Julia Fox Supports 'National Treasure' Meghan Markle & Tells 'Racist Haters' To 'Please Die': 'You're All F**king Jealous'

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
Tell them how you really feel, Julia Fox !

The Uncut Gems star has taken a stand against Meghan Markle 's haters after Prince Harry and his wife's bombshell docuseries, Harry & Meghan, took the world by storm .

Fox was outraged to see the incessant backlash the mom-of-two received after the first three episodes of Netflix's limited series dropped on Thursday, December 8.

HOWARD STERN BASHES 'WHINY B**CHES' PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE AFTER WATCHING NETFLIX DOCUSERIES: 'IT'S BEEN PAINFUL'

"Just going to put this here for you f**king racist haters!!!! This woman was BORN to be a leader and spark change and you're all f**king jealous," the 32-year-old actress harshly expressed in defense of the Duchess of Sussex. "She is a national treasure and if you disagree please die. Thanks!"

"Meghan is the *real* royal because to me it's more than a title passed around by the elites. She was truly born a QUEEN," Fox controversially concluded of the Suits alum, who along with Prince Harry, stepped down from the monarchy in 2020 and moved to California to raise their two children, Archie , 3, and Lilibet , 1.

The mom-of-one's support comes after country singer Maren Morris voiced her distaste for the constant ridicule the Deal or No Deal model has faced since she tied the knot with Harry back in 2018.

"This profound hatred and annoyance at Meghan Markle specifically — mostly coming from women, I have to say — it’s unfathomable to me," the crooner explained in a TikTok captioned "the monarchy fascination continues..."

MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY ALLEGEDLY FILMED NEW NETFLIX DOCUSERIES ON A SEPARATE PROPERTY

"People are saying a woman should never take a man away from his family, that’s all that this is," she added of Meghan, who is constantly labeled as "a self-centered, victim playing narcissist, " among other negative names.

"Um, have you seen his family?" the "Chasing After You" vocalist continued. "I can only speak as an American who’s fascinated with this stuff, but people have been annoyed by royals or a particular person in the royal family for centuries."

"So, we are only living in this time of everything being so front-facing and people getting Netflix documentaries, what have you," she concluded. "This all feels very pointed at one woman as it mostly always has in history. So, I don’t know."

The final three episodes of Meghan & Harry are set to release via Netflix on Thursday, December 15.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Cause Of Death Revealed: DJ Died From A Gunshot Wound To The Head

An autopsy has been completed for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. The late DJ's cause of death has been determined as a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles medical examiner's website. The manner was labeled "suicide."On Tuesday, December 13, The Ellen DeGenres Show alum was found in the bathroom of his hotel room by a maid after he failed to check out on time. According to reports, none of the hotel staff members or guests heard the gun go off when Boss took his life. TIFFANY HADDISH IS REPORTEDLY 'TOP OF THE LIST' TO REPLACE ELLEN DEGENERES WITH...
