Gov. Cooper weighs in on the looming abortion battle at General Assembly
While North Carolina is a southern safe haven now for abortion, it may not be for long.
Cooper: NC General Assembly will ‘eventually’ reach Medicaid agreement
The Senate passed a bill 44-2 in June to expand Medicaid and make a variety of other reforms that Republicans said are aimed at improving healthcare access, including law dealing with hospital competition.
themaconcountynews.com
Macon man convicted for ‘dealing out death’
A Macon County man who ferried fentanyl into this state from Georgia is headed to state prison for trafficking the dangerous drug, District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said. Matthew Levan, 37, recently pleaded guilty in Macon County Superior Court to two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin. Superior Court...
Changes proposed for North Carolina public schools, but state may need to change its constitution first
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A select committee appointed by North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has made six recommendations to change the way public education is administered across North Carolina, including one that would require a constitutional amendment to adopt. That would be a designation that the elected state superintendent of public instruction should lead […]
WLOS.com
Panel examining UNC system governance holds first meeting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A panel asked by Gov. Roy Cooper to recommend changes to how governing boards of the University of North Carolina system and its member schools are chosen has started its work. The commission convened in Raleigh on Wednesday. Cooper unveiled the panel idea last month...
Wbt.com
Pete Kaliner: Verdict in speeding police crash; trouble for Meadows
A jury has convicted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, for the 2017 crash that killed a pedestrian. WSOC-TV reports:. Jurors have convicted a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who hit and killed a college student in his patrol car. In July 2017, Phillip Barker was speeding...
Cuomo steps down as NC Democratic Party executive director
RALEIGH, N.C. — The day-to-day administrator of the North Carolina Democratic Party for the past two election cycles has left the executive director's post. In an email to party leaders this weekend, Meredith Cuomo said she made the decision to leave the job before the November election. At the...
arizonasuntimes.com
Complaints Emerge About Thousands of Newly Found Deactivated Voters Appearing on Voter Rolls Right Before Arizona Republicans Lost
Complaints are circulating that the number of voters on inactive status in Maricopa County increased between April and the general election this year. One of the Republican candidates who believed this may have influenced his race is Christian Lamar, who lost by 1,990 votes in the State House race in Phoenix-area LD 2.
WLOS.com
Asheville police or councilmember Kim Roney -- the debate heats up at council meeting
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emotions ran high at Tuesday’s Asheville City Council meeting. Members of the newly formed Asheville Coalition for Public Safety were there to voice their support for the Asheville Police Department, but there were many others who did not feel the same. The room was...
WLOS.com
Traffic charge against Congressman Madison Cawthorn dismissed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A charge of driving with a revoked license against 11th District Congressman Madison Cawthorn has been dropped. Dashcam video showed a North Carolina state trooper pulling Cawthorn over in Cleveland County on March 3. The trooper reportedly pulled Cawthorn over for driving left of the center line. The traffic stop resulted in the Republican congressman being issued a violation for driving with a revoked license.
The Clayton Tribune
Capt. Talley resigns from Rabun County Sheriff’s Office
Capt. Marty Talley with the Criminal Investigations Division recently turned in his resignation from the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office. Rabun County Sheriff Chad Nichols said in a prepared statement…
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If inflation is getting you down, we’ve got 10 North Carolina counties you may want to give a second thought. SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living. To determine the cost of living, SmartAsset looked at the cost of […]
WYFF4.com
Lawmaker proposes fee for people who move to South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina lawmaker is proposing a fee for people moving to the state. He says it would help offset the cost of growth that taxpayers have been responsible for paying. Sen. Stephen Goldfinch pre-filed the bill ahead of the upcoming legislative session in January. "Really...
'45 ballots cannot just disappear' | Scott County supervisor questions why House District 81 recount totals aren't matching up
Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken is urging the Iowa Secretary of State to investigate why the recount totals of the House District 81 race don't match the candidate-requested recount vote totals. A letter emailed to Secretary Paul Pate and others in his office from Croken Tuesday night comes after not...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville Police confirm with News 13, criminals targeted three downtown Asheville businesses in just a three-week span. The businesses, all located along Patton Avenue, are only 350 feet apart. Police say they have investigated 21 burglaries in 2021; that compared to 32 in 2022, a 52% increase.
Georgia insurance agent convicted of insurance fraud, sentenced to 5 years in prison, officials say
A Suwanee insurance agent was sentenced Monday following a two-year investigation by the Georgia State Board of Workers’ Compensation’s Enforcement Division. Enforcement Division Director Melinda Vigna said in August 2018 she had received complaints that 66-year-old Jeffery Alan Reichel, Sr., a Georgia Licensed Insurance Agent, purchased a minimum premium workers’ compensation insurance policy for his business, Core Business Services Inc.
Sevier County businessman sentenced on tax evasion charges
A Sevier County businessman was sentenced after an investigation found him guilty of not paying his taxes while operating a ranch in Sevierville.
WLOS.com
Police: Woman fatally shoots 2 Mississippi officers; shooter also dead
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (TND) — Two police officers were shot and killed by an unidentified woman early Wednesday when they responded to a call at a motel, according to authorities. The woman killed herself after shooting officers from the Bay St. Louis Police Department at a Motel 6...
FOX Carolina
Upstate woman threw mother’s body in river, stole $68K in Social Security benefits
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman who avoided prison time for local charges connected to the theft of her mother’s Social Security benefits was sentenced on a federal charge. Beth Beamer pleaded guilty to theft of government property after receiving more than $68,900 in Social Security meant for...
WSLS
Virginia Governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff Dec. 13, Dec. 14
RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order following the passing of Virginia House Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Youngkin made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, ordering all flags to be lowered to half-staff immediately in memory and respect of Virginia House Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Campbell served as...
