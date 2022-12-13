Read full article on original website
newyorkbeacon.com
Love Triangle Ends in Baltimore Man’s Fatal Shooting | VIDEO
*TOWSON, Maryland (WBAL) — A love triangle ended in the fatal shooting of a man in Baltimore County, according to police charging documents and court testimony. County police said they charged Timothy Brice, 23, of Woodstock, with first-degree murder and a firearm violation in connection with the fatal shooting on Wednesday of a man in Cockeysville.
Baltimore woman charged in hit and run that left Columbia man dead on I-95
A 63-year-old Baltimore woman has been charged in connection to a deadly hit and run on I-95 that left a Columbia man dead.
Wbaltv.com
Police charge teen in Federal Hill shooting during robbery
Baltimore police arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting two weeks ago. City police said officers arrested a 16-year-old boy on an attempted first-degree murder charge. Police said the charge stems from the Dec. 2 shooting of a 62-year-old man in the 100 block of West Hamburg Street during...
Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot in the back yesterday afternoon in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened on the 3600 Block of South Hanover Street. Shortly after 12:30 pm, a Baltimore Police Officer was on patrol when he heard the sound of a gunshot. The officer responded to the area and found a male victim running away from a suspect armed with a gun. The victim dropped to the ground as the suspect ran away. He had been shot in the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His identity and condition are unknown at this time. The post Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
Girl, 15, charged with stabbing boy, 17, at Hammond High School in Columbia
A 15-year-old girl is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old boy at Hammond High School in Columbia this afternoon.
Man shot multiple times shows up at Baltimore hospital
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting after a 35-year-old man showed up with multiple gunshot wounds at an area hospital. According to police, this morning, patrol officers from the Southern District responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. A 35-year-old male was found with apparent gunshot wounds to the leg once officers arrived at the scene. At this time, the location of the shooting is unknown. Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Man shot multiple times shows up at Baltimore hospital appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Shot Multiple Times In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot late Friday night in Southeast D.C. This incident took place on the 2700 Block of Langston Place. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect and his vehicle. Police responded to a report of gunshots shortly before 11 pm. When they arrived, they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect and his vehicle. If you have any The post Man Shot Multiple Times In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Two men injured in seperate Baltimore shootings walk into hospitals, 6 hours apart
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after two men were shot within six hours in Baltimore and walked into hospitals overnight. On Wednesday at approximately 12:10AM, patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Once at the hospital, officers located a 30-year-old...
Woman Shot During Armed Carjacking in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A woman was shot during an armed carjacking on Monday afternoon. The carjacking happened on the 1400 Block of Newton Street in Northwest D.C. At around 1 pm, a woman sitting in a 2022 Silver Honda SUV was approached by the suspect. The suspect displayed a handgun and told the victim to leave the vehicle. The victim was then shot in the leg by the suspect. The suspect fled the scene in her car. The identity of the victim and her condition are unknown at this time. Shortly after the incident, 29-year-old Tavon Owens of D.C. was The post Woman Shot During Armed Carjacking in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot near Druid Heights Burger King
BALTIMORE, MD – Police responded to the Druid Heights Burger King Monday night at around 6:13 pm for a report of a shooting. Police arrived at the scene at around 6:13 p.m. to the Burger King located at North Avenue and McCulloh Street, where a shooting victim walked in. “Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old male who had been shot in his upper right thigh. The victim’s injury is not life threatening,” the Baltimore Police Department said in a statement. “Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where is being treated.” Detectives believe the victim was shot in the The post Man shot near Druid Heights Burger King appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint in northwest Baltimore
A Lyft driver was carjacked at gunpoint in northwest Baltimore Tuesday. It's the latest in a string of robberies involving ride shares. This one happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Chrysler Avenue. The victim in this case is a 42-year-old woman who was forced out of her car at gunpoint. The incident shocked neighbors in the quiet neighborhood.
WBAL Radio
Scott says it's 'getting to be a little ridiculous' regarding the revolving door of arrests to being released
Mayor Brandon Scott told C4 and Bryan Nehman on Thursday that the police are doing their job by arresting people, but that it's up to the state's attorney's office and judges in the city to make sure those people stop going through the revolving door that allows them back out on the street as soon as they're arrested.
