ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
datafloq.com

India’s HCL Tech drops most since mid-Jan on downbeat revenue outlook

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd fell nearly 7% on Friday, in their sharpest intraday drop since mid-January, after the IT services firm warned furloughs and spending cuts by clients in the key U.S. market could hurt its revenue outlook. The IT industry, which saw demand sky-rocketing during the...
NASDAQ

Singapore Stock Market May Extend Thursday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Thursday wrote a finish to the two-day slide in which it had slumped more than 49 points or 1.3 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,235-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday. The global forecast...
US News and World Report

India Inflation Likely Softened to Nine-Month Low in November: Reuters Poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India consumer price inflation likely cooled to a nine-month low of 6.40% in November mainly due to a moderation in food prices, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Inflation has stayed above the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India's 2%-6% tolerance band all year...
kalkinemedia.com

LIVE MARKETS-STOXX on track for first weekly loss in two months

Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at . STOXX ON TRACK FOR FIRST WEEKLY LOSS IN TWO MONTHS (0745 GMT) European equity markets are set to gain about 0.5% at the open, futures indicate,...
kalkinemedia.com

Australia, NZ dlrs buoyed by improved risk appetite

SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars trended higher on Friday as a slight rebound in global stocks bolstered risk sentiment, although the pair could come under pressure as markets look to upcoming central bank meetings including the Federal Reserve. The Aussie hit a four day...
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Is 19% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 19.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 8 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,587.47. Investing in the Hang Seng Index isn’t for everyone. However, the index’s performance is an important barometer of the overall stock market in Hong Kong, which is one of the world’s largest equities markets. The index is the most widely quoted barometer of the Hong Kong economy and is closely followed by traders, investors and analysts.
Reuters

Auditing firm Mazars pauses work for crypto clients

Dec 16 (Reuters) - French auditing firm Mazars said on Friday it has paused all work for clients in the crypto business, reflecting a broader sentiment in the global high-finance industry as companies distance themselves from the beleaguered sector.
CNBC

Freight rates from China to West Coast down 90% as global trade falls off fast

A 90% year over year drop in ocean freight rates for cargo from China bound to the U.S. West Coast exceeded the expectation among logistics firms for just how fast trade demand would fall. Prices in the ocean freight contract market posted a record monthly drop in November. Central banks...
msn.com

European stock futures edge higher; U.S. PPI in focus

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open marginally higher Friday, rebounding after recent losses, but gains are likely to be tentative ahead of the release of the latest U.S. inflation data. At 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.3% higher, CAC 40 futures...
KANSAS STATE
kalkinemedia.com

ASX 200 closes in red; utilities leads gains, energy & financials fall

The ASX 200 benchmark index closed in the red today (December 8), losing 46.40 points or 0.64% to end at 7,183.00 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 2.33% and 3.00% over the last 52 weeks. Utilities was the only gainer, advancing 1.13% while energy and financial...
CNBC

Hong Kong stocks tumble as China announces further Covid easing, trade data disappoints

Hong Kong stocks saw sharp declines, leading losses in the Asia-Pacific after China announced further easing of Covid measures, a move that was widely expected. Airline stocks maintained some gains, while casinos and technology-related stocks fell into negative territory shortly after the announcement. The nation's trade data for November came...
wastetodaymagazine.com

More chaos likely in global container shipping

The supply chain and container shipping seascape have changed radically in the past few months. The type of stress felt by recyclers and other shipping customers also might have changed, but the amount seems to be just as present as it was in 2021 and earlier this year. According to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy