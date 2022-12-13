ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Earnhardt streak continues: Jeffrey gets full-time Xfinity Series ride for 2023

By Ken Willis, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago

It’s been 44 years since NASCAR opened a racing season without an Earnhardt behind the wheel in one of its national divisions.

That streak continues in 2023, with Jeffrey Earnhardt announcing a full-time ride in the Xfinity Series. The 33-year-old son of Kerry Earnhardt, nephew of Dale Earnhardt Jr ., and grandson of the late Dale Earnhardt, will pilot the No. 44 Chevrolet for Alpha Prime Racing.

“They are making major moves to strengthen their program and they made me feel welcome,” Earnhardt said. “I’m fortunate to have my sponsors from last season continuing their support and we’ve got some new partners on board. I’m looking forward to putting on that bow-tie and leading this team to their first victory next season.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=032KYL_0jhB5GQy00

HAILIE DEEGAN: Hailie Deegan got the votes, but now she needs a ride; Ford Performance looks for a fit

NEW ERA: NASCAR's little bother IMSA delivers a French kiss to hybrid auto power | KEN WILLIS

75th anniversary: NASCAR hit the road 75 years ago with Big Bill France at the wheel | KEN WILLIS

It would also be a first victory for Earnhardt, who’s actually a fourth-generation racer — great-grandfather Ralph was a short-track ace throughout the Carolinas who also entered 51 NASCAR races between 1956-66.

Jeffrey Earnhardt has raced in all three national levels of NASCAR — Cup (76 starts), Xfinity (144) and Trucks (10). His best career finishes have come in the Xfinity Series, where he finished third at Charlotte in 2019 and second last year at Talladega after winning the pole.

Alpha Prime Racing is owned by Tommy Joe Martins and Caesar Bacarella. The team also fields a No. 45 Chevy, which will be driven next season by Ryan Ellis and Sage Karam.

“We’re so excited to have Jeffrey with us next season,” Martins said. “Jeffrey has been a competitor and a friend to me for a few years now. When Caesar and I started this team last year, we both talked about having Jeffrey at the top of our roster — so to see this all come together for 2023, he and I both feel like we finally got our guy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LAdU9_0jhB5GQy00

Jeffrey Earnhardt's 2023 season will start at Daytona, where the family name is practically on the mailbox in Victory Lane. Grandpa Dale won 34 total races at Daytona, including his long-sought Daytona 500 in 1998. "Uncle Junior" won 15 times at Daytona, including a pair of 500s. His father Kerry made 13 career starts at Daytona, with a 14th-place Xfinity Series finish being his best showing.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Earnhardt streak continues: Jeffrey gets full-time Xfinity Series ride for 2023

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Legendary NASCAR Driver Itching To Return To Track

Red Farmer is currently recovering from double pneumonia, but that won't stop him from thinking about Talladega Superspeedway. Farmer, 90, told WVTM-TV that he's "itching" to get prepared for the Ice Bowl in January. It would be his 75th Ice Bowl. However, the NASCAR legend must put all his focus...
Sportscasting

New Report Reveals Denny Hamlin Called Out by Ross Chastain Early in Pair’s Conflict, and JGR Driver Won’t Like What Watermelon Farmer Had to Say

Denny Hamlin got called out by Ross Chastain early in their conflict, according to a new report, with the Trackhouse driver admitting he knew the three-time Daytona 500 winner wouldn't ever retaliate. The post New Report Reveals Denny Hamlin Called Out by Ross Chastain Early in Pair’s Conflict, and JGR Driver Won’t Like What Watermelon Farmer Had to Say appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Autoweek.com

Report: Michael Andretti May Be 'Close' to F1 Team Deal

Michael Andretti is hoping the green light for his Formula 1 team aspirations will be "a nice Christmas present." The head of the Andretti Autosport empire and former McLaren F1 driver is trying to convince F1, the FIA and the existing teams to approve an 11th team entry. It would be financed in part by Group 1001—a financial services company that already sponsors Andretti's NTT IndyCar Series team via the Gainbridge brand.
insideevs.com

NASCAR Team Builds Electric Stock Car, But Not For Racing

The number of electrified racing series grows slowly but surely around the world. However, all are new EV racing series that started from scratch. So far, none of the major traditional series have gone all-electric, even though some of them added electric spinoff series or welcomed electric race cars in special classes. Assuming all motor racing series will eventually go all-electric, it's probably safe to say that NASCAR will be the last one to make the transition.
Sportscasting

Tyler Reddick Throws Subtle Shade at Richard Childress Racing When Talking About His Reason for Moving to 23XI Racing

Tyler Reddick appeared on the Door Bumper Clear podcast this week, where he talked about the reasons he's joining 23XI Racing and threw some shade at Richard Childress Racing in the process. The post Tyler Reddick Throws Subtle Shade at Richard Childress Racing When Talking About His Reason for Moving to 23XI Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
TYLER, TX
MotorTrend Magazine

Roadkill’s 426 Hemi-Powered AMC Gremlin Is Freiburger’s Dream Street Freak

Earlier this season on Roadkill, Mike Finnegan stole a car. It wasn't really stealing, he just coordinated the transportation of David Freiburger's 1975 AMC Gremlin from the dreaded MotorTrend project car storage lot in Southern California (where somehow Roadkill project cars seem to deteriorate faster than in less-hospitable climates) to his home in Georgia. The 426 Hemi-powered Street Freak had been sitting, wounded and nearly forgotten, for a couple years after its last Roadkill road trip—also its first road trip after being transformed into the "Hemi Gremmie"—and Freiburger wasn't sure when (or if) he was going to get to rebuilding the titular Hemi engine.
GEORGIA STATE
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy