Albany, GA

wtvy.com

2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Two deadly shooting incidents in Bainbridge are under investigation, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS). The first happened on Wednesday, around 11:45 p.m., in the 900 block of Anderson Street. Police responded to a shots fired call. Police said one victim, a 19-year-old woman, was deceased, and another was taken to Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

Man sentenced in Grady Co. 2020 murder

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in connection to a December 2020 killing in Grady County, according to officials with the South Georgia Judicial Circuit. Tyreke Dresean Adams pleaded guilty in connection to the death of Sheddrick Hardy. He was sentenced to life in prison.
GRADY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

No injuries reported after 70+ bullets shot at an Albany home, car

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that left no injuries with over 70 bullets being shot at an Albany home and car. The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue. When police responded to the scene, the victim...
ALBANY, GA
wgxa.tv

Four caged in illegal night hunting arrests

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A hunter found himself prey in a manhunt after he and three others were caught illegally hunting deer at night, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. According to a press release from the DNR, a Dooly County Deputy spotted a grey Ford F150...
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Wanted fugitive captured in Sumter County Tuesday

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says that a wanted fugitive is in custody. Tuesday, December 14, SCSO assisted the U.S. Marshal's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in apprehending Alfred Boyd. Boyd was wanted on a warrant out of New Jersey for aggravated assault, simple assault, unlawful possession of a firearm...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Irwin Co. man arrested in wife’s shooting death

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A man is currently behind bars in connection to the shooting death of his wife, according to the Irwin County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO). Bryon Roberts, 48, was charged with felony murder, felony aggravated assault, five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and marijuana possession.
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

GBI investigation leads to meth arrest

PELHAM — The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested Lucius Williams, 39, for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Williams was taken to the Mitchell County...
PELHAM, GA
WALB 10

APD: Missing teen found

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department was asking for help finding a missing teenager with autism. Tyshawn Riley, 13, was last seen in the 500 block of 5th Avenue and was reported missing on Tuesday. He has been found safe.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Pedestrian fatalities on the rise in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The roads are becoming more and more unsafe as pedestrian-struck car accidents are increasing throughout Georgia, including in Thomasville. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said just a week and a half ago, they had a pedestrian-involved accident. “In the last 10 years, there’s been a 54%...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Some complain about Albany’s photo-enforced school zones, city officials disagree

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Albany has received $1.9 million since the school zone speed cameras started fining speeders in 2021, according to Albany Police. City officials say Albany still has a “bad speeding problem,” and the camera enforcement is protecting the safety of not only school students, but everyone, in the initiative to make drivers slow down.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Rollover crash reported on Westover, Westgate

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rush-hour traffic came to a standstill after a rollover crash at the intersection of Westover and Westgate in Albany late Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses at the scene said the driver of a white SUV was turning east onto Westgate when it was T-boned by another SUV going north on Westover.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Mobley Cotton Gin Co., house in Doerun damaged by suspected tornado

Damage is being reported in Doerun Thursday morning after a suspected tornado moved through the area. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Reports after the storm from a storm spotter in the area note that Mobley Gin saw damage, pecan trees are uprooted...
DOERUN, GA
WSAV News 3

Boy, 4, found dead after falling into Georgia river

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy was found dead in southwest Georgia hours after he fell into the Flint River as family members were fishing. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the river swept the boy away after he fell in Sunday afternoon. He told WALB-TV the child’s father jumped in and tried to […]
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

NWS: EF-2 tornado in Doerun leaves damage in its wake

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An EF-2 tornado hit Doerun early Thursday morning, leaving a trail of damage in its wake. The National Weather Service confirmed the storm’s rating Thursday afternoon. Cotton gin damaged. The Mobley Gin Company in Doerun was extensively damaged by the Thursday tornado. The gin is...
DOERUN, GA
WALB 10

New Tifton apartment community getting move in ready

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The new Apex apartment home community is located right off Carpenter Road in Tifton. The newly built luxury apartments took around nine months to construct. Property Manager Mike Garvey said the duplex is now move-in ready and the apartments will be ready at the top of...
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

NWS: EF-2 tornado causes damage in Doerun Thursday

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service, in Tallahassee, confirm that an EF-2 tornado is responsible for damage in Doerun Thursday. The tornado touched down at 5:27 a.m. and lifted five minutes later, almost two miles away, at 5:32 a.m. Meteorologists say that the tornado touched down in a field southwest...
DOERUN, GA

