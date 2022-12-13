ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, NC

themaconcountynews.com

Macon man convicted for ‘dealing out death’

A Macon County man who ferried fentanyl into this state from Georgia is headed to state prison for trafficking the dangerous drug, District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said. Matthew Levan, 37, recently pleaded guilty in Macon County Superior Court to two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin. Superior Court...
MACON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Changes proposed for North Carolina public schools, but state may need to change its constitution first

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A select committee appointed by North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has made six recommendations to change the way public education is administered across North Carolina, including one that would require a constitutional amendment to adopt. That would be a designation that the elected state superintendent of public instruction should lead […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WLOS.com

Panel examining UNC system governance holds first meeting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A panel asked by Gov. Roy Cooper to recommend changes to how governing boards of the University of North Carolina system and its member schools are chosen has started its work. The commission convened in Raleigh on Wednesday. Cooper unveiled the panel idea last month...
RALEIGH, NC
Wbt.com

Pete Kaliner: Verdict in speeding police crash; trouble for Meadows

A jury has convicted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, for the 2017 crash that killed a pedestrian. WSOC-TV reports:. Jurors have convicted a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who hit and killed a college student in his patrol car. In July 2017, Phillip Barker was speeding...
CHARLOTTE, NC
arizonasuntimes.com

Complaints Emerge About Thousands of Newly Found Deactivated Voters Appearing on Voter Rolls Right Before Arizona Republicans Lost

Complaints are circulating that the number of voters on inactive status in Maricopa County increased between April and the general election this year. One of the Republican candidates who believed this may have influenced his race is Christian Lamar, who lost by 1,990 votes in the State House race in Phoenix-area LD 2.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
WLOS.com

Traffic charge against Congressman Madison Cawthorn dismissed

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A charge of driving with a revoked license against 11th District Congressman Madison Cawthorn has been dropped. Dashcam video showed a North Carolina state trooper pulling Cawthorn over in Cleveland County on March 3. The trooper reportedly pulled Cawthorn over for driving left of the center line. The traffic stop resulted in the Republican congressman being issued a violation for driving with a revoked license.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Lawmaker proposes fee for people who move to South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina lawmaker is proposing a fee for people moving to the state. He says it would help offset the cost of growth that taxpayers have been responsible for paying. Sen. Stephen Goldfinch pre-filed the bill ahead of the upcoming legislative session in January. "Really...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville Police confirm with News 13, criminals targeted three downtown Asheville businesses in just a three-week span. The businesses, all located along Patton Avenue, are only 350 feet apart. Police say they have investigated 21 burglaries in 2021; that compared to 32 in 2022, a 52% increase.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia insurance agent convicted of insurance fraud, sentenced to 5 years in prison, officials say

A Suwanee insurance agent was sentenced Monday following a two-year investigation by the Georgia State Board of Workers’ Compensation’s Enforcement Division. Enforcement Division Director Melinda Vigna said in August 2018 she had received complaints that 66-year-old Jeffery Alan Reichel, Sr., a Georgia Licensed Insurance Agent, purchased a minimum premium workers’ compensation insurance policy for his business, Core Business Services Inc.
SUWANEE, GA
WSLS

Virginia Governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff Dec. 13, Dec. 14

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order following the passing of Virginia House Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Youngkin made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, ordering all flags to be lowered to half-staff immediately in memory and respect of Virginia House Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Campbell served as...
VIRGINIA STATE

