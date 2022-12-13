Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Pontiac man resentenced in Lanard Curtaindoll slaying case
A Pontiac man convicted of murder and then granted a new trial has been resentenced after accepting a plea deal with prosecutors. At a sentencing hearing Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson, Kenneth Hawkins, 53, was sentenced to 6-30 years in prison for manslaughter for the 2018 slaying of Lanard Curtaindoll, an on-again, off-again boyfriend of Hawkins’ daughter, Lakeisha Hawkins. Curtaindoll, 41, was fatally shot and his body was hidden under brush and debris in a Pontiac field until it was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition nearly five months later.
The Oakland Press
More than 1 year after slaying, Pontiac murder suspect nabbed
A murder suspect who evaded law enforcement for more than a year was nabbed recently — and is now locked up in the Oakland County Jail, denied bond. Troy Dwayne Santos, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and assault with intent to commit murder for an Oct. 31, 2021 shooting outside Lions Food Market that killed Frederick Lamar Betty, 39, of Pontiac and injured a 48-year-old Pontiac man who was shot in the foot. Both victims were reportedly hit by gunfire as they walked out of the store at around 7 p.m. that day.
The Oakland Press
Man accused of ethnic intimidation outside synagogue faces additional federal charge
Hassan Yehia Chokr, the Dearborn man charged with ethnic intimidation in connection with an incident outside a Bloomfield Township synagogue, now faces an additional federal charge for allegedly lying on a form when he attempted to buy several firearms. Dawn Ison, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, announced...
The Oakland Press
Judge: No holiday visits with young relatives for fired deputy accused of attempted meet-up with child
A former Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy accused of trying to arrange a meet-up for sex with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl — but wasn’t — has been denied a requested break on his bond conditions for holiday visits with extended family involving kids. At...
The Oakland Press
Hazel Park workplace murder suspect to stand trial
A man accused of fatally shooting a coworker in Hazel Park has been order to stand trial for second-degree murder and related charges. Malik L. Dixon-Lynch, 26, of Sterling Heights is charged the fatal shooting of Raphael Scott-French, 27, of Clinton Township on Oct. 21. Hazel Park 43rd District Judge...
Detroit police searching for suspect in non-fatal shooting who also impersonated police
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who faked being a cop and shot another man during an incident on the city’s east side on Wednesday.
The Oakland Press
Bloomfield Hills woman accused of insurance fraud involving accident survivor
A Bloomfield Hills woman is facing two felony charges in connection with alleged automobile insurance fraud. Cathy Lynn Rice, 60, was arraigned recently in 48th District Court on charges of false pretenses-$1,000 or more but less than $20,000, and insurance-fraudulent acts. The first charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine, and the other is punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a fine of $50.000.
Redford woman charged with stealing $176k while working for roofer in Whitmore Lake
It’s alleged that Kendra Lewis embezzled approximately $176,653 in 2020 and 2021 while she was employed at Big Ike’s Roofing Co. located in Whitmore Lake.
The Oakland Press
Case advances against accused shooter
The case against a Farmington Hills felon accused of shooting another man in Farmington has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam held recently in 47th District Court, Judge Marla Parker determined there was probable cause to advance the case against Matthew Miquel Jones, 40. Jones is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon for the Nov.1 shooting outside a residence at 33230 Slocum Street.
Woman accused of not telling firefighters about toddler inside burning home
DETROIT – A woman accused of not telling firefighters about a toddler who was inside a burning home is charged with three counts of child abuse and expected to go to trial, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The trial is scheduled to start today in Wayne County but could be...
Government Technology
School Lockdown Thwarts Kidnapping Suspect, Cops Say
(TNS) -When school safety procedures fail in a time of crisis, the news spreads far, wide, and fast. When a potential danger is averted, the message isn't always delivered with the same attention. Johnson Early Childhood Center in the Taylor School District in Michigan had its safety measures tested on...
One in custody in fatal shooting at Faurecia plant
A fatal shooting incident took place Wednesday at the Faurecia auto supplier plant in Highland Park. Police say one suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting one of his co-workers.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: More counterfeit money shows up, man arrested; shoplifter steals a radiator; woman charged with assault for spitting on husband’s cousin
A Madison Heights man was arrested Dec. 5 after he tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill at a CVS store. It was the second reported incident of counterfeit money in less than a week. Police were called to the store at 525 E. Fourth Street about 9:45 a.m. A...
Detroit News
Prosecutors: Crumbleys' lying friend shouldn't house couple if freed on bail
Pontiac — Oakland County prosecutors on Tuesday attacked the credibility of proposed living arrangements for James and Jennifer Crumbley if they were to be released on bond, arguing that the person designated to house them had legal issues and is not responsible enough. In a Tuesday court filing, Assistant...
fox2detroit.com
Prosecutor says friend of James, Jennifer Crumbley not fit for them to live with, if given bond
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The parents of Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley are requesting bond and the chance to stay with a friend - but prosecutors say that person is not trustworthy enough, according to court documents. James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested last December hiding out in a Detroit...
fox2detroit.com
Farmington man still hospitalized 6 weeks after ex-wife's boyfriend allegedly shot him
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Six weeks after a Farmington man was shot and critically injured, he still has a long way to go. Kevin Kessler, 46, was shot minutes after calling police Nov. 1 because he believed someone intentionally slashed his tires at a home on Slocum Drive near Farmington Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you’: Brighton student suspended for text
BRIGHTON, Mich. – A 16-year-old student in Brighton has been suspended from school after he texted a classmate, “Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you,” police said. Officials said the text was sent at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 14) to a...
Cop fires weapon at driver during intense police chase through Oakland County
It was a crash that eventually stopped a 46-year-old driver who attempted to flee from police overnight after she lost multiple tires and was fired on by an officer in Oakland County.
She tried to return a credit card. Why did DPD accuse her of stealing it?
A Detroit mother says she was wrongfully arrested after trying to return a lost credit card. What happened next, she says, ruined her life.
Did DPD officers conduct improper interrogation?
Detroit police officers that interrogated and later arrested a woman for credit card fraud may have violated her constitutional rights.
