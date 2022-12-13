ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lasalle, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX 2

Homicide suspect arrested after high-speed police chase

ST. LOUIS – Several local police departments were involved in a high-speed chase from St. Louis County into the city Thursday morning. A suspect wanted for a homicide was eventually taken into custody. Officers were chasing the SUV from south St. Louis County into St. Louis City. There were several attempts to stop the vehicle […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police Investigates Hit-and-Run Fatal Crash

Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 Special Agents are investigating a hit-and run fatal crash that occurred in the evening hours of December 14, 2022, at US Route 36 and Salem School Road in Macon County. On December 15, 2022 at approximately 7:00 a.m., the Macon...
MACON COUNTY, IL
wsplradio.com

LaSalle Police Department investigating burglaries in LaSalle

LASALLE – The LaSalle Police Department and area authorities are searching for individuals involved in recent residential burglaries in LaSalle. According to the LaSalle Police Department, on Monday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., police received a report of a ruse burglary that occurred in the 1700 block of Prospect Avenue and an attempted ruse burglary in the 1800 block of Campbell Avenue. Police say in both incidents, elderly residents were approached by two to three male subjects wearing workman-like attire claiming to be with the power company. The men allegedly stole currency and jewelry. The LaSalle Police Department says detectives are working with other police departments who have had similar incidents. Authorities say to stay vigilant, especially around the holidays. If anyone has any information or possible video surveillance footage of the suspects, contact the LaSalle Police Department.
LASALLE, IL
FOX 2

Illinois animal-cruelty suspect faces 7 more charges

Seven more felony charges of animal cruelty have been filed against a 59-year-old Sherrard, Ill., woman who is a suspect in an animal-hoarding case. Karen Plambeck is a suspect in one of the biggest animal hoarding cases ever discovered in Illinois. In August, officials rescued nearly 200 dogs from a home in Sherrard. On Monday, […]
SHERRARD, IL
1520 The Ticket

Illinois Man Arrested For Passing Out In Popular Burrito Joint

If you party a little too hard, passing out in a restaurant is not where you want to end up. Many People Have Experience A Way Too Drunk Moment In Their Lives. Many of us have been in a similar situation in our lives. We are out partying with friends and having a really good time. Maybe, a little too much fun. Unfortunately, it leads to getting drunk. Probably way too wasted. We do not head home before it is too late. There are some bad decisions made. You end up passing out somewhere that is not appropriate. Hopefully, you do not get arrested. If you do, well, you are not the first and will not be the last.
ILLINOIS STATE
Field & Stream

Eight Men Arrested in Illinois for Illegally Hunting Deer Over Bait

Eight men have been arrested in southern Illinois for hunting deer and turkeys over illegal bait stations, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) said in a press release. The men, some of them non-residents, were also cited for the illegal take and possession of deer and turkey, hunting with falsified permits, unlawful transport of weapons, failure to use blaze orange, and a slew of other hunting-related infractions.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Opponents of proposed Illinois gun ban testify, more hearings expected

(The Center Square) – Opponents of a proposal to ban certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines in Illinois offered their opinions of the legislation during a House hearing Thursday. Just as at the first hearing on Monday for House Bill 5855, the second hearing also featured advocates pushing for a...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: Arbiter sides with Carbondale's COVID-19 vaccine mandate; Chicago approves Bally's casino bid

Arbiter sides with Carbondale's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. An arbitrator has sided with an Illinois city on its COVID-19 vaccine policy. The policy requires employees of the city of Carbondale to be fully vaccinated against the virus. The decision found that city officials had the right under the Management Rights clause of the collective bargaining agreement. The policy required all employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15, 2021, or provide evidence from a licensed medical provider for an exemption.
CARBONDALE, IL
97X

It Is Illegal To Throw These 8 Things Away In Illinois

There are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
ILLINOIS STATE

