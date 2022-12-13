Earnhardt streak continues: Jeffrey gets full-time Xfinity Series ride for 2023

It’s been 44 years since NASCAR opened a racing season without an Earnhardt behind the wheel in one of its national divisions.

That streak continues in 2023, with Jeffrey Earnhardt announcing a full-time ride in the Xfinity Series. The 33-year-old son of Kerry Earnhardt, nephew of Dale Earnhardt Jr ., and grandson of the late Dale Earnhardt, will pilot the No. 44 Chevrolet for Alpha Prime Racing.

“They are making major moves to strengthen their program and they made me feel welcome,” Earnhardt said. “I’m fortunate to have my sponsors from last season continuing their support and we’ve got some new partners on board. I’m looking forward to putting on that bow-tie and leading this team to their first victory next season.”

It would also be a first victory for Earnhardt, who’s actually a fourth-generation racer — great-grandfather Ralph was a short-track ace throughout the Carolinas who also entered 51 NASCAR races between 1956-66.

Jeffrey Earnhardt has raced in all three national levels of NASCAR — Cup (76 starts), Xfinity (144) and Trucks (10). His best career finishes have come in the Xfinity Series, where he finished third at Charlotte in 2019 and second last year at Talladega after winning the pole.

Alpha Prime Racing is owned by Tommy Joe Martins and Caesar Bacarella. The team also fields a No. 45 Chevy, which will be driven next season by Ryan Ellis and Sage Karam.

“We’re so excited to have Jeffrey with us next season,” Martins said. “Jeffrey has been a competitor and a friend to me for a few years now. When Caesar and I started this team last year, we both talked about having Jeffrey at the top of our roster — so to see this all come together for 2023, he and I both feel like we finally got our guy.”

Jeffrey Earnhardt's 2023 season will start at Daytona, where the family name is practically on the mailbox in Victory Lane. Grandpa Dale won 34 total races at Daytona, including his long-sought Daytona 500 in 1998. "Uncle Junior" won 15 times at Daytona, including a pair of 500s. His father Kerry made 13 career starts at Daytona, with a 14th-place Xfinity Series finish being his best showing.

