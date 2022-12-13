ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins takes shot at longtime rival Chris Paul

Times change, and seasons change, but DeMarcus Cousins’ hatred of Chris Paul never changes. The four-time NBA All-Star Cousins appeared this week on the podcast “Outta Pocket” and took a notable swipe at his longtime nemesis Paul. Cousins was debating the top point guards of all-time with the hosts. “Every time I hear a top-five... The post DeMarcus Cousins takes shot at longtime rival Chris Paul appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
hotnewhiphop.com

Clipper Darrell Knocked Out By Security Guard

The incident happened as Clipper Darrell was trying to leave Crypto.com arena. If you are a Los Angeles Clippers fan, then you most certainly know who Clipper Darrell is. He is the team’s most famous fan, and he has been a fixture in the seats at Crypto.com arena. His real name is Darrell Bailey, although his nickname is what most people know him by.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Add 3-Time Eagles DT Anthony Rush; Who'll Stop the Run?

The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins until at least the playoffs due to a pectoral strain suffered in the come-from-behind win over the Houston Texans ... And now the Cowboys need help. As first reported by CowboysSI.com, former Eagles defensive tackle ...
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Says Kobe Bryant Is The Only Player Who Can Compare To Michael Jordan

Allen Iverson always had the utmost respect for his idol Michael Jordan and the man that prevented him from winning an NBA championship, Kobe Bryant. AI had intense duels with these two, always putting up a show against them, seeing closely why they ended up being considered two of the greatest players of all time.
The Daily Memphian

Herrington: Surf’s up! Grizzlies ride wave to top of West

Through more than a quarter-century of existence in two different cities, the Grizzlies franchise has rarely been at the top of the West, and never this late into a season.  Related stories:  Grizzlies shellack Bucks by 41 points Box score: Grizzlies 142, Bucks 101 Is Dillon Brooks intense about everything? The answer is yes.
MEMPHIS, TN
WAFB

WAFB

