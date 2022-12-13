Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Two deadly shooting incidents in Bainbridge are under investigation, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS). The first happened on Wednesday, around 11:45 p.m., in the 900 block of Anderson Street. Police responded to a shots fired call. Police said one victim, a 19-year-old woman, was deceased, and another was taken to Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.
WALB 10
Man sentenced in Grady Co. 2020 murder
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in connection to a December 2020 killing in Grady County, according to officials with the South Georgia Judicial Circuit. Tyreke Dresean Adams pleaded guilty in connection to the death of Sheddrick Hardy. He was sentenced to life in prison.
WALB 10
No injuries reported after 70+ bullets shot at an Albany home, car
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that left no injuries with over 70 bullets being shot at an Albany home and car. The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue. When police responded to the scene, the victim...
wgxa.tv
Four caged in illegal night hunting arrests
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A hunter found himself prey in a manhunt after he and three others were caught illegally hunting deer at night, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. According to a press release from the DNR, a Dooly County Deputy spotted a grey Ford F150...
wfxl.com
Wanted fugitive captured in Sumter County Tuesday
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says that a wanted fugitive is in custody. Tuesday, December 14, SCSO assisted the U.S. Marshal's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in apprehending Alfred Boyd. Boyd was wanted on a warrant out of New Jersey for aggravated assault, simple assault, unlawful possession of a firearm...
wfxl.com
Husband arrested for murder after alleged accidental shooting in Irwin County
A man behind bars is being charged with his wife's death in Irwin County. On Sunday December 4, Irwin County deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of Bark Road, in what was reported to the 911 center as an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. ICSO says that victim...
WALB 10
GBI investigation leads to meth arrest
PELHAM — The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested Lucius Williams, 39, for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Williams was taken to the Mitchell County...
WALB 10
APD: Missing teen found
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department was asking for help finding a missing teenager with autism. Tyshawn Riley, 13, was last seen in the 500 block of 5th Avenue and was reported missing on Tuesday. He has been found safe.
WALB 10
Pedestrian fatalities on the rise in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The roads are becoming more and more unsafe as pedestrian-struck car accidents are increasing throughout Georgia, including in Thomasville. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said just a week and a half ago, they had a pedestrian-involved accident. “In the last 10 years, there’s been a 54%...
WALB 10
Some complain about Albany’s photo-enforced school zones, city officials disagree
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Albany has received $1.9 million since the school zone speed cameras started fining speeders in 2021, according to Albany Police. City officials say Albany still has a “bad speeding problem,” and the camera enforcement is protecting the safety of not only school students, but everyone, in the initiative to make drivers slow down.
WAFB.com
4-year-old found dead after falling into Georgia river on family fishing trip
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) – A 4-year-old died after falling into the Flint River during a family fishing trip in Georgia. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the river swept the boy away after he fell in Sunday afternoon. The boy’s dad jumped in to try to save his...
WALB 10
Rollover crash reported on Westover, Westgate
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rush-hour traffic came to a standstill after a rollover crash at the intersection of Westover and Westgate in Albany late Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses at the scene said the driver of a white SUV was turning east onto Westgate when it was T-boned by another SUV going north on Westover.
wfxl.com
Mobley Cotton Gin Co., house in Doerun damaged by suspected tornado
Damage is being reported in Doerun Thursday morning after a suspected tornado moved through the area. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Reports after the storm from a storm spotter in the area note that Mobley Gin saw damage, pecan trees are uprooted...
WALB 10
NWS: EF-2 tornado in Doerun leaves damage in its wake
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An EF-2 tornado hit Doerun early Thursday morning, leaving a trail of damage in its wake. The National Weather Service confirmed the storm’s rating Thursday afternoon. Cotton gin damaged. The Mobley Gin Company in Doerun was extensively damaged by the Thursday tornado. The gin is...
wfxl.com
Decatur County schools resume normal operations after lockdown Thursday morning
Decatur County schools are back to normal status after a lockdown first thing Thursday morning. School officials notified parents and the community that due to an incident in town, BMS, JWP and NBLC were placed on lock down while law enforcement handled the situation they were working on. Administration say...
WALB 10
New Tifton apartment community getting move in ready
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The new Apex apartment home community is located right off Carpenter Road in Tifton. The newly built luxury apartments took around nine months to construct. Property Manager Mike Garvey said the duplex is now move-in ready and the apartments will be ready at the top of...
wfxl.com
