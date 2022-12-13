ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A tale of two paper mills, new plant shop, new salon and more

By Caitlin Shuda, Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
Happy Tuesday and welcome to the Streetwise Newsletter!

I recently worked with my colleague, Becky Jacobs, to dive into a tale of two mills that stand five miles apart. The paper mills in Biron and Wisconsin Rapids were aligned for about 100 years, both operating as part of Consolidated Water Power and Paper Co., then Stora Enso Oyj and NewPage. The Biron mill was then sold to Catalyst Paper Holdings and then Nine Dragons Paper, its current owner. Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Rapids mill was part of NewPage's sale to Verso, who merged with BillerudKorsnäs AB, a Swedish company that now goes by Billerud. Becky and I looked at where the two paper mills stand now. One company invested in converting its operations to produce materials in higher demand. The other shut down most of its local operations.

Becky also talked to Wisconsin women who work in the paper industry, making up 26.4% of people who worked in the paper manufacturing and printing industry in 2021.

I also took a look at some business news in the Wisconsin Rapids area. The Groovy Plants opened last month at 1810 Baker Drive in Wisconsin Rapids, offering a variety of plants, pots, crystals, candles and more. Rebel Beauty Collective opened at 3410 Bohn Drive in Grand Rapids, offering services focusing on lashes, nails, makeup, waxing and hair services, including barber and extensions. The Fantasy Costume and Party Shoppe celebrated a grand opening last month at 6421 State 13 S. in Saratoga.

Last month, I reported that Sonoco would end its tube and core operations at its facility at 800 Fremont St. in Wisconsin Rapids. The company told me it told its employees about the decision to shut down operations Nov. 17 and said the decision was driven by inflation, as well as "excess machine and facility capacity" throughout the organization. Last week, the company filed a notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development that 70 employees would be laid off as part of the closure. Layoffs are expected to begin March 31.

Marshfield Clinic Health System announced Monday Dr. Susan Turney will step down as CEO of the organization in September 2023. According to the announcement, Turney is the company's first CEO and has served in the role since September 2014.

If you have any questions or tips for future stories, send them my way at cshuda@gannett.com. If you’re interested in my colleagues’ or my coverage, please consider subscribing to the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune or the Stevens Point Journal.

Who is Streetwise?

I’m Caitlin Shuda, the Streetwise reporter for the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune and the Stevens Point Journal. If you’re interested in openings, closings, relocations, expansions and major developments, Streetwise has it covered.

