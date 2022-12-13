Read full article on original website
Luke Bryan Gives Health Update on Wife Caroline Following Unexpected Surgery
Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, recently underwent hip surgery. Now, the country singer is giving an update on how she's doing following the ordeal. According to Music Mayhem Magazine, Luke said that his wife is doing "good" after tearing the labrum in her hip. Luke was a guest co-host on...
iheart.com
Luke Bryan's Family Will Change Holiday Plans As Wife Recovers From Surgery
The holiday season might be a bit different for Luke Bryan and his family this year… The “Country On” artist and American Idol judge shared in a new interview that the family will skip their usual ski trip as his wife, Caroline, recovers from hip surgery. Instead, some relatives will visit the country superstar’s family in Nashville, Tennessee.
‘The Voice’ Contestant Bryce Leatherwood Earns Praise From Justin Moore With Performance Of “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away”
This song always hits me hard. If you’ve lost someone close to you, Justin Moore‘s “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” is pretty much guaranteed to bring a tear to your eye as you think about what you would do if you were just able to visit your loved ones who have passed away.
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There
Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Scotty McCreery Caps Off a Banner Year with His New Baby Boy: 'Instant, Unconditional Love'
The country star and wife Gabi share a peek inside their 7-week-old son Avery's nursery as the singer settles into first-time fatherhood With the year winding down, Scotty McCreery is reflecting on the many blessings of the past 12 months — and looking forward to what's to come in 2023. After finding out he'd be a father, the country star and wife Gabi made their happy news public in June, a week after their fourth wedding anniversary. July brought word that his single "Damn Strait" had hit No....
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Lindsey Buckingham’s Ex Said Abuse Was so Bad a Doctor Ordered Her to ‘Leave’ the Fleetwood Mac Star
Lindsey Buckingham’s ex-girlfriend Carol Ann Harris claims he abused her so severely that a doctor told her she had to leave the Fleetwood Mac star.
Kenny Rogers Former Atlanta Mansion is Now Abandoned – See Incredible Photos
Growing up my parents loved Kenny Rogers. I remember them watching him on TV and listening to him on cassette tapes in the truck and car. According to Wikipedia, Kenny Rogers began his recording career in the late 50s, charted more than 120 hit singles, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. Kenny retired from touring in 2018 after a diagnosis of bladder cancer and passed away in 2020 in hospice care.
LeAnn Rimes Forced to Cancel Shows After Vocal Cord 'Bleed' Leaves Her Unable to Sing
LeAnn Rimes has been forced to reschedule two upcoming shows on her JOY: The Holiday Tour after a vocal cord bleed left her "unable to sing." The country singer announced the news in a handwritten note shared with fans on Wednesday, Dec. 7, confirming that her concert at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium will be rescheduled for April 8, 2023 and the Riverside Casino and Golf resort show in Riverside, Iowa will now be on Sept. 29, 2023.
ETOnline.com
Bryce Leatherwood Opens Up About 'The Voice' Win and Making Blake Shelton Proud (Exclusive)
Bryce Leatherwood is the newest winner of The Voice!. The country singer was announced as the winner of season 22 of the NBC singing competition, beating out fellow Team Blake Shelton singers bodie and Brayden Lape, as well as Team Camila Cabello's Morgan Myles and Team John Legend's Omar Jose Cardona for the title.
Elvis Presley: A Freak Accident Caused Graceland’s Hidden Hallway Damage
A freak accident caused damage in the hallway of Elvis Presley's Graceland home located in Memphis, Tennessee.
What’s Up With John Denver’s Children? Meet Zachary, Anna, And Jesse
John Denver, one of the greatest musicians of all time, met his first wife, Annie Martell, in 1966 at a Minnesota concert, and they married soon afterward. Their love life was so sensational that he wrote the ageless ballad “Annie’s Song” for her in just ten minutes while riding a ski lift in Colorado.
Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’
What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
Zac Brown Is Engaged! Meet the Country Star’s Fiancée, Actress and Biker Kelly Yazdi
Love is in the air! Congratulations are in order for country star Zac Brown and actress Kelly Yazdi. The pair are engaged to be married, as reported by PEOPLE. The 44-year-old Zac Brown Band frontman reportedly popped the question "a while ago" while the pair were in Hawaii, with a source telling PEOPLE, "It was very intimate and the couple has kept it very private."
Kirstie Alley Survived by Kids Lillie Price and William True Stevenson: Get to Know Them
Kirstie Alley is survived by her two adopted children, Lillie Price Stevenson and William True Stevenson. The late actress, who died on Monday, December 5, 2022, shares Lillie and William with her second ex-husband Parker Stevenson. Lillie and William, who goes by his middle name, shared a heartfelt statement on...
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover
American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown
Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
EW.com
The Voice finale recap: A new winner is crowned
Last night, finalists Morgan Myles, bodie, Omar Jose Cardona, Bryce Leatherwood, and Brayden Lape gave their closing arguments as to why they deserve to take the The Voice title. Those arguments in the form of song were … well, a mixed bag. One of the big questions heading into the final results show of the season is if Team Blake's three remaining artists are going to split the vote to make way for a Team Camila or Team Legend win or will tonight give us Blake Shelton's ninth win as coach? Only time will tell and you can be sure The Voice is going to take its sweet time before revealing the new winner. In the meantime, we're being treated to a ton of musical performances, including duets with each of the Top Five artists and their respective coach.
Tammy Wynette Lacked Self-Confidence Despite Her Fame, Friends Said: ‘She Never Knew She Was Tammy Wynette’
Some people who knew Tammy Wynette said she lacked confidence sometimes and "never knew she was Tammy Wynette."
American Idol Alums Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard Are Reuniting for 20th Anniversary Tour
Is it 2003 again? Low-rise skirts are back, Katie Holmes wore a minidress over baggy jeans, and Clay Aiken is going on tour with season two American Idol victor Ruben Studdard. This spring Aiken and Studdard are reuniting for a series of performances celebrating the 20th anniversary of their American...
