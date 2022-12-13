ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

People

Watch Stephen Curry's Son Canon, 4, Fanboy Over Klay Thompson in Adorable Video

The 4-time NBA champion shares Canon and his daughters — Riley, 10, and Ryan, 7 — with his wife Ayesha Curry Basketball player Klay Thompson has a new fan in Stephen Curry's son Canon.  In an adorable video shared by the NBA account on Instagram, the 4-year-old can be seen expressing his admiration for his dad's fellow Golden State Warriors teammate after the team defeated the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.  While holding Curry's hand as the group appeared to head into the...
Popculture

Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Is Wrapped up in a Golf Controversy

The son of golf legend Tiger Woods is involved in a little bit of a controversy when it comes to the PNC Championship. Charlie Woods will participate in the tournament with his father and was scheduled to move back a tee box. Charlie, 13, was set to play a course that was nearly 6,600 yards, which is the same length that LGPA pros and seniors on the PGA Tour. The reason the decision was originally made was tournament organizers were looking to keep up with Charlie's big-time swing speed, according to Golf.com. But the Golf Channel later reported that the committee for the PNC Championship reconsidered and decided to move Charlie's tee markers again, meaning he will play a course that is 6,452 yards long.
NBC Sports

Steph's shoulder injury ruins another 'stunning' performance

INDIANAPOLIS -- Steph Curry, with the Warriors down by 20 points going into halftime against the Indiana Pacers following his buzzer-beating 3-pointer, stood bent over with his hands on his knees as he huffed and puffed on the Gainbridge Fieldhouse hardwood. His passion and frustration was felt as he and...
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green addresses why he wanted fan removed

On Tuesday night, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had a Milwaukee Bucks fan ejected from the game midway through the third quarter. The fan began chirping at Green around the 6:30 mark and the back-and-forth continued for over a full minute. But as Steph Curry stepped to the line for a free throw, Green had had enough. He pointed out the fan to an official who then sent the ticket-holder packing.
NBC Sports

Why Kerr says NBA renaming MVP is meaningful to MJ in many ways

MILWAUKEE -- The NBA is renaming it's regular-season MVP award after Michael Jordan, the league announced Tuesday morning, along with honoring past greats for five other top awards that are handed out at the end of the season. Jordan, regarded as the NBA's greatest player of all time by most,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
FanSided

3 ways the Warriors can survive without Steph Curry

The Warriors will be without Steph Curry for the next few weeks as he recovers from a shoulder injury. How do the Warriors stay afloat without him?. The Warriors avoided the worst-case scenario, but news that Steph Curry will miss “a few weeks” with a shoulder injury suffered Wednesday night against the Pacers is certainly not a good thing. Curry has been carrying the Warriors through a difficult season and 14-15 and currently 10th in the Western Conference, they can’t afford to slip too far in the standings while he recovers.
NBC Sports

Michael Jordan didn’t want redesigned MVP trophy to look like him

Take a look at the redesigned and renamed Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy for the Defensive Player of the Year and it looks like Olajuwon in silhouette encased in crystal. Same with the John Havlicek Trophy for the Sixth Man of the Year, or the new Jerry West Trophy for the league’s most clutch player.
NBC Sports

Report: Kings, Pistons engaged in Nerlens Noel trade talks

The Kings reportedly are interested in adding some length to their roster. Sacramento is engaged in trade talks with the Detroit Pistons involving 6-foot-10 center Nerlens Noel, The Athletic's James L. Edwards III reported, citing sources. Detroit also is talking to the Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks...