Mayor questions system after repeat offenders arrested in ride-share carjackings in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are seeing more and more ride-share drivers being carjacked.Police made five arrests in two carjackings in Baltimore on Tuesday.Officers responded to a carjacking where a 42-year-old woman had her car stolen at gunpoint on Chrysler Avenue in Northwest Baltimore.There have been nine recent arrests of minors accused of carjackings, according to Baltimore Police Deputy Commissioner Richard Worley.Last week, a Lyft driver who was scheduled to pick up a passenger in South Baltimore was carjacked at gunpoint and forced into his trunk, according to a Baltimore city police report. Worley said, for the most part, these crimes are...
foxbaltimore.com
PHOTOS: 1 person taken to hospital in I-695 Baltimore County crash
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Baltimore County with one person take to the hospital on Friday morning. The crash occurred I-695 Between Exit 28 and Exit 29. As of 4:45AM, crews were working to rescue one person trapped in a vehicle. Once...
9 juveniles arrested in carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers in the Baltimore area
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police announced Wednesday that officers have arrested at least nine juveniles in a series of carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers—along with their customers—in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. "It is organized," Deputy Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "It is usually about five to six suspects. They rob a rideshare driver, and they take their app and start answering calls."Worley said they have closed five cases including three in the city and two in the county.Officers arrested five people in connection with two carjackings in Baltimore City on Tuesday alone. One of those carjackings happened around 3:30 p.m....
Man killed in multiple-vehicle Glen Burnie crash
BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-old man from Severn was killed and three people were injured Thursday night in a multiple-vehicle crash in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to westbound route 100 at southbound I-97 for the crash. Investigators believe a man driving a Honda Accord west on Route 100 lost control and struck a traffic barrier, and a Toyota Corolla behind him swerved to avoid hitting the Honda and struck a concrete barrier on the opposite side of the roadway, police said. Two vehicles slowed to a stop in the road to block traffic, and a passenger of one of those vehicles got out of their car to aid the driver of the Honda.A Honda Civic traveling west approaching the crash struck one of the cars that stopped, and then hit the Honda Accord, police said. The Honda Civic also struck the pedestrian who left their car to help.The driver of the Honda Accord, identified as Jason Tyler Crawford, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota Corolla, the pedestrian, and the driver of the Honda Civic were hospitalized with minor injuries, police said. An investigation is ongoing into the crash.
Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Baltimore County
Imagine starting your car to go to work and you hear a loud rumbling noise coming from it. Then, you look underneath only to see the catalytic converter missing.
D.C. Rapist Captured By Police
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an attempted rape and assault that took place early yesterday morning in Northwest, D.C. The incident took place on the 3300 Block of Northwest D.C. Shortly before 2 am the suspect approached the victim. He displayed a handgun and after assaulting the victim, attempted a forced sex act with the victim. Police arrested the suspect and recovered the handgun. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. According to police, 24-year-old Wilson Rodriguez of D.C. was arrested yesterday and charged with “Assault with The post D.C. Rapist Captured By Police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating shooting in Franklin Square
BALTIMORE, MD – A man was shot multiple times in the area of Lexington Street at Fulton Avenue at around 5:54 pm on Tuesday. Baltimore officers arrived to find an unknown male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds located in a small field in the 300 block of N. Bruce Street. According to police, the victim was transported to an area hospital where he was immediately taken into surgery. His condition is unknown at this time. Prior to going into surgery, the victim told officers that two males dressed in all dark clothing shot him. The post Police investigating shooting in Franklin Square appeared first on Shore News Network.
14-year-old charged for bringing bb gun, weed to Annapolis middle school
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Police in Annapolis have charged a 14-year-old for bringing weed and a bb gun to school on Thursday. The school resource officer at Annapolis Middle School was notified at approximately 12:00 p.m., that a student had been seen walking to school with a BB gun. An unloaded BB gun and a small amount of marijuana were found in the backpack of the student on school grounds. There is no indication that the student made any threats. As a result, charges were brought against the student. The student’s name was not released. The post 14-year-old charged for bringing bb gun, weed to Annapolis middle school appeared first on Shore News Network.
