Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Gucci opens first Cincinnati-area store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - International luxury retailer Gucci just opened its first Cincinnati store location. Gucci opens its doors across from the Louis Vuitton store in the Nordstrom wing of the Kenwood Towne Centre on Dec. 15. It's the luxury retailer's first location in the Greater Cincinnati area. Gucci's...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Beware these two social media holiday season scams

CINCINNATI — Christmas is a time for giving. But to scammers, it is one of the best times of year for taking, because they know many of us let our guard down, trusting others who we normally might shy away from. And many people are falling for two common...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police: Man used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartments

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say they traced a rash of local thefts back to a Cincinnati man who found the perfect disguise. Breshawn Wynn, 33, of Walnut Hills is accused of breaking into three apartment buildings and an office building in Walnut Hills and an apartment building in Corryville dressed as an Amazon delivery driver in October, according to Cincinnati police and court records.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Colerain residents frustrated with delayed mail delivery

Residents in Colerain Township are frustrated with delayed mail delivery. Neighbors in several areas of the township have reached out to WLWT frustrated with infrequent mail delivery. People who live on Blanchetta Drive say they are getting mail approximately once a week. Others reported they have gone as long as...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Mom Report: Middletown Holiday Whopla

My daughter and I made the visit this past weekend to Middletown Holiday Whopla, and can’t wait to take our entire family back! We started our visit at Haute Fusion Glass Studio making a Holiday Fused Glass Ornament. This was our first time doing a fused glass project and look forward to our next one. Each year, Haute Fusion offers holiday ornament making from the 2nd week of October to the week before Christmas. It takes approximately 1.5 hours to complete the ornament and they can accommodate parties of approximately 20. This will definitely be a new girls night out tradition for my daughter and I.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WISH-TV

Batesville Casket Co. to be sold

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — LongRange Capital, a private investment firm, has agreed to buy Batesville Casket Co. Batesville Casket Co. is a leading provider of death care products and services. According to a release, LongRange’s purchase of Batesville is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.
BATESVILLE, IN
WLWT 5

Cincinnati property taxes going up for first time in 23 years

CINCINNATI — Heads up, homeowners. Cincinnati property taxes are going up for the first time in two decades. Cincinnati City Council voted 7-2 to end the property tax rollback. That means you will pay $39 a year more for every $100,000 your home is worth. Councilwoman Liz Keating and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Bloom OTR has special drag shows for the holidays

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The holiday season is all about finding that extra sparkle. And who can do that better than drag queens? The performers of Bloom OTR; Jessica Dimon, Sasha, Nichelle Kartier, and Anastahzia, talk about their upcoming shows.
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Aurora IGA to Close Permanently

All employees have been guaranteed jobs at other locations in the area. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Aurora, Ind.) - The Aurora IGA, aka Tandy's, will close permanently at the beginning of 2023. Owner Joe Jester tells Eagle Country 99.3 that the store will close on January 2.
AURORA, IN
WLWT 5

Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Butler County home

Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a Butler County home, a must-see this holiday season. Located in the 2800 block of Pleasant Ave. in Hamilton, the home is unique Christmas attraction worth the drive. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WCPO

William’s Make-A-Wish Community Blood Drive Extended to December 31

William is a 17-year of Fairfield High School senior who has been battling Leukemia. William’s Make-A-Wish Community Blood Drive has been expanded until December 31st. To donate blood or platelets in honor of William and to fulfill his Make-A Wish goals, donors can schedule an appointment by calling 513-451-0910 or visiting www.hoxworth.org. Be sure to use the group code C248 at the time of donation so it gets tracked towards William’s Wish goals.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

How to Make Enemies in Cincinnati, According to Redditors

If you recently moved to Cincinnati, you may be finding it hard to make new friends in a new city — or even if you've lived here all your life. You know what isn't hard, though? Making enemies — especially if you know what buttons to push. And...
CINCINNATI, OH

