The Associated Press

World Cup reporter’s fatal heart condition unrelated to COVID vaccine

CLAIM: Longtime sports journalist Grant Wahl, who died in Qatar last week, was killed by the COVID-19 vaccine. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Wahl died of a ruptured blood vessel in his heart — an injury unrelated to any vaccine, his wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, confirmed to The Associated Press. The COVID-19 vaccines have not been associated with the heart condition that killed Wahl, experts told the AP.
Yardbarker

Grant Wahl autopsy report reveals cause of death

The circumstances surrounding the death of Grant Wahl have led to some questions, but the soccer reporter’s widow says doctors in the U.S. have confirmed there was no foul play. Wahl collapsed while covering the Argentina-Netherlands match at the World Cup in Qatar last week and died. He revealed...
New York Post

World Cup WAG goes to hospital after finding glass in her drink

Controversies are continuing to pile up at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. On Tuesday, Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez’s girlfriend, Agustina Gandolfo, was taken to the hospital after she found glass in her drink while at a club in Doha, according to The Sun. Gandolfo reportedly was out with her sister and her sibling’s partner in a shopping mall celebrating Argentina’s win over Croatia in the semifinal when the group alerted security that they discovered pieces of glass inside a bottle. After being examined, medics determined Gandolfo did not suffer any injury, according to the Daily Mail. The 26-year-old entrepreneur...
New York Post

Missing New York college student Kenny DeLand Jr. located in Spain

Missing upstate New York college student Kenny DeLand Jr. “is alive,” according to his dad, who shared the “good news” after speaking to him while in the middle of an interview. “He is alive – that’s all I can say,” dad Ken DeLand Sr. told CNN on Friday. French Prosecutor Eric Vaillant confirmed the news, telling CNN that the Rochester student who went missing while studying in France is now somewhere in Spain. Neither the dad nor the official elaborated on exactly where the 22-year-old student was or what he had been doing for the past two weeks. The breakthrough came while DeLand Sr....
