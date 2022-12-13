Read full article on original website
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
House of the Week: A ‘team effort’ was needed to restore this historic Fayetteville house
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. – Looking through the windows of the historic house at 203 East Genesee Street in Fayetteville in 2019, Peter Olson must have wondered what his son Sven was getting him into. Sven, who lives in London and works as a banker, liked to seek out houses in...
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
High school roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse boys swimming sweeps Fayetteville-Manlius (118 photos)
Cicero-North Syracuse boys swimming took home first-place finishes in every event they competed in against Fayetteville-Manlius on Tuesday night in the Nottingham High School pool. However, C-NS head coach Paul Gill said his squad’s 100-85 victory over the Hornets was a complete team effort.
How much snow will CNY get? Plus, Syracuse school district alum named superintendent (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 15)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 21. Winter storm likely to hit today. Hidden Gems of CNY: Not your typical bar food: Some taverns in Central New York are upping their game when it comes to bar food. You might be sipping draft beer in a neighborhood pub, but that doesn’t mean you have to pair it with chicken wings, Chex mix or mozzarella sticks. How about some Spanish octopus with a balsamic drizzle? We found five cozy spots where you can belly up to the bar and fill your belly with surprisingly decent food.
cnycentral.com
Central New York Schools are closing Friday in some areas
We're starting to see early dismissals and cancellations for Thursday evening. The Weather Authority team has been tracking a system moving in Thursday afternoon that will drop snow through Friday evening in Onondaga County and surrounding areas.
Syracuse, more CNY schools closing early or cancelling after-school activities, Thursday Dec. 15
Many Central New York schools have announced early dismissals or the cancellation of after-school activities due to the approaching winter storm. Syracuse - by far the largest with about 20,000 students - announced this afternooon it was cancelling after-school activities for Thursday. Our information comes directly from school officials, school...
$25M business incubator expansion to give dark corner of downtown Syracuse a cool new look
Syracuse, N.Y. – A nearly $25 million expansion of The Tech Garden business accelerator will give a dreary stretch of downtown Syracuse a bright, modern look, planners say. CenterState CEO, which operates the facility, plans to start construction on a two-story addition in the spring of 2023. Completion is expected in the fall of 2024.
How 10 CNY school districts put more sparkle and cheer into the holiday season (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of the biggest holiday traditions in schools across the country is the dressing up of classrooms, hallways and campuses in festive decorations that reflect the themes of the season. Syracuse.com surveyed Central New York districts to show off the cheery displays created by their students and...
Syracuse schools announce new superintendent: He’s one of their own
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Anthony Q. Davis has been named the new superintendent of the Syracuse school district. Davis, who has been the interim superintendent since Superintendent Jaime Alicea retired in June, grew up in the city and graduated from Henninger High School in 1982. In perhaps a nod to Davis’...
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls cross country team
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls cross country team. The runner are chosen by Section III coaches. The coach of the year and four finalists are chosen by the syracuse.com high school sports staff. We have four finalists for MVP. They are Brynn Bernard, South Lewis, Kyleen Brady, Auburn; Kate Putman,...
Winter storm closes schools, knocks out power in Upstate NY -- and it’s not over yet
Syracuse, N.Y. — While Upstate New York has gotten less snow so far than forecast in a winter storm that started Thursday, the wet, sloppy snow that did fall has caused school closings and scattered power outages. And the storm’s not done yet. Dozens of school districts across...
Some Cortland, Chenango & Broome Schools Locked for 2nd Time This Week
For the second time in the course of a week, some schools in the region had their students confined to inside the school buildings while police were investigating possible threats. On December 14, some schools in Cortland, Chenango and Broome Counties, including Norwich, Whitney Point and Chenango Forks were put...
Syracuse needs to know how lucky we are to have Dosa Grill’s north-meets-south Indian food (Dining Out Review)
DeWitt, N.Y. — As usual on a Monday night at dinner time, Dosa Grill was full, with patrons milling about the dinner buffet. Dosa offers a fusion of Northern and Southern Indian food. It’s located in a small plaza at the corner of Erie Boulevard and East Genesee Street in DeWitt. And Syracuse is so lucky to have this place.
SU safety Ja’Had Carter, who led the Orange in turnovers, enters transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has lost another member of its 2022 defensive depth chart to the NCAA transfer portal. Ja’Had Carter, the Orange’s starting boundary safety, entered the transfer portal Thursday. He’s the ninth player overall and fourth off the depth chart to depart the program this offseason.
iheart.com
State Police Looking For Missing Elbridge Woman
Elbridge, N.Y. - State Police are asking for the Public's help in finding a missing Elbridge woman. 59-year-old Susan Mills, was last seen around noon on Monday, leaving her home on Halfway Road in the town of Elbridge. Mills is described as being 5 foot 5 inches tall,130 pounds, with...
We pick, you vote: Who are the Section III girls volleyball MVPs? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY girls voleyball teams have been announced and the finalists for MVP have been named. >> Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls volleyball large school team.
‘Today Show’ reporting live from ‘snowy Syracuse’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Viewers of the Today Show caught a glimpse of a picturesque shot of Syracuse Friday morning. “Let us start in snowy Syracuse,” Savannah Guthrie said on the Friday morning broadcast. NBC reporter Kathy Park was reporting live from Clinton Square to update the country on the...
Today’s obituaries: William Baldwin Jr., 48, life member of Chittenango Fire Department
William Baldwin Jr., 48, of Chittenango, died unexpectedly Thursday, Dec, 8, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica. Born in Syracuse, he was a life resident of Chittenango, according to his obituary. He graduated from Chittenango High School where he played baseball and soccer and then played soccer at Jefferson Community College.
We pick, you vote: Who is the Section III girls cross country MVP? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY girls cross country team has been announced and the finalists for MVP have been named. Readers have the chance to vote on which player they believe had the best season. Readers can vote for the athlete(s) they believe performed the best as many times as they’d like between now and 9 a.m. Saturday. This vote is purely for fun and is a way for fans to voice their opinion on who they believe played the best this season.
Syracuse hasn’t lost to Cornell in more than 50 years, but the Big Red can play (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange will play its last non-conference game of the regular season on Saturday as it hosts Cornell at the JMA Wireless Dome. This will be the 127th meeting between Syracuse and Cornell. Syracuse has played more games against Cornell than any other school except for Colgate (174 games).
