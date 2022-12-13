ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo makes stunning decision on Portugal future after World Cup exit

While Cristiano Ronaldo has likely played his final World Cup game for the Portugal squad, that doesn’t necessarily mean his international playing career is over. According to the Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Ronaldo is intending to return to the national team for the 2024 EUROs in hopes of leading Portugal to its second consecutive victory at the tournament, Despite his lack of involvement during the later stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo is said to be keen on returning to the squad in 2024.
NBC Sports

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
Daily Mail

Luis Suarez lauds his former teammate Lionel Messi for 'never getting tired of showing you are the best in the world' after his sensational performance in Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia in the World Cup semi final

Luis Suarez has heaped praise on his former teammate Lionel Messi after a stunning performance against Croatia in the World Cup semi final, calling him 'incredible.'. Messi gave Argentina the lead with a first half penalty on Tuesday night, but truly stole the show with a spectacular run that saw him burst into the box past a dumbfounded Josko Gvardiol and set up Julian Alvarez for his side's third.
NBC Sports

2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
HOLAUSA

Meet Moroccan soccer superstar Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is one of this World Cup’s superstars. The soccer player is of Spanish and Moroccan descent and has made a name for himself over the course of his professional career. Still, the World Cup elevated him to new levels, especially since his team, Morocco, became...
CBS Sports

Argentina vs. France: Thiago Almada is making MLS history at World Cup, and he's earned it

With Argentina's run to the final, Thiago Almada is the first Major League Soccer player to make it to the big game. Atlanta United's attacking midfielder has only logged six minutes as an injury replacement in the squad, but at 21, he is a rising star after being a fixture in youth sides. While other players in MLS have been in World Cup finals before like David Villa, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Kaka, and others, Almada is the first to do so as an active MLS player.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

‘Incredible’: Luis Suarez sends Lionel Messi message after guiding Argentina to World Cup final

Luis Suarez has lauded his friend and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi after booking his place in Sunday’s World Cup final.The PSG forward inspired a dominant Albiceleste to a 3-0 victory over Croatia, scoring a penalty and then setting up Julian Alvarez’s second goal at the Lusail Stadium.And former Barcelona teammate Suarez has pleaded with Messi to carry on showing his class on the field ahead of Sunday’s final against France or Morocco.“Never get tired of showing that you are the best in the world,” Suarez said. “The whole world stops to applaud this guy and what he's given to...
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
The Associated Press

Morocco World Cup wins stir mixed feelings in Western Sahara

LAAYOUNE, Western Sahara (AP) — After the final whistle of every match Morocco won in its history-making World Cup run, crowds poured out of homes and cafes in the biggest city of Western Sahara, celebrating for hours. The revelers included some Sahrawi people, members of an ethnic group that...

