Read full article on original website
Related
Argentina's World Cup team brought 1,100 pounds of an herbal drink loved by Messi to Qatar
Yerba mate herbal drink could be the secret behind Argentina and Lionel Messi's success at the World Cup as they seem drink it by the gallon.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Cristiano Ronaldo makes stunning decision on Portugal future after World Cup exit
While Cristiano Ronaldo has likely played his final World Cup game for the Portugal squad, that doesn’t necessarily mean his international playing career is over. According to the Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Ronaldo is intending to return to the national team for the 2024 EUROs in hopes of leading Portugal to its second consecutive victory at the tournament, Despite his lack of involvement during the later stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo is said to be keen on returning to the squad in 2024.
(Video) Superb Fan Footage Captures Lionel Messi's Incredible Assist for Julian Alvarez
Smartphones have changed the way many fans watch top-level soccer matches. Go to any Premier League, Champions League or World Cup game and you will find yourself surrounded by people trying to record various moments of action through their iPhone or Android (other mobile phones are ...
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
‘Real friendship’ – Fans love Kylian Mbappe’s classy gesture to Achraf Hakimi after France KO Morocco from World Cup
KYLIAN MBAPPE wore best pal Achraf Hakimi's match-worn Morocco shirt for France's celebrations after reaching the World Cup final. Goals by Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani saw off the dark horses and set up a date with Argentina in Sunday's finale. One of the key battles was down Morocco's...
The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.
The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
Italy's Berlusconi promises prostitutes for his Monza soccer team
ROME, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi told players of his Monza soccer team he would bring them a bus full of prostitutes if they managed to beat a top Serie A rival, a video published on social media showed on Wednesday.
Luis Suarez lauds his former teammate Lionel Messi for 'never getting tired of showing you are the best in the world' after his sensational performance in Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia in the World Cup semi final
Luis Suarez has heaped praise on his former teammate Lionel Messi after a stunning performance against Croatia in the World Cup semi final, calling him 'incredible.'. Messi gave Argentina the lead with a first half penalty on Tuesday night, but truly stole the show with a spectacular run that saw him burst into the box past a dumbfounded Josko Gvardiol and set up Julian Alvarez for his side's third.
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Cristiano Ronaldo is training alone at his former club Real Madrid while he searches for a new team
The 37-year-old forward is currently without a club, having had his contract terminated by Manchester United in November.
Meet Moroccan soccer superstar Achraf Hakimi
Achraf Hakimi is one of this World Cup’s superstars. The soccer player is of Spanish and Moroccan descent and has made a name for himself over the course of his professional career. Still, the World Cup elevated him to new levels, especially since his team, Morocco, became...
CBS Sports
Argentina vs. France: Thiago Almada is making MLS history at World Cup, and he's earned it
With Argentina's run to the final, Thiago Almada is the first Major League Soccer player to make it to the big game. Atlanta United's attacking midfielder has only logged six minutes as an injury replacement in the squad, but at 21, he is a rising star after being a fixture in youth sides. While other players in MLS have been in World Cup finals before like David Villa, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Kaka, and others, Almada is the first to do so as an active MLS player.
‘Incredible’: Luis Suarez sends Lionel Messi message after guiding Argentina to World Cup final
Luis Suarez has lauded his friend and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi after booking his place in Sunday’s World Cup final.The PSG forward inspired a dominant Albiceleste to a 3-0 victory over Croatia, scoring a penalty and then setting up Julian Alvarez’s second goal at the Lusail Stadium.And former Barcelona teammate Suarez has pleaded with Messi to carry on showing his class on the field ahead of Sunday’s final against France or Morocco.“Never get tired of showing that you are the best in the world,” Suarez said. “The whole world stops to applaud this guy and what he's given to...
Argentina erupts in joy after team reaches World Cup final
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The streets of Argentina turned into a party Tuesday as the national team beat Croatia by a comfortable 3-0 and earned this soccer-crazed South American country a spot in the World Cup final. Fans poured onto the streets of the capital of Buenos Aires...
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Luka Modric Consoled By Sergio Aguero And Angel Di Maria After Croatia's World Cup Dream Dies
Modric was on the verge of tears when he was subbed off in the 81st minute of Croatia's 3-0 loss to Argentina on Tuesday.
23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla
In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
Morocco World Cup wins stir mixed feelings in Western Sahara
LAAYOUNE, Western Sahara (AP) — After the final whistle of every match Morocco won in its history-making World Cup run, crowds poured out of homes and cafes in the biggest city of Western Sahara, celebrating for hours. The revelers included some Sahrawi people, members of an ethnic group that...
England Soccer Legend Hits Out At 'Extraordinarily Racist' U.S. Ahead Of 2026 World Cup
Gary Lineker, now a top commentator for the BBC, admitted the United Kingdom has "got issues" too.
Comments / 0