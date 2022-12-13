Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket location
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugs
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County church
Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's Eve
Luxury Apartments In And Around Atlanta
atlantanewsfirst.com
40-year-old woman charged after toddler found dead inside a Canton home
Atlanta teens speak out against gun violence at rally. Georgia Power agrees to lower rate hike after proposed increase. Georgia Power agrees to lower rate hike after proposed increase.
17-year-old cheerleader at metro Atlanta high school killed in wreck
An Austell teenager who was a cheerleader at a Douglas County Christian high school was killed in a two-car crash last w...
Burning body found in woods had gunshot wound, Fulton County medical examiner says
ATLANTA, Ga. — A body burning in a wooded area in northwest Atlanta Tuesday morning was officially ruled a homicide by the Fulton County Medical Examiner. On Tuesday morning, someone called the police about a body lying in a wood area near a neighborhood on Old Gordon Road and Collier Road Drive.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Downed tree cleared on Hightower Road in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A downed tree has been cleared from the road in northwest Atlanta. The tree fell Thursday morning on Hightower Road near Hollywood Road and took power lines down with it. Power was out in the area but has since been restored.
Ga. police investigate body found in parking lot near hotel, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. — A body was found in a parking lot across the street from a hotel Tuesday morning, police said. Fulton County police told Channel 2 Action News at 10:40 a.m. officers received reports of a deceased person in an empty parking lot across the street from the Budgetel Inn on Industrial Boulevard.
fox5atlanta.com
Body found in Fulton Industrial Parkway parking lot, police investigating
ATLANTA - Investigators are working to identify the body of a person discovered in a parking lot on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta Tuesday morning. Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that a body was found before 10:45 a.m. in a lot on the 4100 block of Fulton Industrial Boulevard between Martin Luther Jr. Boulevard and Wendall Drive.
'She was completely unconscious, if not dead for a moment' | Family of Delta worker hit by truck at Atlanta airport speaks out
ATLANTA — Delta employee, Camdyn Davis is still recovering after being run over by a truck Saturday night while directing a plane on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Video of the accident started surfacing online this week. In it, you can see Davis being hit from behind. Once...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gwinnett County police investigate homicide in Norcross
NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway in Norcross on Thursday evening. According to Gwinnett County Police officials, officers responded to the 5500 block of Stanfield Court after reports of a homicide. Officials say one person died from an apparent gunshot wound near the entryway to...
Funeral for Buckhead stabbing victim planned for Sunday
Family and friends will gather Sunday to say their goodbyes to the Buckhead woman killed in her home hours before a son ...
Missing Clayton County 11-year-old girl ‘may be in danger,’ police say
An 11-year-old girl who ran away from home Tuesday in Clayton County is now thought to be in danger, police said.
3 Riverdale firefighters injured in crash on way to call, 1 critically
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Three Riverdale firefighters were injured in a crash in Clayton County Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The crash happened on Taylor Road and Highway 138. Channel 2 Action News has learned that the firefighters from the Riverdale fire department...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for missing 88-year-old man in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in DeKalb County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 88-year-old man. The DeKalb Police Department says Mr. Johnson was last seen Thursday morning near Carriage Crossing. He was driving a grey 2011 Chevy Silverado (AL 53A0) when he left.
17-year-old dead, found in vacant Clayton County home with gunshot wounds
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a teen’s death after police told Channel 2 Action News he was found in a vacant home with multiple gunshot wounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said on Dec. 9 at 11:10 a.m....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man pushing bicycle fatally struck by vehicle in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was hit by a vehicle and killed early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County. Authorities responded to the 4400 block of Covington Highway near South Indian Creek around 6:10 a.m. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, “it appears that the pedestrian...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Triple shooting under investigation in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta. Officers were called to the area of Lindsay Street and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and found three people with gunshot wounds. According to the Atlanta Police Department, two people were shot inside a Ford Explorer...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County. Joseph Webb is accused of stealing letters and packages from Bogart residents over the course of several months. he has been charged with multiple counts of mail theft and financial transaction card theft.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Clarkston auto shop
CLARKSTON, Ga. - One person is dead and another has been injured in a shooting at a Clarkston auto shop Wednesday morning. Officials with the City of Clarkston have confirmed with FOX 5 that a shooting happened at around 4 a.m. in the parking lot of Brava Auto Brokers, which is located on the 1300 block of Brockett Road.
Pedestrian hit, killed in DeKalb County, officials say
ATLANTA — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Covington Highway in DeKalb County Wednesday morning, according to DeKalb Fire.
Suspect arrested in Buckhead grandmother’s stabbing death
On Sunday, the Atlanta Police Department released a photo of a person of interest in the stabbing death of a 77-year-old...
