to The Sun. Gandolfo reportedly was out with her sister and her sibling’s partner in a shopping mall celebrating Argentina’s win over Croatia in the semifinal when the group alerted security that they discovered pieces of glass inside a bottle. After being examined, medics determined Gandolfo did not suffer any injury, according to the Daily Mail. The 26-year-old entrepreneur...
Missing New York college student Kenny DeLand Jr. located in Spain
Missing upstate New York college student Kenny DeLand Jr. “is alive,” according to his dad, who shared the “good news” after speaking to him while in the middle of an interview. “He is alive – that’s all I can say,” dad Ken DeLand Sr. told CNN on Friday. French Prosecutor Eric Vaillant confirmed the news, telling CNN that the Rochester student who went missing while studying in France is now somewhere in Spain. Neither the dad nor the official elaborated on exactly where the 22-year-old student was or what he had been doing for the past two weeks. The breakthrough came while DeLand Sr....
Host mother of missing US student studying in France suspects he left voluntarily. His parents disagree
The woman who hosted an American college student studying in France before he went missing told CNN she thinks he may have left voluntarily -- a claim echoed by a French prosecutor.
Fans have noticed Lionel Messi's name written on the official Adidas World Cup ball
The World Cup ball appears to feature Lionel Messi's name written on one of the panels – coincidence?
Soccer-FIFA to re-think 2026 format as they face spoiling winning recipe
DOHA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Having just delivered the most exciting group stage ever seen at a World Cup, with a tried and tested format that keeps hundreds of millions of fans enthralled, FIFA now faces the prospect of ripping it all up.
