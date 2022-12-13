Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Stephen Curry's Son Canon, 4, Fanboy Over Klay Thompson in Adorable Video
The 4-time NBA champion shares Canon and his daughters — Riley, 10, and Ryan, 7 — with his wife Ayesha Curry Basketball player Klay Thompson has a new fan in Stephen Curry's son Canon. In an adorable video shared by the NBA account on Instagram, the 4-year-old can be seen expressing his admiration for his dad's fellow Golden State Warriors teammate after the team defeated the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco. While holding Curry's hand as the group appeared to head into the...
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Update Given On Andrew Wiggins' Status
Missing the Golden State Warriors’ last three games with an adductor injury, there is still no clear timeframe for Andrew Wiggins’ potential return.
Draymond Green Reveals Fan Threatened His Life at Bucks vs. Warriors Game
Draymond Green says a fan at the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors game threatened his life
Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schröder Reveals Just How Long LeBron James Wants To Stay In NBA
Lakers fans may still have plenty of time to catch him.
Popculture
Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Is Wrapped up in a Golf Controversy
The son of golf legend Tiger Woods is involved in a little bit of a controversy when it comes to the PNC Championship. Charlie Woods will participate in the tournament with his father and was scheduled to move back a tee box. Charlie, 13, was set to play a course that was nearly 6,600 yards, which is the same length that LGPA pros and seniors on the PGA Tour. The reason the decision was originally made was tournament organizers were looking to keep up with Charlie's big-time swing speed, according to Golf.com. But the Golf Channel later reported that the committee for the PNC Championship reconsidered and decided to move Charlie's tee markers again, meaning he will play a course that is 6,452 yards long.
NBC Sports
Steph's shoulder injury ruins another 'stunning' performance
INDIANAPOLIS -- Steph Curry, with the Warriors down by 20 points going into halftime against the Indiana Pacers following his buzzer-beating 3-pointer, stood bent over with his hands on his knees as he huffed and puffed on the Gainbridge Fieldhouse hardwood. His passion and frustration was felt as he and...
Draymond Green addresses why he wanted fan removed
On Tuesday night, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had a Milwaukee Bucks fan ejected from the game midway through the third quarter. The fan began chirping at Green around the 6:30 mark and the back-and-forth continued for over a full minute. But as Steph Curry stepped to the line for a free throw, Green had had enough. He pointed out the fan to an official who then sent the ticket-holder packing.
Warriors' Stephen Curry Injury Update Following Wednesday's Loss To Pacers
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry left Wednesday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers early due to a left shoulder injury.
NBC Sports
Why Kerr says NBA renaming MVP is meaningful to MJ in many ways
MILWAUKEE -- The NBA is renaming it's regular-season MVP award after Michael Jordan, the league announced Tuesday morning, along with honoring past greats for five other top awards that are handed out at the end of the season. Jordan, regarded as the NBA's greatest player of all time by most,...
Steve Kerr Blasts Refs For Poor Officiating on Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was not happy with the refs vs. the Milwaukee Bucks
Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler
New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
3 ways the Warriors can survive without Steph Curry
The Warriors will be without Steph Curry for the next few weeks as he recovers from a shoulder injury. How do the Warriors stay afloat without him?. The Warriors avoided the worst-case scenario, but news that Steph Curry will miss “a few weeks” with a shoulder injury suffered Wednesday night against the Pacers is certainly not a good thing. Curry has been carrying the Warriors through a difficult season and 14-15 and currently 10th in the Western Conference, they can’t afford to slip too far in the standings while he recovers.
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
Steph Curry Makes NBA History In Warriors-Bucks Game
Steph Curry has moved up on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
NBC Sports
Michael Jordan didn’t want redesigned MVP trophy to look like him
Take a look at the redesigned and renamed Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy for the Defensive Player of the Year and it looks like Olajuwon in silhouette encased in crystal. Same with the John Havlicek Trophy for the Sixth Man of the Year, or the new Jerry West Trophy for the league’s most clutch player.
Carmelo Anthony Talks About His Future In The NBA
Currently a free agent close to two months into the 2022-23 NBA season, ten-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony recently talked about his future while attending his son’s high school game.
Lakers: "Damn AD" Trends As Anthony Davis's Pair Of Missed Free Throws Dooms Lakers
NBA Twitter is growing frustrated with the Lakers superstar's late game play.
NBC Sports
Report: Kings, Pistons engaged in Nerlens Noel trade talks
The Kings reportedly are interested in adding some length to their roster. Sacramento is engaged in trade talks with the Detroit Pistons involving 6-foot-10 center Nerlens Noel, The Athletic's James L. Edwards III reported, citing sources. Detroit also is talking to the Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks...
What the Suns Gain in Potential Three-Team Trade
The benefits are endless for the Phoenix Suns in potential three-team trade involving Jae Crowder
Comments / 0