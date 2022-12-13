Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
WKRC
Gucci opens first Cincinnati-area store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - International luxury retailer Gucci just opened its first Cincinnati store location. Gucci opens its doors across from the Louis Vuitton store in the Nordstrom wing of the Kenwood Towne Centre on Dec. 15. It's the luxury retailer's first location in the Greater Cincinnati area. Gucci's...
WCPO
Beware these two social media holiday season scams
CINCINNATI — Christmas is a time for giving. But to scammers, it is one of the best times of year for taking, because they know many of us let our guard down, trusting others who we normally might shy away from. And many people are falling for two common...
Shop til’ you drop !
By Sherry Larson People’s Defender Two minutes, one shopping cart, and free re
craftbrewingbusiness.com
Cincinnati brewery, pizza shop and ice cream brand expand together in cool new venue
We focus a lot on local collaborations in craft beer. Usually these take the form of products — a beer brewed with local ingredients or marketed in support of a cause, or a snack made with spent grains, etc. A new venture between standout Cincinnati companies takes local team-ups to a new level.
Fox 19
Police: Man used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartments
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say they traced a rash of local thefts back to a Cincinnati man who found the perfect disguise. Breshawn Wynn, 33, of Walnut Hills is accused of breaking into three apartment buildings and an office building in Walnut Hills and an apartment building in Corryville dressed as an Amazon delivery driver in October, according to Cincinnati police and court records.
Fox 19
Western Hills body repair shop owner frustrated with Allstate insurance
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The owner and operator of Western Hills autobody repair shop says he is so frustrated with Allstate insurance that he put up a sign outside his business saying he will not deal with Allstate because they are slow to settle claims. Jim Collins says that while the...
WLWT 5
Colerain residents frustrated with delayed mail delivery
Residents in Colerain Township are frustrated with delayed mail delivery. Neighbors in several areas of the township have reached out to WLWT frustrated with infrequent mail delivery. People who live on Blanchetta Drive say they are getting mail approximately once a week. Others reported they have gone as long as...
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Mom Report: Middletown Holiday Whopla
My daughter and I made the visit this past weekend to Middletown Holiday Whopla, and can’t wait to take our entire family back! We started our visit at Haute Fusion Glass Studio making a Holiday Fused Glass Ornament. This was our first time doing a fused glass project and look forward to our next one. Each year, Haute Fusion offers holiday ornament making from the 2nd week of October to the week before Christmas. It takes approximately 1.5 hours to complete the ornament and they can accommodate parties of approximately 20. This will definitely be a new girls night out tradition for my daughter and I.
WISH-TV
Batesville Casket Co. to be sold
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — LongRange Capital, a private investment firm, has agreed to buy Batesville Casket Co. Batesville Casket Co. is a leading provider of death care products and services. According to a release, LongRange’s purchase of Batesville is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.
Cincinnati Animal Care wishes for a "silent night" on Christmas
Cincinnati Animal Care is working to make sure all of the animals in their care will spend the holidays not at the shelter. They want to place all of their animals in short-term foster homes.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati property taxes going up for first time in 23 years
CINCINNATI — Heads up, homeowners. Cincinnati property taxes are going up for the first time in two decades. Cincinnati City Council voted 7-2 to end the property tax rollback. That means you will pay $39 a year more for every $100,000 your home is worth. Councilwoman Liz Keating and...
WLWT 5
We tested the mail ahead of the holiday season. Here's what we found.
If you have not mailed your holiday cards yet, you may want to pick up the pace. For months, WLWT has been reporting about a growing issue of mail theft, mail delays and further anticipated delays during the busy holiday shipping season. USPS says it has been working all year...
WKRC
Bloom OTR has special drag shows for the holidays
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The holiday season is all about finding that extra sparkle. And who can do that better than drag queens? The performers of Bloom OTR; Jessica Dimon, Sasha, Nichelle Kartier, and Anastahzia, talk about their upcoming shows.
eaglecountryonline.com
Aurora IGA to Close Permanently
All employees have been guaranteed jobs at other locations in the area. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Aurora, Ind.) - The Aurora IGA, aka Tandy's, will close permanently at the beginning of 2023. Owner Joe Jester tells Eagle Country 99.3 that the store will close on January 2.
WLWT 5
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Butler County home
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a Butler County home, a must-see this holiday season. Located in the 2800 block of Pleasant Ave. in Hamilton, the home is unique Christmas attraction worth the drive. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS...
WLWT 5
Jimmy Fallon on Cincinnati: 'There's nothing like having the pasta with chili on it'
Cincinnati chili is back in the spotlight once again, this time on the Jimmy Fallon show. This week, a Queen City resident called Giovanni, was randomly selected as the winner of the 12 days of Christmas sweaters segment. As he went to get his new gear, Fallon shared his opinion...
WCPO
William’s Make-A-Wish Community Blood Drive Extended to December 31
William is a 17-year of Fairfield High School senior who has been battling Leukemia. William’s Make-A-Wish Community Blood Drive has been expanded until December 31st. To donate blood or platelets in honor of William and to fulfill his Make-A Wish goals, donors can schedule an appointment by calling 513-451-0910 or visiting www.hoxworth.org. Be sure to use the group code C248 at the time of donation so it gets tracked towards William’s Wish goals.
How a 16-year-old helped her family's farm evolve through e-commerce
After years of prosperity for dairy farmers in Clinton County, many quit in the 2000s. In 2019, a 16-year-old helped take her family from planning their exit strategy to thriving through e-commerce.
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky tree service workers save large bird trapped in tree for several days
A couple of northern Kentucky tree trimmers saved a bird that was trapped in a large tree for days. It happened last week in Ft. Mitchell. "Whenever we get a weird call like this, if we can do it, we're on it," said Tiler Wright, who works for Clark Tree Service out of Edgewood.
Cincinnati CityBeat
How to Make Enemies in Cincinnati, According to Redditors
If you recently moved to Cincinnati, you may be finding it hard to make new friends in a new city — or even if you've lived here all your life. You know what isn't hard, though? Making enemies — especially if you know what buttons to push. And...
