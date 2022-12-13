WWE's Vince McMahon reportedly plotting his comeback after sexual misconduct scandal

Could Vince McMahon still return to WWE? He seems to think so.

The former WWE boss "intends to make a comeback" at the wrestling company after stepping down as CEO this year amid a sexual misconduct scandal, The Wall Street Journal reports .

McMahon announced his retirement in July after the Journal reported he paid $12 million in hush money to four women to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct. In one instance, McMahon allegedly paid $7.5 million to a former wrestler who claimed he coerced her into performing oral sex on him, the report said. The WWE board announced an investigation into the allegations, but McMahon retired before it was completed.

In November, WWE announced a special committee concluded its investigation into the misconduct allegations, and "management is working with the Board of Directors to implement the recommendations of the Special Committee related to the investigation."

But the Journal now reports McMahon regrets resigning, telling people "he received bad advice from people close to him to step down and that he now believes the allegations and investigations would have blown over had he stayed." The Journal also says McMahon is facing legal demands from two women who accused him of sexual assault, one of whom is seeking $11.75 million in damages.

McMahon is still the largest stakeholder in WWE. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, is currently serving as the company's co-CEO along with Nick Khan.