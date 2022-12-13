Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lanereport.com
Community Trust Bank announces moves
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Mark A. Gooch, Vice Chairman, President and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., is pleased to announce that Billie J. Dollins has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President, Central Region President, effective January 3, 2023. Larry W. Jones will retire as the Central Region President from Community Trust Bank on December 31, 2022. Jeffrey Koonce will be the Versailles Market President, a position currently held by Ms. Dollins.
wymt.com
‘Makes it all worthwhile:’ KSP Post 9 hosts Shop With a Trooper
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Santa is recruiting some help this season, turning the thin grey line into a gift assembly line. Troopers from Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 9 filled Pikeville Walmart Wednesday, inviting students from around the Big Sandy region to take part in the annual Shop With a Trooper event.
wymt.com
‘Small school, big impact’: Paintsville students to have fruitful Christmas break
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in Paintsville packed their pantries with produce Thursday, each taking home a bag of fruit as a district Christmas gift. ”Our Board of Education has been adamant that we start helping our kids, because of what’s going on with inflation and stuff,” said superintendent David Gibson. “So, this is one way that we can give back to our community- to give back to our students, who we think are some of the best kids in the world.”
Pikeville, Kentucky Psychiatrist Charged With Trafficking Heroin
PIKEVILLE, KY. – A Psychiatrist’s office in Pikeville, Kentucky, was being searched by the sheriff’s office earlier on Thursday, which led to an arrest. The office being searched is that of Dr. Jason N. Stamper, a psychiatrist in Pikeville, Kentucky, and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical
wymt.com
‘Shop with a Cop’ event for one organization returns following more than 10 year break
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One law enforcement organization held its first Christmas event for children in more than one decade this week. Officials with the Pine Mountain Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #88 took 12 kids to the Whitesburg Walmart on Thursday morning. The students were selected by...
wymt.com
Shelby Valley’s Lincoln Billiter announces commitment to Kentucky football
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shelby Valley tight end Lincoln Billiter has announced his commitment to play at Kentucky next season. Billiter is a diverse tight end and linebacker. In his senior season at Shelby Valley, he had two touchdowns, 66 total tackles, including 20 solo, and one interception. He chose Kentucky over Louisville, EKU and several other programs including Harvard and Yale.
wymt.com
‘It was just a beautiful day’: Walmart truck drivers deliver toys for EKY students
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Walmart truck driver Kevin Lawson said he heard a commercial on the radio about a toy drive and felt the urge to donate. “Two days before the deadline, I went to the Walmart store in London and bought toys and took out there, and I was the first person that had brought any,” Lawson said.
wymt.com
Former City Hall donated to the City of Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The former Hazard City Hall, located at 460 High Street, was donated to the city from the Dawahare family, Hazard officials announced in a news release. The building was built by Bailey P. Wootton around 1925, and it is nearly 100 years old!. Wootton was the...
wymt.com
High School Scoreboard (Dec. 14)
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a slow day in the mountains, but some teams still found a way to get some wins.
wymt.com
Golden Alert issued for Harlan County man
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Harlan County. Joshua Walden, 31, was last seen leaving The Laurels on Wednesday around 7:00 p.m. Walden was wearing a black coat with a beanie. He was also carrying a snake skin...
wymt.com
‘This is like the Grinch’: Martin County family has Christmas presents stolen in home burglary
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Heather Spence of Inez and her three children were in Tennessee for the weekend, but on Sunday, Spence woke up to a surprise. “I noticed my phone had camera notifications, and one of them said movement was found in my house at like 3:37 a.m.,” said Spence.
wymt.com
Hazard fends off Perry Central 53-50
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a wild night in Memorial Gym on Thursday. Hazard held off a furious second half Perry Central rally to pull out the win 53-50. Landon Smith led the Bulldogs (5-2) with 25 points. Kizer Slone led Perry Central (4-4) with 18 points. Both players played for Knott Central last season.
wymt.com
EKY fire department receives help from TN group for flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the months following the flood, several Eastern Kentucky fire stations have become a staple in flood relief for countless families across the region. “People, they text me all through the day needing supplies, needing furniture, needing food boxes, and we fulfill what we can, and if we don’t have it, we keep them on the list and when we get it, we call them and they come in,” said Donna Campbell, secretary and treasurer of the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Perry County.
wymt.com
Leslie County road closed due to rock fall
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Leslie County are warning drivers about one road closed due to a rockfall. Officials with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 advised drivers that KY-2009 in Leslie County has been closed Thursday evening at mile point 13 due to the rock fall. It is...
wymt.com
EKY post office opens doors for first time following historic flood
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Four months following the flood that ravaged Eastern Kentucky, a staple within the Hindman community of Knott County has reopened. “I know we’re a small town, but sometimes you do take for granted what you do have, and its so nice to see that coming back and the post office being back is kind of the heart and center of a lot of things, so its wonderful,” said Hindman native Jordan Owens.
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Brooke Shayden Proctor
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Brooke Shayden Proctor is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Brooke is a senior at Martin County High School where she has a 4.0 GPA. She is a member of the Beta Club, HOSA, FCCLA, Pep Club and Smile Club, Brooke is also a member of the National Society of High School Scholars and the District Planning Committee.
wymt.com
‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday evening and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. Thompson, from Louisville, has a long history in Kentucky. Our sister station, WAVE News, followed his story for several years. He was jailed...
wymt.com
Knott Central basketball returns home for first game after flood
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a long road, but the Patriots returned home on schedule. With the completion of their new basketball court, Knott Central took on Letcher Central in their first game at home since flood waters invaded the high school back in July. “I think a lot...
New restaurant opening in Lebanon, Virginia
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — The Old Mill transformed into Lebanon’s newest eatery: Curklin’s. This full-service restaurant will dish out an array of food, including steak, pasta, chicken and more. Sides include loaded sweet potato fries, fire-roasted corn and pulled pork stuffed potato — to name a few. The Lebanon location marks the restaurant’s second venture […]
z93country.com
Confidence Grows in Major Winter Blast Just before Christmas
The National Weather Service at Jackson says much below normal temperatures are strongly favored between December 21st and 27th across eastern Kentucky. Confidence is increasing for a frigid air mass to drop south from the Arctic in the days leading up to Christmas. The potential exists for temperatures nearing or dropping below 0 degrees with bitter sub-zero wind chills. There will be a chance for some precipitation around Thursday of next week, what type and how much will be determined as the system gets closer.
Comments / 0