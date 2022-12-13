ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downed tree cleared on Hightower Road in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A downed tree has been cleared from the road in northwest Atlanta. The tree fell Thursday morning on Hightower Road near Hollywood Road and took power lines down with it. Power was out in the area but has since been restored.
Body found in Fulton Industrial Parkway parking lot, police investigating

ATLANTA - Investigators are working to identify the body of a person discovered in a parking lot on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta Tuesday morning. Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that a body was found before 10:45 a.m. in a lot on the 4100 block of Fulton Industrial Boulevard between Martin Luther Jr. Boulevard and Wendall Drive.
Gwinnett County police investigate homicide in Norcross

NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway in Norcross on Thursday evening. According to Gwinnett County Police officials, officers responded to the 5500 block of Stanfield Court after reports of a homicide. Officials say one person died from an apparent gunshot wound near the entryway to...
Police search for missing 88-year-old man in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in DeKalb County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 88-year-old man. The DeKalb Police Department says Mr. Johnson was last seen Thursday morning near Carriage Crossing. He was driving a grey 2011 Chevy Silverado (AL 53A0) when he left.
Man pushing bicycle fatally struck by vehicle in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was hit by a vehicle and killed early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County. Authorities responded to the 4400 block of Covington Highway near South Indian Creek around 6:10 a.m. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, “it appears that the pedestrian...
Triple shooting under investigation in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta. Officers were called to the area of Lindsay Street and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and found three people with gunshot wounds. According to the Atlanta Police Department, two people were shot inside a Ford Explorer...
Man arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County. Joseph Webb is accused of stealing letters and packages from Bogart residents over the course of several months. he has been charged with multiple counts of mail theft and financial transaction card theft.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Clarkston auto shop

CLARKSTON, Ga. - One person is dead and another has been injured in a shooting at a Clarkston auto shop Wednesday morning. Officials with the City of Clarkston have confirmed with FOX 5 that a shooting happened at around 4 a.m. in the parking lot of Brava Auto Brokers, which is located on the 1300 block of Brockett Road.
