ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

No. 22 Wisconsin 78, Lehigh 56

LEHIGH (4-5) Alamudun 2-5 0-0 4, Parolin 3-7 0-0 6, Higgins 7-11 0-0 15, Taylor 7-10 2-2 18, Whitney-Sidney 4-8 0-0 8, Fenton 0-3 0-0 0, Betlow 1-3 0-0 3, Sinclair 0-1 0-0 0, Knostman 0-0 0-0 0, Momah 1-2 0-0 2, Chebuhar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 2-2 56.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy