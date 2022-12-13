Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endicott Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Weapons Charge
The Broome County District Attorney says an Endicott man has pleaded guilty to a felony weapons charge. The DA says Roger L. Edwards pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree. This is in relation to a traffic stop in August when Edwards was discovered...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Arrested After String of Shoplifting Incidents
State police say two people were arrested after several shoplifting incidents during this past summer. James Galarneau of Albany and Megan M. Laprade of Massena were both charged with four counts of Petit Larceny, three counts of Conspiracy in the 6th degree, and Scheme to Defraud in the 2nd degree.
Elmira man arrested on drug possession in Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested in Bath after police say they located drugs in the man’s vehicle during a traffic stop. Police say that 32-year-old Richard C. Gildersleeve was arrested Wednesday after police conducted a traffic stop with him in the Super 8 parking lot in Bath. Gildersleeve is being […]
cortlandvoice.com
Homer man sentenced to five years in prison for drug possession
A Homer man was convicted of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a Class-B Felony) and sentenced to five years in prison and two years of post-release supervision on Tuesday at Cortland County Court. Corrie Ryan, 40, pleaded guilty to the felony in October. Back in March of this...
Man arrested following altercation at Unadilla business
On December 14th, New York State Police responded to reports of a physical altercation at the House of Consignment on Main Street in the Village of Unadilla.
whcuradio.com
Cortland woman charged with 5 felonies
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman faces five felonies in Cortland City Court next month. An investigation by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services found that 38-year-old Tanesha Bennett lied about her residency and household composition. As a result, she received more than $5,700 in fraudulent benefits from January 2022 through October 2022. She is charged with welfare fraud, grand larceny, and three counts of offering a false instrument for filing. She was arraigned in Cortland City Court on her arrest date. She will reappear on January 18, 2023.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
One Injured, One Charged After Accidental Shooting in Andes
State police say one person was injured and another has been charged after an accidental shooting in Delaware County. According to state police, troopers responded to a Beech Hill Road residence on December 14th for a report of shots fired. An investigation revealed that a 62-year-old woman accidentally discharged a...
Binghamton Man Found With Weapons, Drugs in Stolen Vehicle
A Binghamton man is facing a long list of charges after Broome County Sheriff’s officials say they found him driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Syracuse November 23 and he tried to run away from them. Deputy Jerad Hand noticed the stolen vehicle at around...
Sidney man arrested for felony assault with saucepan
In the early morning hours of December 12th, New York State Police were dispatched to an apartment on State Highway 8 in Unadilla for an alleged assault.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michelle Simons
Michelle Simons is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Simons has violated the terms of her probation. Simons was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Simons is 23 years old. Simons brown hair and eyes. Simons is 5’5″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The...
NewsChannel 36
Several Inmate Attacks Against Officers at Elmira Correctional Facility
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Six officers were injured during the first two weeks of December in three separate attacks at the Elmira Correctional Facility. The first assault occurred on December 2nd. According to NYSCOPBA, a staff member asked an inmate to leave his cell. The union said the inmate refused,...
Clunk! New York State Man Charged In Saucepan Attack
No compliments to the chef here. This might be a case where at least one person needs to lay off the sauce, so to speak. Offcials responded to an early morning phone call that brought them to an apartment in New York state recenlty. New York State police say a person ended up being taken to a nearby hospital after they were struck multiple times in the head. Police say one suspect was charged with assault in the second degree, a class D felony.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Sidney Man Charged with Assault
A Sidney man has been charged with assault following an incident in Unadilla. Peter T. Tarallo, 26 was charged with the class D felony of Assault in the second degree. This comes after police say they were dispatched by Otsego County 9-1-1 at approximately 1:56 on the morning of December 12, 2022 to reported assault at an apartment on State Highway 8, in the town of Unadilla.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Chenango Forks Man Charged with Grand Larceny After Failed Renovation
A Chenango Forks man is facing Grand Larceny charges after police say he failed to complete a renovation project and took money. Sixty-two year-old Thomas B. Brick has been arrested on two counts of a class D felony of Grand Larceny in the second degree. Police say they were contacted...
Late-night dispute results in fight, assault charges
ITHACA, N.Y.—One man is in custody after an argument over loud music turned violent around 3 a.m. Monday morning. Sgt. Michael Meskill of the Ithaca Police Department announced that police were called to an apartment building on West Seneca Street for a report of a dispute over loud music.
whcuradio.com
Cortland County man charged with assault
MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Marathon man is facing charges. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Mill Street in the Village of Marathon on December 8th for a report of a disturbance. Officers arrested 19-year-old Jacob Foster after they say he struck someone with a weapon during a fight, causing injuries and damaging their glasses in the process. He faces felony assault and two misdemeanors in Marathon Town Court on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Marathon man arrested for felony assault
On December 8th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence on Mill Street in Marathon for a reported disturbance.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Charged After Stolen Vehicle Observed in Binghamton
A Binghamton man is facing several charges after a vehicle reported stolen out of Syracuse was spotted in the city. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, the vehicle was spotted on Broad Avenue near Bevier Street. The vehicle in question was reported as stolen out...
wxhc.com
McGraw Man Arrested for Drug Charges Arrested Again After Threatening Victim
The Cortland County Sheriff has arrested a McGraw man again on December 8th after he intimidated a victim or witness from an investigation dating back to December 1st. Officer’s arrested 47 year old Chester L. Burdick again and charged him with Intimidating a Victim or Witness in the 3rd degree, a Felony. He was arraigned and remanded to the Cortland County Jail where he is now being held without bail. Burdick is expected to reappear in Cortlandville Town Court at a later date.
whcuradio.com
Cortland Police make arrest in September burglary investigation
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is arrested after a 6-week investigation. 28-year-old Santo Oliver was arrested Friday by Cortland City Police in relation to a September burglary. Authorities responded to a reported theft at 78 Homer Avenue on September 29th and found that several items were stolen. It was discovered that one of those items was sold to a local pawn shop by Oliver. Santos was interviewed by authorities and arrested. He is charged with felony falsifying business records and misdemeanor possession of stolen property.
