The Oakland Press

Pontiac man resentenced in Lanard Curtaindoll slaying case

A Pontiac man convicted of murder and then granted a new trial has been resentenced after accepting a plea deal with prosecutors. At a sentencing hearing Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson, Kenneth Hawkins, 53, was sentenced to 6-30 years in prison for manslaughter for the 2018 slaying of Lanard Curtaindoll, an on-again, off-again boyfriend of Hawkins’ daughter, Lakeisha Hawkins. Curtaindoll, 41, was fatally shot and his body was hidden under brush and debris in a Pontiac field until it was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition nearly five months later.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

More than 1 year after slaying, Pontiac murder suspect nabbed

A murder suspect who evaded law enforcement for more than a year was nabbed recently — and is now locked up in the Oakland County Jail, denied bond. Troy Dwayne Santos, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and assault with intent to commit murder for an Oct. 31, 2021 shooting outside Lions Food Market that killed Frederick Lamar Betty, 39, of Pontiac and injured a 48-year-old Pontiac man who was shot in the foot. Both victims were reportedly hit by gunfire as they walked out of the store at around 7 p.m. that day.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Hazel Park workplace murder suspect to stand trial

A man accused of fatally shooting a coworker in Hazel Park has been order to stand trial for second-degree murder and related charges. Malik L. Dixon-Lynch, 26, of Sterling Heights is charged the fatal shooting of Raphael Scott-French, 27, of Clinton Township on Oct. 21. Hazel Park 43rd District Judge...
HAZEL PARK, MI
The Oakland Press

Bloomfield Hills woman accused of insurance fraud involving accident survivor

A Bloomfield Hills woman is facing two felony charges in connection with alleged automobile insurance fraud. Cathy Lynn Rice, 60, was arraigned recently in 48th District Court on charges of false pretenses-$1,000 or more but less than $20,000, and insurance-fraudulent acts. The first charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine, and the other is punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a fine of $50.000.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Case advances against accused shooter

The case against a Farmington Hills felon accused of shooting another man in Farmington has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam held recently in 47th District Court, Judge Marla Parker determined there was probable cause to advance the case against Matthew Miquel Jones, 40. Jones is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon for the Nov.1 shooting outside a residence at 33230 Slocum Street.
FARMINGTON, MI
Government Technology

School Lockdown Thwarts Kidnapping Suspect, Cops Say

(TNS) -When school safety procedures fail in a time of crisis, the news spreads far, wide, and fast. When a potential danger is averted, the message isn't always delivered with the same attention. Johnson Early Childhood Center in the Taylor School District in Michigan had its safety measures tested on...
TAYLOR, MI

