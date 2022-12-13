ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwell at Shelby Farms could bring apartments, single-family homes near park

By Corinne S Kennedy, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
A 71-acre development featuring almost 1,000 residential units is in the works near Shelby Farms Park.

Called Dwell at Shelby Farms, the plan ― an amended version of a previous plan ― calls for a mix of apartments, townhomes and single-family homes, which would have pedestrian access to the massive park and the Shelby Farms Greenline, according to an application submitted to a local planning board.

The project area lies north of the park and Raleigh Lagrange Road and south of the Greenline.

Plans by ownership group Crews Investment Holdings to redevelop the massive property have for years seen little progress. The group is now looking to amend previously submitted development plans to eliminate some of the infrastructure items that have proved cost prohibitive, according to project manager Mike Hammond of Kimley-Horn.

That includes a "3,500 linear foot public boulevard roadway with a 200’ clear span vehicular bridge over a creek," according to Hammond. However, the residential portion of the project remains unchanged.

"The demand for quality residential housing immediately adjacent to Shelby Farms Park and the ShelbyFarms Greenline remains high. These are two of the most sought after amenities in our community andthis development intends to create a neighborhood providing direct pedestrian access to both. With theelimination of some of the internal roadway infrastructure improvements, this development will be ableto proceed forward as originally intended," he wrote in the application.

Plans for the development show three- and four-story apartment buildings as well as amenities like internal trails, multiple pools and clubhouses.

Corinne S Kennedy covers real estate, development and healthcare for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached via email at Corinne.Kennedy@CommercialAppeal.com

The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

