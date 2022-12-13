ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

lanereport.com

Community Trust Bank announces moves

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Mark A. Gooch, Vice Chairman, President and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., is pleased to announce that Billie J. Dollins has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President, Central Region President, effective January 3, 2023. Larry W. Jones will retire as the Central Region President from Community Trust Bank on December 31, 2022. Jeffrey Koonce will be the Versailles Market President, a position currently held by Ms. Dollins.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

‘Makes it all worthwhile:’ KSP Post 9 hosts Shop With a Trooper

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Santa is recruiting some help this season, turning the thin grey line into a gift assembly line. Troopers from Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 9 filled Pikeville Walmart Wednesday, inviting students from around the Big Sandy region to take part in the annual Shop With a Trooper event.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

‘Small school, big impact’: Paintsville students to have fruitful Christmas break

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in Paintsville packed their pantries with produce Thursday, each taking home a bag of fruit as a district Christmas gift. ”Our Board of Education has been adamant that we start helping our kids, because of what’s going on with inflation and stuff,” said superintendent David Gibson. “So, this is one way that we can give back to our community- to give back to our students, who we think are some of the best kids in the world.”
PAINTSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Shelby Valley’s Lincoln Billiter announces commitment to Kentucky football

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shelby Valley tight end Lincoln Billiter has announced his commitment to play at Kentucky next season. Billiter is a diverse tight end and linebacker. In his senior season at Shelby Valley, he had two touchdowns, 66 total tackles, including 20 solo, and one interception. He chose Kentucky over Louisville, EKU and several other programs including Harvard and Yale.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Former City Hall donated to the City of Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The former Hazard City Hall, located at 460 High Street, was donated to the city from the Dawahare family, Hazard officials announced in a news release. The building was built by Bailey P. Wootton around 1925, and it is nearly 100 years old!. Wootton was the...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Golden Alert issued for Harlan County man

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Harlan County. Joshua Walden, 31, was last seen leaving The Laurels on Wednesday around 7:00 p.m. Walden was wearing a black coat with a beanie. He was also carrying a snake skin...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Hazard fends off Perry Central 53-50

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a wild night in Memorial Gym on Thursday. Hazard held off a furious second half Perry Central rally to pull out the win 53-50. Landon Smith led the Bulldogs (5-2) with 25 points. Kizer Slone led Perry Central (4-4) with 18 points. Both players played for Knott Central last season.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

EKY fire department receives help from TN group for flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the months following the flood, several Eastern Kentucky fire stations have become a staple in flood relief for countless families across the region. “People, they text me all through the day needing supplies, needing furniture, needing food boxes, and we fulfill what we can, and if we don’t have it, we keep them on the list and when we get it, we call them and they come in,” said Donna Campbell, secretary and treasurer of the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Perry County.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Leslie County road closed due to rock fall

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Leslie County are warning drivers about one road closed due to a rockfall. Officials with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 advised drivers that KY-2009 in Leslie County has been closed Thursday evening at mile point 13 due to the rock fall. It is...
wymt.com

EKY post office opens doors for first time following historic flood

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Four months following the flood that ravaged Eastern Kentucky, a staple within the Hindman community of Knott County has reopened. “I know we’re a small town, but sometimes you do take for granted what you do have, and its so nice to see that coming back and the post office being back is kind of the heart and center of a lot of things, so its wonderful,” said Hindman native Jordan Owens.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Brooke Shayden Proctor

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Brooke Shayden Proctor is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Brooke is a senior at Martin County High School where she has a 4.0 GPA. She is a member of the Beta Club, HOSA, FCCLA, Pep Club and Smile Club, Brooke is also a member of the National Society of High School Scholars and the District Planning Committee.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday evening and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. Thompson, from Louisville, has a long history in Kentucky. Our sister station, WAVE News, followed his story for several years. He was jailed...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WJHL

New restaurant opening in Lebanon, Virginia

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — The Old Mill transformed into Lebanon’s newest eatery: Curklin’s. This full-service restaurant will dish out an array of food, including steak, pasta, chicken and more. Sides include loaded sweet potato fries, fire-roasted corn and pulled pork stuffed potato — to name a few. The Lebanon location marks the restaurant’s second venture […]
LEBANON, VA
z93country.com

Confidence Grows in Major Winter Blast Just before Christmas

The National Weather Service at Jackson says much below normal temperatures are strongly favored between December 21st and 27th across eastern Kentucky. Confidence is increasing for a frigid air mass to drop south from the Arctic in the days leading up to Christmas. The potential exists for temperatures nearing or dropping below 0 degrees with bitter sub-zero wind chills. There will be a chance for some precipitation around Thursday of next week, what type and how much will be determined as the system gets closer.
KENTUCKY STATE

