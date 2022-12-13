ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NY

Syracuse.com

How much snow will CNY get? Plus, Syracuse school district alum named superintendent (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 15)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 21. Winter storm likely to hit today. Hidden Gems of CNY: Not your typical bar food: Some taverns in Central New York are upping their game when it comes to bar food. You might be sipping draft beer in a neighborhood pub, but that doesn’t mean you have to pair it with chicken wings, Chex mix or mozzarella sticks. How about some Spanish octopus with a balsamic drizzle? We found five cozy spots where you can belly up to the bar and fill your belly with surprisingly decent food.
SYRACUSE, NY
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls cross country team

Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls cross country team. The runner are chosen by Section III coaches. The coach of the year and four finalists are chosen by the syracuse.com high school sports staff. We have four finalists for MVP. They are Brynn Bernard, South Lewis, Kyleen Brady, Auburn; Kate Putman,...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

State Police Looking For Missing Elbridge Woman

Elbridge, N.Y. - State Police are asking for the Public's help in finding a missing Elbridge woman. 59-year-old Susan Mills, was last seen around noon on Monday, leaving her home on Halfway Road in the town of Elbridge. Mills is described as being 5 foot 5 inches tall,130 pounds, with...
ELBRIDGE, NY
‘Today Show’ reporting live from ‘snowy Syracuse’

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Viewers of the Today Show caught a glimpse of a picturesque shot of Syracuse Friday morning. “Let us start in snowy Syracuse,” Savannah Guthrie said on the Friday morning broadcast. NBC reporter Kathy Park was reporting live from Clinton Square to update the country on the...
SYRACUSE, NY
We pick, you vote: Who is the Section III girls cross country MVP? (poll)

Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY girls cross country team has been announced and the finalists for MVP have been named. Readers have the chance to vote on which player they believe had the best season. Readers can vote for the athlete(s) they believe performed the best as many times as they’d like between now and 9 a.m. Saturday. This vote is purely for fun and is a way for fans to voice their opinion on who they believe played the best this season.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

