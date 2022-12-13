ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Confirms Split From Estranged Husband Kody After 32 Years Of Marriage, Admits She Had No Say

It's really over! After 32 years of an up-and-down marriage, Meri Brown confirmed she and Kody Brown have called it quits.The Sister Wives stars addressed the status of their relationship in a clip from the upcoming Sister Wives: One-on-One special released on Thursday, December 15. Following the Brown patriarch's admission that, "I don’t really considered myself married to Meri,” his first wife confessed she had no say in the end of their union — noting: "I have never heard him say that to me."“If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me," Kody...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Confesses She Feels Like 'A Mess' Some Days After Divorcing Kody Brown

Christine Brown is getting real about mom life after leaving the father of her children last year.On Tuesday, December 6, the Sister Wives star took to Instagram to confess she sometimes feels overwhelmed in her day-to-day life while sharing a photo of herself sitting on a stoop smiling with her hand in her hair."Some days I feel like a mess! I just run around all day and at the end of the day I have no idea what I’ve done!" Christine captioned her social media upload, adding, "#exhausting #mess #noidea #momlife."'SISTER WIVES' ROBYN BROWN DECLARES 'COLLATERAL DAMAGE' FROM CHRISTINE LEAVING...
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Claims Fans Are Coming at Her Amid Christine and Kody’s Split, Teases Christine’s Final Move

The fallout continues. Meri Brown revealed how Christine Brown’s split from Kody Brown has negatively affected her own life in an upcoming episode of Sister Wives. “As the news about Christine leaving has been more public, and has spread, more and more people know about it,” Meri, 51, explained in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from […]
Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Doesn’t ‘Want to See’ Ex-Wife Christine Brown ‘Ever Again’: ‘I’m Done’

A harsh ending. Sister Wives star Kody Brown has had enough of ex-wife Christine Brown following their drama-filled divorce. “I don’t want to see Christine ever again,” Kody, 53, angrily told the camera during an emotional episode of Sister Wives, set to air on Sunday, November 20. “I don’t want to think about her. I don’t want to drive past this house ever again and mourn this. I don’t want to sit and be in this place again. I don’t want to deal with this at all.”
