Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Confirms Split From Estranged Husband Kody After 32 Years Of Marriage, Admits She Had No Say
It's really over! After 32 years of an up-and-down marriage, Meri Brown confirmed she and Kody Brown have called it quits.The Sister Wives stars addressed the status of their relationship in a clip from the upcoming Sister Wives: One-on-One special released on Thursday, December 15. Following the Brown patriarch's admission that, "I don’t really considered myself married to Meri,” his first wife confessed she had no say in the end of their union — noting: "I have never heard him say that to me."“If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me," Kody...
toofab.com
Mauricio Umansky Spills on Kyle, Kathy and Lisa Drama: 'I Went to Bed and Then All The S--t Happened'
"The truth is that they really have not spoken since all of this has gone down" Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Unmasky was put in the hot seat about what he does or doesn't know about Kathy Hilton's alleged meltdown in Aspen -- and the fallout involving both his wife and Lisa Rinna.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Accuses Kody of 'Using' Her for Her Money as He Says He Feels 'Disrespected'
Housing continues to be a sore subject in the Brown family on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. After Christine Brown leaves town for her new home in Utah, the sale of her old house falls through. Kody is keen on finding a way to keep the house in the family,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Leaves Husband Kody 1 Year After Christine Split: She ‘Outgrew Him’
Calling it quits! After months of on-camera tension and rumors of a possible breakup, Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown has officially ended her marriage to Kody Brown, In Touch confirmed. “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source tells In Touch,...
‘Sister Wives’ Opinion: Kody Brown Doesn’t Actually Love Robyn Brown More
Sister Wives fans and the Brown family have all suggested Kody Brown is only in love with Robyn Brown, and that's why he's abandoned plural marriage. Is it about love, though?
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives': Kody's 'Begging' Janelle for a Closer Relationship But Says She's Rejecting Him for Christine
After Kody Brown's marriage with Christine has officially ended, his other marriages seem to be suffering on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. The main source of tension for the Brown family patriarch is his second wife Janelle Brown's support of Christine amid their divorce. "I'm begging Janelle for a closer...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Stars Christine and Robyn Brown Reunite at the Birth of Mykelti Padron's Twins
Sister Wives stars Christine and Robyn Brown have put aside their differences in order to support Christine and Kody Brown's daughter, Mykelti Padron, at the recent birth of her twin sons, Archer and Ace Padron. The 26-year-old welcomed her second and third kids earlier this month with both her biological...
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Confesses She Feels Like 'A Mess' Some Days After Divorcing Kody Brown
Christine Brown is getting real about mom life after leaving the father of her children last year.On Tuesday, December 6, the Sister Wives star took to Instagram to confess she sometimes feels overwhelmed in her day-to-day life while sharing a photo of herself sitting on a stoop smiling with her hand in her hair."Some days I feel like a mess! I just run around all day and at the end of the day I have no idea what I’ve done!" Christine captioned her social media upload, adding, "#exhausting #mess #noidea #momlife."'SISTER WIVES' ROBYN BROWN DECLARES 'COLLATERAL DAMAGE' FROM CHRISTINE LEAVING...
Christine Brown Reveals There Is More ‘Sister Wives’ to Come.: Will It Feature Less of Kody and Robyn, Though?
'Sister Wives' fans can look forward to at least one more season. Christine Brown confirmed she was filming for the show in her Utah home.
Rebel Wilson Shared What It Was Like To Use A Surrogate And Opened Up About Her Struggle With IVF
"All 18 eggs that I had, none of them worked. I was like, 'Oh my god.' It was such an emotional roller coaster."
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Claims Fans Are Coming at Her Amid Christine and Kody’s Split, Teases Christine’s Final Move
The fallout continues. Meri Brown revealed how Christine Brown’s split from Kody Brown has negatively affected her own life in an upcoming episode of Sister Wives. “As the news about Christine leaving has been more public, and has spread, more and more people know about it,” Meri, 51, explained in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from […]
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Reveals What Would Have Convinced Her to Stay with Kody Brown
Christine and Kody Brown divorced more than a year ago. While Christine was done when she moved, something could have made the 'Sister Wives' star stay.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Wonder if Janelle Brown Is the ‘Real Secret Villian’ of the Brown Family
Janelle Brown is the "logical" one in he Brown family. Not all 'Sister Wives' fans are convinced of that, though.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Attends Daughter’s Birthday Celebrations Without Kody Amid Split Rumors
Where’s Kody? Sister Wives star Janelle Brown celebrated her daughter Savanah’s 18th birthday without her husband, Kody Brown, amid split rumors. “My baby is 18!” Janelle, 53, wrote along with a video that captured Savanah’s “early celebration” for her...
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Explains Why She Wanted to Be a Third Wife in New Podcast Interview
Christine Brown always wanted to be a third wife. Now she isn't a polygamist at all. The 'Sister Wives' star explained her thinking in a new podcast interview.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives': Janelle Argues With Kody Over Not Wanting to Live in Christine's House (Exclusive)
Things are still tense between Kody Brown and his second wife, Janelle, on this week's Sister Wives. In ET's exclusive sneak peek clip, Kody is trying to convince Janelle to buy his ex, Christine's, old house after her sale falls through -- but Janelle isn't interested. "I want a house,"...
Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" Finally Has A Teaser Trailer, And There Are So Many Great Details Already
The first trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is finally here, and I literally can't contain my excitement.
Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Doesn’t ‘Want to See’ Ex-Wife Christine Brown ‘Ever Again’: ‘I’m Done’
A harsh ending. Sister Wives star Kody Brown has had enough of ex-wife Christine Brown following their drama-filled divorce. “I don’t want to see Christine ever again,” Kody, 53, angrily told the camera during an emotional episode of Sister Wives, set to air on Sunday, November 20. “I don’t want to think about her. I don’t want to drive past this house ever again and mourn this. I don’t want to sit and be in this place again. I don’t want to deal with this at all.”
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0